Cool Off With These New Summer Cocktails From Dallas Restaurants
Over-the-Top Frozen Concoctions and a Poignant Pride Month SpecialBY Megan Ziots // 05.28.21
Summer has (unofficially) arrived, and though the rainstorms have kept the most brutal Texas heat at bay, the sky-high temps we all know love and love are certainly on their way. But don’t fret too much – from massive frozen concoctions to Tiki drinks, you can enjoy cooling off with these new summer cocktails from Dallas restaurants.
Te Deseo
Uptown
2700 Olive Street
Dallas, TX | Map
This summer, don’t miss the three new cocktails this Latin American restaurant has crafted for the season. The Bad Bunny is a rum concoction with carrot, lime, pineapple, and Campari. The Soleada Sour comes with Tito’s vodka, passionfruit rooibos, guava nectar, and soda. And the Dragon’s Breath is a unique mix of coconut rum, ypióca cachaça, pomegranate, passionfruit, lime, and absinthe.
Bourbon & Banter
Downtown
1914 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
A speakeasy bar at The Statler hotel in downtown Dallas, Bourbon & Banter has come up with a brand new cocktail menu just in time for summer. Specifically, The Pirate’s Booty is a shiny new drink with lemon juice, honey simple syrup, raspberry shrub, and Maker’s Mark bourbon. You can also try the Mai Black Tai Affair with blackberry shrub, Creme De Cassis, orgeat, Rhum JM, 151, Bacardi rum, and lime.
Knife
Park Cities
5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Pair your burger at Knife Steakhouse with the restaurant’s newest cocktails, like the Butterfly Wing with Arette, yellow chartreuse, pineapple liquor, and orange bitters. There’s also a new Tiki drink called Chef Likes Tiki, and an aptly named Surely Tipsy, made with mezcal, apple cider, lemon juice, grenadine, and soda.
Happiest Hour
Uptown
2616 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
The Hardwood District spot is allowing you to truly indulge this summer. Choose from Happiest Hour’s new summer cocktails, like the Gold Rush (bourbon, honey, lemon, and yellow chartreuse), a frozen raspberry ‘rita, a pink lemonade mule, and the Frozspritz (gin, orange, lemon, and Prosecco). All are served in the towering plastic cups and Mardis Gras attendee will instantly recognize.
Elm & Good
Deep Ellum
2551 Elm Street
Dallas, TX | Map
In celebration of Pride Month, Elm & Good in Deep Ellum’s Pittman Hotel is offering a new cocktail called “Brick by Brick,” inspired by the Stonewall Riots that sparked a movement in 1969. The drink is made with Aperol, ancho reyes, and del maguey vida mezcal and will be available through the month of June. A $1 of each cocktail sold will go towards The Trevor Project.
Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden
Downtown
311 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
This downtown beer garden is offering a refreshing watermelon margarita for $11 this summer. It’s a mixture of silver tequila, watermelon, citrus, agave, and Tajin. If you dare, you can also add on a “secret spicy situation” for $1 more and an extra kick. The restaurant is also offering its own Summer Beer with grapefruit vodka.
Al Biernat’s
Multiple Locations
4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This June, Al Biernat’s North is offering three specials cocktails in celebration of the summer, all served with Isle of Harris Gin. The small-batch gin will be used to create a grapefruit martini, Singapore sling, and Bee’s Knees all month long. You can even pair your drink with an appetizer plate for $35.