Restaurants / Openings

The Latest Dallas Bar Openings Include Two Beer Gardens and a ’70s-Style Lounge

Raise a Glass in the Design District, on Henderson Avenue, and Beyond

BY // 07.22.21
Tiny Victories Double D’s Dallas Bar openings

New Design District bar Double D's comes from the same minds behind Tiny Victories. (Courtesy of Tiny Victories)

The bar scene in Dallas has really taken off again. More places are opening up for cocktails and bites, and there’s still plenty to look forward to, including the recent announcement of Beverley’s owner Greg Katz opening a new neighborhood lounge on Fitzhugh Avenue. Since then, we’ve heard of even more new concepts debuting for late-night drinks and snacks this year. Here are three new Dallas bar openings to look forward to.

Double D’s

1404 Riverfront Boulevard

A new neighborhood bar from This and That Hospitality’s Brandon Hays and Phil Schanbaum (High Fives, Tiny Victories) is coming to the Design District, as first reported by CultureMap. Jeremy Elliott (Parliament) will lead the bar program of the new spot that’s taking over the former Dolphin Lounge space. In the relatively bar-free neighborhood, Double D’s will be a welcome addition to the same street that includes Bar Charles and Texas Ale Project. According to CultureMap, there will be a ’70s lounge feel, as well as classic cocktails and a small menu including pizzas.

 

Jakes Hamburgers Dallas Bar Openings Mayer's Garden
New beer bar Mayer’s Garden is taking over the former Jakes Burgers space on Henderson. (Courtesy of USA Restaurants)

Mayer’s Garden

2422 N. Henderson Avenue

Opening in the former Jakes Burgers spot on Henderson Avenue this fall, this beer garden comes from Austin Rodgers (Alamo Club) and Garrett Mayer. The new spot is a revitalization of sorts for an iconic beer garden of the same name that opened downtown in 1881 — the Dallas Morning News dug up some fun archival information about the lively location. Building-wise, the new Mayer’s Garden is set up for success: the former Jakes spot features a large patio and spacious interior with garage doors that open up.

Summer Essentials

Swipe
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials

Meyboom Brasserie

2100 Greenville Avenue

This new Belgian beer bar will take over the former Ragin’ Crab Cafe in Lower Greenville by the end of 2021. According to Dallas Morning News, husband-and-wife co-owners April Segovia and Jeff Karetnick had planned to open their new concept a year ago, but the pandemic delayed things. The new spot will offer Belgian beers and European bites. It will feature a wraparound patio for al fresco drinking and dining.

The PaperCity Magazine

July Issue

Read Now
Special Series

PaperCity Design Awards

The Winning Entries for the <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards Houston 2021 Are. . .
The Winning Entries for the PaperCity Design Awards Houston 2021 Are. . .
Dallas–Fort Worth <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards — And the Winners Are. . .
Dallas–Fort Worth PaperCity Design Awards — And the Winners Are. . .
The Winning Entries For the <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards Houston 2020, Are ….
The Winning Entries For the PaperCity Design Awards Houston 2020, Are ….
The Winning Entries for The Dallas 2019 Design Awards Announced at Ceremony at The Joule
The Winning Entries for The Dallas 2019 Design Awards Announced at Ceremony at The Joule
2019 <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
2019 PaperCity Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
The 2018 Dallas <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
The 2018 Dallas PaperCity Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
read full series
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
5000 Montrose Boulevard #15B
Montrose / Museum District
FOR SALE

5000 Montrose Boulevard #15B
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
5000 Montrose Boulevard #15B
538 Bolton Place
Close-In Memorial
FOR SALE

538 Bolton Place
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
538 Bolton Place
5000 Montrose Boulevard #6F
Museum District / Montrose
FOR SALE

5000 Montrose Boulevard #6F
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
5000 Montrose Boulevard #6F
6150 Holly Springs Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6150 Holly Springs Drive
Houston, TX

$930,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
6150 Holly Springs Drive
530 Flintdale Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

530 Flintdale Road
Houston, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
530 Flintdale Road
2073 FM 3186
Lake Livingston
FOR SALE

2073 FM 3186
Onalaska, TX

$2,175,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
2073 FM 3186
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X