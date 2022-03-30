The Dallas Dish — Carbone Finally Opens This Thursday in the Design District

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

The most highly-anticipated new Italian restaurant in Dallas debuts this Thursday.

It was almost two years ago that we learned that Michelin-starred, New York-import Carbone would be opening in Dallas’ Design District. Well, the day has finally come. The upscale Italian-American restaurant from Major Food Group (created by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick) that debut in the former Wheelhouse and Sassetta locations (a sizeable space) this Thursday, March 31.

The owners of Revelers Hall are opening a new brewpub/bakery/deli down the street from their other concept, Oddfellows. (Courtesy of Revelers Hall)

A new brewpub and bakery from the owners of Oddfellows will open in Bishop Arts this summer.

Called Jackuval, a new combination brewpub, coffee shop, bakery, and deli from the owners of Oddfellows and Revelers Hall will open in the former Chan Thai space in Bishop Arts. Announced on the Revelers Hall Instagram, the new spot is named for being a “Jack-of-All-Trades”-type concept. They will have a coffee roaster to roast their own coffee beans, a full-service deli, and bakery, and will also launch their own brewing program.

Shoals Sound & Service was a Deep Ellum bar inspired by Southern Rock ‘n Soul of the 1960s and 1970s. (Courtesy of Shoals)

Shoals Sound & Service shutters in Deep Ellum.

Opened by Omar Yeefoon in 2017, this Deep Ellum hotspot for vegan Latin food has closed its doors. Announced on Instagram that the weekend of March 25 would be their last, Shoals Sound & Service officially shuttered on Sunday night. According to Dallas Morning News, Yeefoon was paying month-to-month for the Elm Street space and chose to say “goodbye in a positive light.”

Foxtrot has a great selection of wine, as well as an in-house sommelier if you’re looking for some guidance.

A favorite Chicago-based market and cafe is opening on Knox Street.

In 2019, Chicago-import Foxtrot opened its first Texas location in Uptown Dallas. A year later, the brand debuted a second location in Highland Park. Knox Street will be the third spot to pick up coffee, wine, pre-made meals and snacks, and more. Opening in the former On the Border space later this summer, the 2,695-square-foot space will be designed by Foxtrot’s in-house team and local Dallas firms Hub City Productions and SETSTUDIO.