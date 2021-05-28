Houston Restaurant Weeks Returns With a Whopping 37 Days of Meals and Deals, Plus Enhanced Tech

It doesn't get any more romantic than on Brennan's patio which will be available during Houston Restaurant Weeks which kicks off August 1 with restaurant listings launching July 15.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is returning and it's bigger than ever. Which means more chances to go to Brenner's and other city hotspots.

The 18th annual Houston Restaurant Weeks returns beginning August 1 tempting Houston diners with great deals on great meals while benefiting the Houston Food Bank. Since its founding in 2003, the late-summer weeks of wining and dining for a cause has raised $16.6 million, providing close to 50 million meals for those who are food insecure in the process.

With enhanced technology for 2021, selecting which restaurants to visit during the 37 days of affordable feasting becomes a diner’s dream. The updated Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW) website allows participating restaurants to input and update menus and create downloadable menu templates for diners. In addition to listing all participating restaurants, the site categorizes those which are offering takeout and those with patios.

Since its founding, HRW has been packing Houston restaurants during one of the sleepiest times of the years for dining out by offering specially-priced multi-course prix fixe menus including brunch, lunch and dinner, available for dine-in and often takeout. For brunch and lunch, restaurants will offer either two or three courses, and for dinner, three or four courses.

Dinners will be priced at $49 and $39 this year while brunch and lunch prix fixe menus are set at $20. Houston Restaurant Weeks organizers point out that for every $49 dinner sold, five dollars goes to the food bank which can then provide 15 meals to the food insecure, $3 dollars from every $39 dinner will allow the food bank to provide nine meals. The $20 meal purchase provides $1, which equates to three meals for those in need.

Due to the pandemic, last summer’s participating restaurant tally held at 170, down from the 250 in 2019. Anticipation for 2021 is that the number will again grow with participating restaurants both in Houston and across the region. Beginning on July 15, diners can begin checking out this summer’s possibilities while keeping in mind that restaurants can be added to the website up until August 1.

HRW will not reveal participating restaurants until July 15 as the roster grows daily. However, Berg Hospitality’s Ben Berg and Brennan’s Alex Brennan-Martin have pledged their support. This means you can count not only on Brennan’s to be offering special deals but also members of Berg’s realm which includes The Annie Café & Bar and B&B Butchers & Restaurant.

As was Houston Restaurant Weeks founder Cleverley Stone‘s final wish before dying of cancer last spring, the program will continue in perpetuity in her name. Her daughter, Katie Stone, stepped into her mother’s shoes committing to keep the vital endeavor continuing.

“Last year’s HRW proved to be crucial for what was perhaps the most difficult time that restaurants and the food bank have ever faced,” Katie Stone says in a statement.

“This year, I am so excited to be able to do exactly what my mother would be doing, which is everything she could for her beloved restaurant industry and the Houston Food Bank. This year’s HRW is going to be amazing!”