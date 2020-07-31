Foxtrot Interior – University Park 2
Foxtrot Uptown
Foxtrot Grain Bowls
Foxtrot Market Basket
01
04

Foxtrot has a great selection of wine, as well as an in-house sommelier if you're looking for some guidance.

02
04

Foxtrot opened its first Dallas location in Uptown last year.

03
04

Grain bowls, salads, and sandwiches are available in the prepared foods section of Foxtrot Market.

04
04

You can get all sorts of local items delivered to your doorstep through the Foxtrot app.

Foxtrot Interior – University Park 2
Foxtrot Uptown
Foxtrot Grain Bowls
Foxtrot Market Basket
Restaurants

Foxtrot Is One of the Best Places To Get Food, Gifts, Wine, and More Delivered From in Dallas

Perks and Convenience Make This Market a One-Stop Shop For Great Local Products

BY // 07.31.20
Foxtrot has a great selection of wine, as well as an in-house sommelier if you're looking for some guidance.
Foxtrot opened its first Dallas location in Uptown last year.
Grain bowls, salads, and sandwiches are available in the prepared foods section of Foxtrot Market.
You can get all sorts of local items delivered to your doorstep through the Foxtrot app.
1
4

Foxtrot has a great selection of wine, as well as an in-house sommelier if you're looking for some guidance.

2
4

Foxtrot opened its first Dallas location in Uptown last year.

3
4

Grain bowls, salads, and sandwiches are available in the prepared foods section of Foxtrot Market.

4
4

You can get all sorts of local items delivered to your doorstep through the Foxtrot app.

Opened just last year in Dallas, Chicago-based Foxtrot Market has quickly gained popularity as a trendy and convenient new destination. Every time I drive by the McKinney Avenue location, there are always tons of people sipping glasses of wine and draft beer on the outdoor patio — tables spaced out six feet apart of course. And with people now spending more time dining and drinking at home, the delivery-focused store (with locations in Uptown and Highland Park) is needed more than ever.

“A huge part of our business is delivery and it became an even larger portion of the Foxtrot model once the stay-at-home orders went into place at the start of the pandemic,” says Foxtrot Market Co-Founder and CEO Mike LaVitola. “In fact, delivery and e-commerce at our Dallas locations is up over 300% compared to before the stay-at-home orders and at the peak of the stay-at-home orders, in April, we saw a 500% increase in Dallas’ e-commerce sales.”

On one our first stay-at-home days this spring, I ordered under-60-minute-delivery from Foxtrot. Apparently the most important items to me that day, as I look back at my order history, were lunch and beer (a Mediterranean turkey bowl, a Siggi’s yogurt, and a Karbach Love Street six-pack to be exact).

The next week, I realized I wasn’t prepared to step foot in a grocery store during the initial shock of the Covid pandemic. So, I ordered my usual everyday basics like pasta, fresh fruit, whole coffee beans (Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters), two prepared meals for the week (Teriyaki Salmon and Greek Chicken and Potatoes), and a bottle of merlot from their curated wine selection. (Pre-Covid, I’ve also been guilty of ordering some aspirin and orange juice, and maybe a breakfast sandwich, the morning after a few too many drinks in Uptown.) It wasn’t long before the convenience and the small $5 delivery fee had officially hooked me.

Coffee

It’s pretty impressive how much you can find at Foxtrot, especially on the local product front. Recently, I opted to live out my whole day with Foxtrot goods — you can literally find anything from fresh coffee and groceries to household items like laundry detergent and candles. The introduction of bundles even upped their convenience game. For example, I started my day with a Bonton Farms bundle, which includes fresh eggs, blueberry and pepper jams, and honey. I paired some scrambled eggs and toast with a can of Stumptown Nitro Cold Brew, which is amazing poured over ice.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)

Prepared meals at Foxtrot are also a great, quick way to eat something healthy. From pig and fig sandwiches to cous cous bowls, I’ve tried a ton of them. My favorite has to be the chicken bacon Cobb salad with some pre-made guacamole and tortilla chips on the side. And something new that I noticed on the app are meal kits. From lemon angel hair pasta to chicken and waffles, these bundles just pack together grocery items you may need to cook something up at home. I’m saving the easy chicken and waffles for later this week when I want to put the least amount of effort into cooking as possible.

Foxtrot

A night of self-care is something I’ve been putting off for awhile, especially during this extra stressful time, but Foxtrot made it really easy to order up some wine (with special daily offers of duos and trios of their top picks), gourmet cheese, Jeni’s Wildberry Lavender ice cream, a bath bomb, and a soothing candle. I even picked out a curated gift box for a friend. Overall, a successful and delicious day with Foxtrot delivery. Perks like free delivery, free coffee, and more offers become available each month when you spend at least $100.

Featured Properties

Swipe
312 Carnarvon Dr
Memorial Close-In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Dr
Houston, TX

$6,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
312 Carnarvon Dr
4107 Milton St
West University
FOR SALE

4107 Milton St
Houston, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4107 Milton St
1410 Chantilly Ln
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1410 Chantilly Ln
Houston, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1410 Chantilly Ln
13123 Apple Tree Rd
Gaywood
FOR SALE

13123 Apple Tree Rd
Houston, TX

$1,949,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Perdomo
This property is listed by: Kim Perdomo (713) 443-8911 Email Realtor
13123 Apple Tree Rd
2535 Inwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2535 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX

$7,700,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2535 Inwood Dr
1826 Nantucket Dr
Westhaven Estates
FOR SALE

1826 Nantucket Dr
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
1826 Nantucket Dr
8626 Prichett Dr
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

8626 Prichett Dr
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
8626 Prichett Dr
2131 Pelham Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2131 Pelham Dr
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2131 Pelham Dr
3315 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

3315 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3315 Del Monte Dr
2710 Westgrove Ln
West Grove Court
FOR SALE

2710 Westgrove Ln
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
2710 Westgrove Ln
1527 Milford St
Southampton Area
FOR SALE

1527 Milford St
Houston, TX

$3,195,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
1527 Milford St
3219 University Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3219 University Blvd
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3219 University Blvd
6320 Vanderbilt St
West University
FOR SALE

6320 Vanderbilt St
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6320 Vanderbilt St
1728 Nicholson St
Heights
FOR SALE

1728 Nicholson St
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Jacqui Kneese
This property is listed by: Jacqui Kneese (713) 826-0005 Email Realtor
1728 Nicholson St
4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4400 Camellia Ln
901 Redan St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

901 Redan St
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
901 Redan St
1647 Bissonnet St
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1647 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX

$1,279,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
1647 Bissonnet St
2164 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2164 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,745,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2164 Chilton Rd
815 Leverkuhn St
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Leverkuhn St
Houston, TX

$439,999 Learn More about this property
Meghan Cornelius
This property is listed by: Meghan Cornelius (832) 910-2806 Email Realtor
815 Leverkuhn St
11 Congressional Cir
Carlton Woods Creekside
FOR SALE

11 Congressional Cir
The Woodlands, TX

$3,745,000 Learn More about this property
Jo Anne Johnson
This property is listed by: Jo Anne Johnson (713) 703-3316 Email Realtor
11 Congressional Cir
38 Carolane Trl
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

38 Carolane Trl
Houston, TX

$3,395,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
38 Carolane Trl
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X