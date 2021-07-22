The bar scene in Dallas has really taken off again. More places are opening up for cocktails and bites, and there’s still plenty to look forward to, including the recent announcement of Beverley’s owner Greg Katz opening a new neighborhood lounge on Fitzhugh Avenue. Since then, we’ve heard of even more new concepts debuting for late-night drinks and snacks this year. Here are three new Dallas bar openings to look forward to.

Double D’s

1404 Riverfront Boulevard

A new neighborhood bar from This and That Hospitality’s Brandon Hays and Phil Schanbaum (High Fives, Tiny Victories) is coming to the Design District, as first reported by CultureMap. Jeremy Elliott (Parliament) will lead the bar program of the new spot that’s taking over the former Dolphin Lounge space. In the relatively bar-free neighborhood, Double D’s will be a welcome addition to the same street that includes Bar Charles and Texas Ale Project. According to CultureMap, there will be a ’70s lounge feel, as well as classic cocktails and a small menu including pizzas.

New beer bar Mayer’s Garden is taking over the former Jakes Burgers space on Henderson. (Courtesy of USA Restaurants)

Mayer’s Garden

2422 N. Henderson Avenue

Opening in the former Jakes Burgers spot on Henderson Avenue this fall, this beer garden comes from Austin Rodgers (Alamo Club) and Garrett Mayer. The new spot is a revitalization of sorts for an iconic beer garden of the same name that opened downtown in 1881 — the Dallas Morning News dug up some fun archival information about the lively location. Building-wise, the new Mayer’s Garden is set up for success: the former Jakes spot features a large patio and spacious interior with garage doors that open up.

Meyboom Brasserie

2100 Greenville Avenue

This new Belgian beer bar will take over the former Ragin’ Crab Cafe in Lower Greenville by the end of 2021. According to Dallas Morning News, husband-and-wife co-owners April Segovia and Jeff Karetnick had planned to open their new concept a year ago, but the pandemic delayed things. The new spot will offer Belgian beers and European bites. It will feature a wraparound patio for al fresco drinking and dining.