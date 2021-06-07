Glamorous Wine Party at Houston Billionaire’s Hotel Makes a Lavish Splash Even Without the Pool

Summer fashions from Tootsies on parade at the Theorem Sauvignon event at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jason & Kisha Itkin arrive at their Theorem Sauvignon Blanc party at the Post Oak Hotel where the couple introduced the wine to a fashionable clutch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

If Theorem Vineyards owners Kisha and Jason Itkin have their way, sauvignon blanc will soon rule summer palates replacing rosé as the warm weather drink of choice for a certain cognoscenti. The Houston couple launched the first salvo in their gentle battle for significant market share with a lavish splash at Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel.

“Sauvignon blanc is all about summer and fashion and fun,” Kisha cooed as she gracefully ignored that fact that torrential rains had moved the planned poolside party indoors. (The Post Oak Hotel‘s pool is the most glamorous in the city.)

In fact, few if any among the 100 fashionables who joined the early evening fête appeared the least bit perturbed by the weather’s unfortunate turn. Many were familiar with the Itkins’s over-the-top party in 2019 introducing their family of California wines. No one dared miss this wine tasting.

It was a fête of see-and-be-seen. The cameras, and there were oodles of them, rolled as ladies in the latest summer frocks and poolside attire circulated across the vast foyer of the hotel ballroom. This dress to impress event was being filmed by a team of photographers from Los Angeles-based Scorpion Company for future Theorem marketing. Word buzzed through the party scene that the video which the firm had previously done for Theorem had garnered more than 450,000 views.

Makeup!

While DJ Joe Ross spun a lively soundtrack for the preening and wine tasting, Tootsies provided a colorful panoply of summer fashions with models posing on pedestals and strolling through the throng. All part of Kisha’s concept of Theorem Sauvignon Blanc — summer, fashion and fun. Adding to the fashion mode was a collection of vibrant jewelry from M.C.L. by Matthew Laurenza.

The Itkins welcomed guests and spoke briefly on their wines while winemaker Kathleen Ward, a graduate of Texas A&M, shared intel on Theorems vineyards on Diamond Mountain and more recently the addition of a 34-acre property straddling Napa and Sonoma Counties on Moon Mountain District. From the latter specific microclimate, Theorem is currently producing two vibrant whites: the Theorem Vineyards Moon Mountain District Chardonnay and the evening’s Sauvignon Blanc. Of the latter Kisha says, “This wine was created for fun.”

Tootsies fashion director and Kisha BFF Fady Armanious briefly joined the crisp program, thanking those who joined the party.

There was an even bigger thanks as guests departed — summer swag bags containing sunglasses, lip glosses and fans (of course, thinking poolside) and a card with a QR code for Theorem wines.