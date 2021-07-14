Restaurants

Where To Celebrate National Tequila Day in North Texas

Specialty Drinks, Deep Margarita Deals, and Live Music

07.14.21
Taqueria La Ventana National Tequila Day

Celebrate National Tequila Day at La Ventana with $3.50 house margs. (Courtesy of Taqueria La Ventana)

National Tequila Day is Saturday, July 24, and what better way to celebrate than with margarita specials, live music, and even Lucha Libre wrestling? In honor of one of our favorite national food holidays, we’ve rounded up the best places to celebrate the occasion across North Texas.

*We will continue adding to this list as more tequila-centric specials are announced. 

Hotel Crescent Court

Uptown

400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-871-3200

Website

Hotel Crescent Court Dallas National Tequila Day

Hotel Crescent Court's Caliente Rita is the perfect way to cool off this National Tequila Day. (Courtesy)

This National Tequila Day, head to Uptown’s swanky Hotel Crescent Court for a refreshing margarita. The new Crescent Caliente Rita features Roca Patron Anejo tequila, a dash of Vida Mezcal, house made pineapple Cordial, and jalapeño to add a kick. On Saturday only, you can purchase the cocktail for $13 instead of the regular $18.

Legacy Food Hall

Plano

7800 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-846-4255

Website

Legacy Hall Money Chicha National Tequila Day

Celebrate National Tequila Day at Plano's Legacy Hall with live music, wrestling, and tequila. (Courtesy of Legacy Hall)

On July 24, Plano’s Legacy Hall is hosting a National Tequila Day celebration starting at 2 pm. Catch Lucha Libre wrestling, live Latin music from Money Chicha, and Patrón tequila cocktails all afternoon long. At 7 pm, you can purchase tickets for a special performance from Latin orchestra Havana NRG!

Taqueria La Ventana

Oak Lawn

3847 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

972-432-5945

Website

Taqueria La Ventana National Tequila Day

For National Tequila Day, La Ventana is offering $3.50 house margs.

On Saturday, this favorite Dallas taco spot will be offering $3.50 margaritas and cervezas in celebration of National Tequila Day.

Hopdoddy

Multiple Locations

3227 McKinney Avenue, Suite 102
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

Roadie and Rocks Hopdoddy

Order a Hopdoddy Roadie half-gallon frozen margarita bag to celebrate National Tequila Day at home. (Courtesy)

If you’re looking to celebrate National Tequila Day at home this year, you can order a half-gallon bag of frozen margarita from this favorite Dallas burger spot. It’s made with hand-squeezed juice and tequila. You can also opt for individual strawberry or Doble Fina margaritas from the to-go bar. Order online for pickup.

Seely’s Mill

Park Cities

6070 N. Central Expressway
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

The Beeman Hotel Dallas

Seely's Mill is hosting a tequila tasting at The Beeman Hotel this National Tequila Day.

Inside of the newly renovated Beeman Hotel, this barbecue spot is hosting a tequila tasting for the national holiday at 5 pm. For $20, you’ll receive tastes of Insolito Tequila, Republic Tequila, Pepe Z Tequila, Socorro Tequila, and Veneno Tequila. There will also be light bites from the restaurant and live music by Brandon Callies.

Meso Maya

Multiple Locations

4123 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75214  |  Map

 

469-998-1182

Website

Meso Maya Margarita

Get your $5 house margarita at Meso Maya this National Tequila Day.

In celebration of National Tequila Day, Meso Maya locations are offering house margaritas for $5, guacamole for $5, and queso for $5 all day.

Herd & Hearth

Frisco

1549 Legacy Drive
Frisco, TX 75034  |  Map

 

Website

Westin Stonebriar

Book a staycation and hang at The Westin Stonebriar pool bar, Ranch Water. (Courtesy)

Just in time for National Tequila Day, The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa is launching a special new experience featuring margaritas. The Margarita Trail is a tasty new adventure hotel guests can take, so book a staycation and indulge.

Each guest will receive a Margarita Trail Passport where you will track each margarita you try at the property’s food and dining establishments. Full-service restaurant Herd & Hearth will feature a sparkling blood orange margarita. The pool bar, Ranch Water, will offer a Stonebriar Frozen Margarita.  TopGolf Swing Suite will feature a Margarita Mulligan, and a spicy cucumber marg can be found at Beans & Barrel, the hotel cafe. Once you complete your passport, you’ll get a $50 dining credit at The Westin Stonebriar.

