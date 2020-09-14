‘Chopped’ Judge Amanda Freitag to Debut New Restaurant in Downtown Dallas

The American cafe will start by serving breakfast and lunch, with dinner to follow later on. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

We finally have an opening date for Chopped judge and chef Amanda Freitag’s highly-anticipated new restaurant in the AT&T Discovery District. Rise & Thyme, a seasonal American café, will debut as the second dining concept in the new downtown Dallas district on Friday, September 18.

To start, the restaurant will be open for breakfast and lunch, with dinner to follow later on. Offering La Casita Bakeshop pastries, coffee, sandwiches, and salads, the new spot will be an exciting new option for downtown diners.

“Clearly the world has changed in the months since we first started working on this restaurant, but one thing that hasn’t changed is how excited I am to be able to open Rise & Thyme in Dallas,” says Freitag in a statement. “This city has given me so many delicious food memories, and I am thrilled to be able to be a part of this unique culinary scene.”

Some signature dishes will include different kinds of toasts including smoked salmon and “everything,” strawberry thyme jam, and avocado toast using bread from Village Baking Co. The Taco “Thyme” comes with scrambled eggs, muenster cheese, bacon, thyme potatoes, caramelized onion, and a flour tortilla. Hot sandwiches range from an Impossible patty melt to roasted chicken French dip. Salads like the AF Chicken Salad feature fresh ingredients such as thyme and lemon roasted chicken breast, tarragon, pickled celery, and more.

The space was designed by The Johnson Studios and includes a mix of modern and rustic features like floor-to-ceiling windows to make the space feel as open as possible. To ensure diners feel comfortable, Rise & Thyme is implementing CDC-mandated safety measures. The restaurant will be open from Monday through Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.