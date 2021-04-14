Postino Wine Cafe (Photo by Kathy Tran )
Postino Wine Cafe will open its first Dallas location in Deep Ellum on April 19.

Postino Wine Cafe offers a full-menu of food.

Postino Dallas' unique touch will be a vintage concert ticket-covered wall.

Restaurants / Openings

5 Dallas Restaurant Openings to Look Forward To This Summer

A New Wine Bar, Latin Restaurant, Fave Breakfast Spot, Sweets Haven, and More

BY // 04.14.21
Postino Wine Cafe will open its first Dallas location in Deep Ellum on April 19.

Postino Wine Cafe offers a full-menu of food.

Spring is officially in full swing, but summer is not far behind. In the Dallas food scene, favorites are reopening in new (and much larger) spaces and brand new spots are debuting for the first time. These are five Dallas restaurant openings (and reopenings) to know about right now.

Postino Wine Cafe

2647 Main Street

This funky and eclectic Arizona-based wine bar is expanding to its third Texas location (the first two are in Houston) very soon. On April 19, the first Dallas spot will open in Deep Ellum, next to Merit Coffee. In addition to wine, Postino  serves bites like boards, paninis, and salads, as well as weekend brunch. The wine will be aplenty though — 30 vintages by the glass and 40 by the bottle are available for dine-in or to-go. And be sure not to miss their special $25 bottle and boards deal on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

 

Ocho Latin Cuisine Dallas Restaurant Openings
Ocho Latin Cuisine offers cocktails, ceviche, brunch, and more. (Courtesy of Ocho)

Ocho Latin Cuisine

369 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Brand new in Oak Cliff, this Latin American restaurant is already gaining traction for its cocktails, ceviche, boards, and weekend brunch. Located in the Jefferson Tower building, the space is colorful with an outdoor patio for al fresco dining. Inside, you’ll find several large and vibrant paintings of peacocks, leopards, and monkeys inspired by Latin American culture. Ocho is currently open for dinner on Thursday through Sunday. For reservations, email reservations@ocholc.com.

 

Ellen’s Dallas Restaurant Openings
Ellen’s has all-day brunch, every day. Photo by Monika Normand Photography

Ellen’s

1152 N. Buckner Boulevard

This popular, Southern all-day breakfast spot is expanding to Casa Linda Plaza this summer in what was formerly supposed to host a new Snooze. According to CultureMap, construction has begun and Ellen’s hopes to be open by mid to late summer. Since the West End location is always packed, it’ll be nice to have another spot to go to. The brand also recently opened up a location in Allen and plans to open in Fort Worth as well.

 

Sugar Factory Dallas
Las Vegas’ Sugar Factory American Brasserie is opening a location in Uptown Dallas this summer. (Courtesy)

Sugar Factory

1900 Cedar Springs Road

This place looks like an insane toothache, but worth noting as a new addition to Uptown. An over-the-top Sugar Factory (based out of Las Vegas) will be making ice cream sundaes, milkshakes, and giant cocktails in the former Ruth’s Chris Steak House location later this summer. If you really want to splurge, the celebrity fave spot offers a $100 King Kong sundae.

 

HIDE Bar Dallas
HIDE Bar is reopening this summer in a new location – Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of HIDE)

HIDE Bar (Reopening)

1928 Greenville Avenue

After closing its Deep Ellum location during the pandemic last year, this favorite craft cocktail bar and restaurant is returning this summer, but in a new spot. Taking over the former Eastside Social space in Lower Greenville, the new bar will be twice as big as the original, and features a rooftop patio.

