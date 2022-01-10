The Dallas Dish — A Historic Bar Returns, A Great Sandwich Shop Survives, and Some Surprising Shutterings

It’s been a wild two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

Rodeo Bar returns to Dallas’ Adolphus hotel with an updated design and menu. (Photo by Steven Visneau)

Rodeo Bar reopens with an updated menu and design.

Located within The Adolphus since 1981, this Texas tavern closed in 2018 during the historic hotel’s dramatic renovation. Now, the beloved spot is back with a revamped look by hospitality company Makeready and Dallas-based design firm SWOON the Studio. The updated Rodeo Bar features vintage booths and a new private space aptly called The Back Room. The spot’s original flooring have been beautifully preserved, as have ’80s-era neon beer bar lights and rodeo posters. As for the menu, expect are smash-style burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, nachos, and more clasiscs. The bar program includes a few Texas-inspired cocktails as well as local beers.

The Great American Hero has been in Dallas since 1974. (Courtesy of The Un-Fine Diner)

The Great American Hero will survive with new ownership.

Not all heroes wear capes — some just save your favorite sandwich shop. After owner Dominick Oliverie announced the impending closure of the longstanding Oak Lawn staple last summer, two Dallasites, Jacob Cox and Danny Wilson (Rocket Fizz Soda Pop Candy Shop, The Pharmacy), stepped in to bring it back to life, according to the Dallas Observer. The two don’t plan to make many changes to Oliverie’s concept, although a new location will soon be necessary due to rising rent. More outpost for our local Hero may soon be in the works as well.

A revitalized Great American Hero reopens today.

The first U.S. outpost for La Tarte Tropézienne brings its namesake, cream-filled dessert, caviar, and French sandwiches to downtown Dallas.

La Tarte Tropézienne has left the Joule building.

CultureMap Dallas broke the news today that the French bakery, which opened in 2020, has posted a “Closed” sign on their door, though the messaging also includes hope for an exciting replacement. The Dallas location of La Tarte Tropézienne was the first U.S. outpost of the shop outside of France. The baby trops were absolutely delicious.

Sprezza closes in Oak Lawn.

Italian restaurant Sprezza takes a break.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Oak Lawn Italian restaurant Sprezza closed aon New Year’s Eve — the building that housed the popular pasta spot is set to be torn down as part of Old Parkland’s current development. Owned by Julian Barsotti (Nonna, Carbone’s, Fachini), the critically-loved Sprezza has been open since 2016. But there is hope for a second iteration, potentially in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood.