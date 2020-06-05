The Statler Hotel’s Newest Restaurant Brings a Dose of Nostalgia to Downtown Dallas

The newest concept from Refined Hospitality Concepts and chef Ryan Carbery, an Italian restaurant called Sfereco, is set to open this Wednesday, June 10, within The Statler hotel. The downtown space — most recently home to Ramen & Bao — has undergone a transformation in keeping with the restaurant’s theme: Spaghetti Western.

The subgenre was popularized in the mid-century and is also known as “Italian Western.” Sfereco’s embrace of it plays into the nostalgia for both the era and Carbery’s childhood.

Meatballs are a primary feature on the menu at Sfereco, the newest restaurant to make its mark in The Statler hotel.

“I was working in my family’s restaurants from the time I was a child,” says Carbery in a statement. “I can remember so vividly the sights and smells of my dad’s pizza and pasta restaurant, and how it really brought people together. I can even remember my Lebanese grandfather decked out in a Western-stitched shirt with pearl-snaps.”

The wistful aesthetic will stretch from the decked out interior to Sfereco’s menu, which focuses primarily on the meatball. The restaurant will offer six different kinds, including dishes with names like Chicken Ricotta, Piggy Spice, The Italian Beefcake, Burnt Ends, Crabby Ball, and Veggie and Grain. Pastas like chicken pesto and shrimp scampi, will also be available, along with a build-your-own pizza option.

A full-service bar will offer beer and wine, as well as Italian-inspired specialty cocktails. Dine-in services are available, but Sfereco is also putting an emphasis on delivery — both directly from the restaurant and through third party services.

“Whether you want to drop in and share a bite and a cocktail at our communal tables or order an Italian feast delivered to your home or office, Sfereco provides a warm and welcoming way to enjoy classic American Italian flavors,” says RHC CEO Robert Hall. Dine-in reservations are now available through Resy.