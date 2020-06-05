Sfereco Dallas
Sfereco Dallas
Sfereco Dallas
Sfereco Dallas
01
04

Sfereco opens at The Statler hotel on June 10.

02
04

Meatballs are a focus of the new "Spaghetti Western" restaurant.

03
04

"Build-your-own" pizzas are also available. Cauliflower crust is an option.

04
04

There will be several pastas including shrimp scampi at Sfereco.

Sfereco Dallas
Sfereco Dallas
Sfereco Dallas
Sfereco Dallas
Restaurants / Openings / Restaurants - Dallas

The Statler Hotel’s Newest Restaurant Brings a Dose of Nostalgia to Downtown Dallas

Sfereco Offers Meatballs, Pastas, and Pizzas in a Spaghetti Western-Inspired Interior

BY // 06.05.20
Sfereco opens at The Statler hotel on June 10.
Meatballs are a focus of the new "Spaghetti Western" restaurant.
"Build-your-own" pizzas are also available. Cauliflower crust is an option.
There will be several pastas including shrimp scampi at Sfereco.
1
4

Sfereco opens at The Statler hotel on June 10.

2
4

Meatballs are a focus of the new "Spaghetti Western" restaurant.

3
4

"Build-your-own" pizzas are also available. Cauliflower crust is an option.

4
4

There will be several pastas including shrimp scampi at Sfereco.

The newest concept from Refined Hospitality Concepts and chef Ryan Carbery, an Italian restaurant called Sfereco, is set to open this Wednesday, June 10, within The Statler hotel. The downtown space — most recently home to Ramen & Bao — has undergone a transformation in keeping with the restaurant’s theme: Spaghetti Western.

The subgenre was popularized in the mid-century and is also known as “Italian Western.” Sfereco’s embrace of it plays into the nostalgia for both the era and Carbery’s childhood.

Sfereco Dallas
Meatballs are a primary feature on the menu at Sfereco, the newest restaurant to make its mark in The Statler hotel.

“I was working in my family’s restaurants from the time I was a child,” says Carbery in a statement. “I can remember so vividly the sights and smells of my dad’s pizza and pasta restaurant, and how it really brought people together. I can even remember my Lebanese grandfather decked out in a Western-stitched shirt with pearl-snaps.”

The wistful aesthetic will stretch from the decked out interior to Sfereco’s menu, which focuses primarily on the meatball. The restaurant will offer six different kinds, including dishes with names like Chicken Ricotta, Piggy Spice, The Italian Beefcake, Burnt Ends, Crabby Ball, and Veggie and Grain. Pastas like chicken pesto and shrimp scampi, will also be available, along with a build-your-own pizza option.

A full-service bar will offer beer and wine, as well as Italian-inspired specialty cocktails. Dine-in services are available, but Sfereco is also putting an emphasis on delivery — both directly from the restaurant and through third party services.

“Whether you want to drop in and share a bite and a cocktail at our communal tables or order an Italian feast delivered to your home or office, Sfereco provides a warm and welcoming way to enjoy classic American Italian flavors,” says RHC CEO Robert Hall. Dine-in reservations are now available through Resy.

Featured Properties

Swipe
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,215,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
3 Tokeneke Trail
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
3001 University Boulevard
West University Place
FOR SALE

3001 University Boulevard
West University Place, TX

$3,999,900 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
3001 University Boulevard
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X