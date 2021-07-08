The bar scene in Dallas is back. Just in time for our own Roaring ’20s, a few new local watering holes are opening their doors to offer beachy vibes, inventive cocktails, and plenty of great wine.

Mermaid Raw Bar and Champagne Room opens adjacent to Paradiso in Bishop Arts on July 12. (Courtesy)

Mermaid Raw Bar and Champagne Room

308 N. Bishop Avenue

Adjacent to Paradiso in the Bishop Arts District, a new little raw bar and champagne room is slated to open on July 12. The latest concept from Exxir Hospitality (Paradiso, The Botanist), Mermaid Raw Bar will offer an intimate space for oysters, tuna crudo, lobster tail, hamachi crudo, and more dishes dreamed up by chef Nick Hurry. Ocean-inspired cocktails crafted by Iluggy Recinos (NoMad LA) will be served from sculptural, swirling glass dispensers. The new destination commits to its kitschy theme: expect an aquamarine bar, vintage shell accents, and a sculptural dolphin table.

Mermaid bar will be open Monday through Thursday from 3 pm to 10 pm, and Friday through Saturday from noon to 10 pm.

Atlas is a new speakeasy bar with globally-inspired cocktails and bites in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

Atlas

408 N. Bishop Avenue, Suite 101

This globally-inspired bar from Krio’s Dan Bui also finds its home on Bishop Avenue. The menu consists of classic cocktails originating from all over the world — order a Pisco Sour from Peru, an English Pimm’s Cup, or Dawa from Kenya. They also have a couple of higher-priced specialties, including the Can You Dig It, a vodka, espresso, fermet-banana whip, and edible dirt drink. Along with the cocktails, you can also order tasty bites like bruschetta, gyros, charcuterie, beef pho, Cuban sandwiches, and more.

Filled with intriguing paintings and taxidermy, Atlas features a speakeasy-style bar accessed by a “secret” door in the back.

Apothecary just opened in the former Wah Wah Room space in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)

Apothecary

1922 Greenville Avenue

From the team behind Rye McKinney comes a new “avant-garde” cocktail lounge in Lower Greenville. Landing in the former Wah Wah Room space, Apothecary and its smoking chimney are slinging inventive cocktails (including a pineapple-infused take on the classic Trinidad Sour) Wednesday through Sunday from 5 pm to midnight.

Taco y Vino’s Sharon Van Meter.

Beckley 1115 Wine Bar

1115 N. Beckley Avenue

Landing in Oak Cliff, this upcoming wine bar is headed up by Le Cordon Bleu alum Sharon Van Meter (Tacos y Vino and 3015 in Trinity Groves). According to the Dallas Morning News, the accomplished chef was inspired to create a more affordable spot for wine (glass prices start as low as $5) and locally-inspired food after the Covid-19 pandemic. “When I started going back out I realized, [restaurants] are kind of expensive,” Van Meter told the newspaper. Situated in a charming bungalow next door to Jonathan’s Oak Cliff, Beckley 1115 will feature an expansive patio and a welcoming atmosphere.