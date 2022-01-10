Rodeo Bar Dallas Restaurant News
Rodeo Bar Dallas
Great American Hero Dallas restaurant closings
01
04

Rodeo Bar returns to downtown Dallas. (Photo by Steven Visneau)

02
04

Rodeo Bar returns to Dallas with an updated design and menu. (Photo by Steven Visneau)

03
04

The Great American Hero has been in Dallas since 1974. (Courtesy of The Un-Fine Diner)

04
04

Sprezza closes in Oak Lawn.

Rodeo Bar Dallas Restaurant News
Rodeo Bar Dallas
Great American Hero Dallas restaurant closings
Restaurants

The Dallas Dish — A Historic Bar Returns, A Great Sandwich Shop Survives, and Some Surprising Shutterings

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News

BY // 01.10.22
Rodeo Bar returns to downtown Dallas. (Photo by Steven Visneau)
Rodeo Bar returns to Dallas with an updated design and menu. (Photo by Steven Visneau)
The Great American Hero has been in Dallas since 1974. (Courtesy of The Un-Fine Diner)
Sprezza closes in Oak Lawn.
1
4

Rodeo Bar returns to downtown Dallas. (Photo by Steven Visneau)

2
4

Rodeo Bar returns to Dallas with an updated design and menu. (Photo by Steven Visneau)

3
4

The Great American Hero has been in Dallas since 1974. (Courtesy of The Un-Fine Diner)

4
4

Sprezza closes in Oak Lawn.

It’s been a wild two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

Rodeo Bar Dallas
Rodeo Bar returns to Dallas’ Adolphus hotel with an updated design and menu. (Photo by Steven Visneau)

Rodeo Bar reopens with an updated menu and design.

Located within The Adolphus since 1981, this Texas tavern closed in 2018 during the historic hotel’s dramatic renovation. Now, the beloved spot is back with a revamped look by hospitality company Makeready and Dallas-based design firm SWOON the Studio. The updated Rodeo Bar features vintage booths and a new private space aptly called The Back Room. The spot’s original flooring have been beautifully preserved, as have ’80s-era neon beer bar lights and rodeo posters. As for the menu, expect are smash-style burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, nachos, and more clasiscs. The bar program includes a few Texas-inspired cocktails as well as local beers.

 

Great American Hero Dallas restaurant closings
The Great American Hero has been in Dallas since 1974. (Courtesy of The Un-Fine Diner)

The Great American Hero will survive with new ownership.

Not all heroes wear capes — some just save your favorite sandwich shop. After owner Dominick Oliverie announced the impending closure of the longstanding Oak Lawn staple last summer, two Dallasites, Jacob Cox and Danny Wilson (Rocket Fizz Soda Pop Candy Shop, The Pharmacy), stepped in to bring it back to life, according to the Dallas Observer. The two don’t plan to make many changes to Oliverie’s concept, although a new location will soon be necessary due to rising rent. More outpost for our local Hero may soon be in the works as well.

A revitalized Great American Hero reopens today.

Visit South Walton

Swipe
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth

 

Bring home a great treat for your loved ones.
The first U.S. outpost for La Tarte Tropézienne brings its namesake, cream-filled dessert, caviar, and French sandwiches to downtown Dallas.

La Tarte Tropézienne has left the Joule building.

CultureMap Dallas broke the news today that the French bakery, which opened in 2020, has posted a “Closed” sign on their door, though the messaging also includes hope for an exciting replacement. The Dallas location of La Tarte Tropézienne was the first U.S. outpost of the shop outside of France. The baby trops were absolutely delicious.

 

Sprezza
Sprezza closes in Oak Lawn.

Italian restaurant Sprezza takes a break.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Oak Lawn Italian restaurant Sprezza closed aon New Year’s Eve — the building that housed the popular pasta spot is set to be torn down as part of Old Parkland’s current development. Owned by Julian Barsotti (Nonna, Carbone’s, Fachini), the critically-loved Sprezza has been open since 2016. But there is hope for a second iteration, potentially in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood.

The PaperCity Magazine

January
Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
<em>Social in Security </em> — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
Social in Security — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Social in Security — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Introducing <em>Social in Security</em> — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
Introducing Social in Security — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
read full series
Susan Boss is Representing clients both locally and globally. One sale at a time. Find Out How I Can Help You >

Featured Properties

Swipe
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
14148 Cross Oaks Place
Walsh
FOR SALE

14148 Cross Oaks Place
Aledo, TX

$794,500 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
14148 Cross Oaks Place
185 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

185 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
185 Bay Hill Drive
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Ridge Haven Estates
FOR SALE

1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Willow Park, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
10638 County Road 1016
Hg Catlett
FOR SALE

10638 County Road 1016
Burleson, TX

$849,900 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
10638 County Road 1016
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
FOR SALE

4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
Aledo, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X