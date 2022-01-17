Sister Restaurant Dallas
Sister restaurant Dallas
The Whip Dallas
Graph Coffee Dallas
01
04

Owners of the recently opened Sister restaurant, Duro Hospitality, is set to debut several more concepts in Dallas this year.

02
04

Sister restaurant recently opened in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Duro Hospitality)

03
04

The Whippersnapper goes all out on their themed pop-up bars. (Courtesy)

04
04

In anticipation of their coffee shop opening in Oak Cliff, you can order beans online. (Courtesy)

Sister Restaurant Dallas
Sister restaurant Dallas
The Whip Dallas
Graph Coffee Dallas
Restaurants

The Dallas Dish — Highland Park Soda Fountain Gets New Life, A Friends-Themed Pop-Up Bar, and New Coffee Shop Buzz

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News

BY // 01.17.22
Owners of the recently opened Sister restaurant, Duro Hospitality, is set to debut several more concepts in Dallas this year.
Sister restaurant recently opened in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Duro Hospitality)
The Whippersnapper goes all out on their themed pop-up bars. (Courtesy)
In anticipation of their coffee shop opening in Oak Cliff, you can order beans online. (Courtesy)
1
4

Owners of the recently opened Sister restaurant, Duro Hospitality, is set to debut several more concepts in Dallas this year.

2
4

Sister restaurant recently opened in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Duro Hospitality)

3
4

The Whippersnapper goes all out on their themed pop-up bars. (Courtesy)

4
4

In anticipation of their coffee shop opening in Oak Cliff, you can order beans online. (Courtesy)

It’s been a wild two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

 

Sister restaurant Dallas
Sister restaurant recently opened in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Duro Hospitality)

The Team Behind The Charles and Sister Grows Their Portfolio.

Duro Hospitality was founded in 2020 by Chas Martin, Benji Homsey, Corbin See and Ross See. The owners of The Charles and recently opened Sister restaurant are on a roll with the announcement of three new dining concepts in the next year, plus, a small rental property in Lower Greenville.

First, Café Duro will soon open next to Sister as a coffee shop and Italian market with pre-cut meets, paninis, and pastries. Next, the hospitality group is taking ownership of the historic site of the former Highland Park Soda Fountain on Knox Street, with plans to debut a new restaurant this fall — more to come on that later. And lastly, an unnamed concept is headed for the corner of Cole and Riverfront in the Design District in mid-2022.

As for the rental property on Lower Greenville, Casa Duro marks the hospitality company’s first foray into the hotel industry. Opening early in 2022, three apartments will be available for long or short-term rentals. Completely furnished by the talented Sees Design, the spots are sure to be stunning.

Shop Valentine's Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022

 

The Whip Dallas
The Whippersnapper goes all out on their themed pop-up bars. (Courtesy)

The Whippersnapper’s Latest Pop Culture Transformation.

Beginning on January 20, Henderson Avenue bar The Whippersnapper will transform into a Friends-themed pop-up, complete with Joey and Chandler’s La-Z-Boys. Known for other successful pop-ups with movie and TV-show themes like Harry Potter, The Simpsons, and Breaking Bad in the past, This & That Hospitality will set the stage for the immersive New York City TV sitcom. There will be themed drinks and food, a photo booth, artwork by local artist Jonny Freeman, and more.

 

Graph Coffee Dallas
In anticipation of Graph Coffee’s shop opening in Oak Cliff, you can order beans online. (Courtesy)

A new coffee shop is coming to Oak Cliff.

A nano batch speciality coffee roaster called graf/’kôfē (Graph Coffee Roasters) is opening a shop at the corner of Edgefield and Tennessee Avenues in Oak Cliff’s Elmwood neighborhood. The company is currently hosting pop-ups leading up to the opening — follow here to keep up with the progress. You can also purchase coffee beans online.

Lynn Zarr, JR - Martha Turner Sotheby's

Featured Properties

Swipe
7544 FM 609
FOR SALE

7544 FM 609
La Grange, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
7544 FM 609
6978 Skull Creek Road
FOR SALE

6978 Skull Creek Road
Fayetteville, TX

$689,000 Learn More about this property
Jeannette Burger
This property is listed by: Jeannette Burger (281) 610-8274 Email Realtor
6978 Skull Creek Road
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
FOR SALE

2575 Old Mill Creek Road
Brenham, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Tootie Lyons Rixman
This property is listed by: Tootie Lyons Rixman (979) 277-2694 Email Realtor
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
2395 Brushy Road
FOR SALE

2395 Brushy Road
Fayetteville, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Christopher Diehl
This property is listed by: Christopher Diehl (979) 595-8449 Email Realtor
2395 Brushy Road
1983 Tiemann Road
FOR SALE

1983 Tiemann Road
New Ulm, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Carroll
This property is listed by: Jan Carroll (713) 304-4044 Email Realtor
1983 Tiemann Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X