Far East Pizza Co. offers Asian-inspired pizzas like a halal beefs sausage & beef pepperoni pie. (Courtesy)

Get your chicken Tikka pizza delivered from Far East Pizza Co. (Courtesy)

Far East Pizza Co. is a collaboration between chef Nidhi Mittal and chef Troy Gardner. (Courtesy)

Yonkers Pizza Co. is now open at Preston Center. (Courtesy)

The garlic knots at Yonkers Pizza Co. look splendid. (Courtesy)

Restaurants / Openings

Two Fresh New Concepts Add to Dallas’ Ever-Growing Pizza Scene

From Halal Beef to The Aikman With Jimmy's Italian Sausage, These New Slices are Worth a Visit

BY // 12.17.20
Far East Pizza Co. offers Asian-inspired pizzas like a halal beefs sausage & beef pepperoni pie. (Courtesy)

Get your chicken Tikka pizza delivered from Far East Pizza Co. (Courtesy)

Far East Pizza Co. is a collaboration between chef Nidhi Mittal and chef Troy Gardner. (Courtesy)

Yonkers Pizza Co. is now open at Preston Center. (Courtesy)

2020 has seen a surprising number of new Dallas pizza concepts, from Detroit-style to Chicago deep dish, but two unique restaurants prove there is North Texas pizza territory still to be covered.

Yonkers Pizza Co. is now open at Preston Center. (Courtesy)

Yonkers Pizza Company

8421 Westchester Drive (Preston Center)

Opened by Tony Avezzano (son of Dallas Cowboys special teams coach Joe Avezzano), this new restaurant is serving up New York-style pizzas at Preston Center. The spot offers whole specialty pies like The Chloe with prosciutto and mozzarella, The Stoney with Canadian bacon, jalapenos, and mushrooms, and The Aikman with Jimmy’s Italian sausage. You can also just grab a slice of New York-style pizza and customize with cheese, sauce, and one topping. Yonkers has several different staple Italian pastas (lasagna, ravioli, and spaghetti & meatballs) and a few desserts like cannolis and caramel knots as well. Oh, and don’t forget the garlic knots.

 

Get your chicken Tikka pizza delivered from Far East Pizza Co. (Courtesy)

Far East Pizza Co.

1500 N. Greenville Avenue, Suite 110, Richardson

As far as pizza concepts go in North Texas, this new takeout-only concept is unique. This Asian-inspired pizza spot is a collaboration between chefs Nidhi Mittal and Troy Gardner (TLC Vegan Kitchen), who crafted a new menu of delivery or pick-up dishes blending Indian and American Italian cuisine. Six different specialty pizzas range from butter chicken to halal beef sausage and beef pepperoni. You’ll also find pastas, The Ultimate Dehli Sandwiches, salads, drinks, and desserts.

X