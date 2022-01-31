The Dallas Dish — A Gung Ho Replacement, Fried Chicken With a Cult Following, and Red Burger Buns

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

Fortune House will take over the former Gung Ho restaurant space in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)

A new Chinese restaurant will open in the former Gung Ho space in Lower Greenville.

Sitting empty since 2020, the space formerly occupied by Gung Ho — a short-lived but much-loved Asian fusion restaurant — is finally reopening again, according to the Dallas Morning News. Chinese restaurant Fortune House already has a location in Irving, which is operated by owner John Kim. The spot serves authentic bites like Shanghai including pork buns, dumplings, and noodles. The Lower Greenville location is slated to open this April.

Jollibee opens in Dallas’s Upper Greenville this summer. (Courtesy)

Filipino fast food joint Jollibee finally comes to Dallas.

After opening its first North Texas location in Plano in 2020, this fried chicken spot with a cult following has expanded to Dallas’ Upper Greenville. The new Jollibee will be housed in a former Jack in the Box, as first reported by CultureMap. The Filipino favorite serves crispy chicken, along with spaghetti, rice and gravy, mashed potatoes, and more.

Wulf Burger serves their burgers on a signature red bun. (Courtesy)

Wulf Burger opens at Mockingbird Station with eye-catching red buns.

Opening in Mockingbird Station on January 31, Wulf Burger‘s second North Texas location finds its home in the former Rush Bowls space. Known for grass-fed burgers served on their signature Wulf red buns (colored with natural beet extract), the Frisco-based spot also serves up chicken sandwiches, Impossible vegan patties, and classic fries.

Flatbread restaurant in cool Lower Greenville building shutters.

After spending a brief time with the name “American Flatbread” (after a franchise switch up), this wood-fired pizza spot has shuttered after two years on Lower Greenville. CultureMap reports that Covid-19 and omicron played a big role in the closure. Formerly home to a Firestone, the spacious building is a hot commodity in the popular neighborhood. Michael Leake, who co-owned the restaurant and whose family owns the building, is considering what might take its place.