Where To Celebrate National Tequila Day in North Texas
Specialty Drinks, Deep Margarita Deals, and Live MusicBY Megan Ziots // 07.14.21
National Tequila Day is Saturday, July 24, and what better way to celebrate than with margarita specials, live music, and even Lucha Libre wrestling? In honor of one of our favorite national food holidays, we’ve rounded up the best places to celebrate the occasion across North Texas.
*We will continue adding to this list as more tequila-centric specials are announced.
Hotel Crescent Court
Uptown
400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201
This National Tequila Day, head to Uptown’s swanky Hotel Crescent Court for a refreshing margarita. The new Crescent Caliente Rita features Roca Patron Anejo tequila, a dash of Vida Mezcal, house made pineapple Cordial, and jalapeño to add a kick. On Saturday only, you can purchase the cocktail for $13 instead of the regular $18.
Legacy Food Hall
Plano
7800 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024
On July 24, Plano’s Legacy Hall is hosting a National Tequila Day celebration starting at 2 pm. Catch Lucha Libre wrestling, live Latin music from Money Chicha, and Patrón tequila cocktails all afternoon long. At 7 pm, you can purchase tickets for a special performance from Latin orchestra Havana NRG!
Taqueria La Ventana
Oak Lawn
3847 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX
On Saturday, this favorite Dallas taco spot will be offering $3.50 margaritas and cervezas in celebration of National Tequila Day.
If you’re looking to celebrate National Tequila Day at home this year, you can order a half-gallon bag of frozen margarita from this favorite Dallas burger spot. It’s made with hand-squeezed juice and tequila. You can also opt for individual strawberry or Doble Fina margaritas from the to-go bar. Order online for pickup.
Inside of the newly renovated Beeman Hotel, this barbecue spot is hosting a tequila tasting for the national holiday at 5 pm. For $20, you’ll receive tastes of Insolito Tequila, Republic Tequila, Pepe Z Tequila, Socorro Tequila, and Veneno Tequila. There will also be light bites from the restaurant and live music by Brandon Callies.
Meso Maya
Multiple Locations
4123 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75214
In celebration of National Tequila Day, Meso Maya locations are offering house margaritas for $5, guacamole for $5, and queso for $5 all day.
Just in time for National Tequila Day, The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa is launching a special new experience featuring margaritas. The Margarita Trail is a tasty new adventure hotel guests can take, so book a staycation and indulge.
Each guest will receive a Margarita Trail Passport where you will track each margarita you try at the property’s food and dining establishments. Full-service restaurant Herd & Hearth will feature a sparkling blood orange margarita. The pool bar, Ranch Water, will offer a Stonebriar Frozen Margarita. TopGolf Swing Suite will feature a Margarita Mulligan, and a spicy cucumber marg can be found at Beans & Barrel, the hotel cafe. Once you complete your passport, you’ll get a $50 dining credit at The Westin Stonebriar.