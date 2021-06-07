Another week, another new round of buzzy restaurant announcements that make us even more excited to book reservations to dine out this year. From a new Southern concept opening next week to a highly-anticipated new sushi spot coming in the winter, these are the new Dallas restaurant openings to keep on your radar.

Chef Tiffany Derry is known for her duck fat-fried chicken. (Courtesy of Roots Southern Table)

Roots Southern Table

13050 Bee Street, Farmers Branch

Opening at Mustang Station in Farmers Branch on June 18, this new Southern restaurant comes from former Top Chef contestant and Beaumont-native chef Tiffany Derry. Inspired by Derry’s childhood on her family’s farm, the concept will feature seasonal down-home cooking including dishes like gumbo and fried shrimp and grits, as well as family-style duck-fat fried chicken (which her Roots Chicken Shak is known for at Plano’s Legacy Hall), scallops, ribeye, and crawfish boil ravioli.

District will offer globally-inspired cuisine including pizzas. (Courtesy of District San Francisco)

District

5100 Belt Line Road, Suite 544, Addison

This California-based restaurant will open its first Texas location in Addison this fall. The menu will feature globally-inspired cuisine including shareable plates like fontina and spinach arancini, diver scallops, lamb meatballs, tempura avocado, and Calabrian sausage pizza. Dishes are created to pair well with wine and whiskey as the bar program focuses on new and old-world wines and small-batch whiskeys. A few cocktails include the Sazerac Barrel Aged Old Fashion and Lavender Tom Collins. Designed by Grant Irish, the new Addison space will be highlighted by “an oversized bullhorn sculpture made from two-stroke motorcycle exhaust pipes,” according to the release.

A selection of edomae-style sushi at Tei-An in Dallas. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Tatsu Dallas

3309 Elm Street

An exciting addition to the newly remodeled Continental Gin Building in Deep Ellum will be an omakase-style sushi concept from renowned chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi. Set to open this winter, according to the Dallas Observer, Tatsu will be an intimate, eight-seat restaurant specializing in edomae-style sushi, a difficult-to-master technique where fish is cured, marinated, or aged before being served. In keeping with the spirit of omakase, there will be no set menu at Tatsu — the chef will decide the dishes in real time based on interactions with diners.