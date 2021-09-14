Khanh Nguyen is the CEO and founder of Zalat Pizza. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Zalat Slices is the first Zalat outpost to only serve pizza by the slice. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Saturday Morning Ice Cream is a new addition to The Exchange. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Since officially opening in June with local favorites like Revolver Taco, Monkey King Noodle Co., and Press Waffle Company, downtown Dallas’ first-ever food hall, The Exchange, has added even more new spots. Two new concepts, Zalat Slices and Saturday Morning Ice Cream have debuted in the AT&T Discovery District.

Zalat is a well-known pizza joint in Dallas, but this new spot will exclusively be serving pies by-the-slice. Options include cheese, pepperoni, and veggie, as well as the Pepperoni Masterclass (pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper, and crushed garlic). Of course, the outpost will also offer their famous SriRANCHa for dipping.

Dude, Sweet Chocolate’s Katherine Clapner brings Saturday Morning Ice Cream to The Exchange.

The second concept, Saturday Morning Ice Cream, is a collaboration between Dude, Sweet Chocolate’s Katherine Clapner and former co-founder of Standard Pour Brian McCullogh. It’ll serve a big scoop of nostalgia using classic breakfast cereals and treats combined with soft serve ice cream. Combinations include Elmer Fudge, a chocolate banana soft serve with a double chocolate ice cream sandwich, Pebbles & Bam Bam (fruity), and Thunder Cat (coffee cake soft serve with streusel and local Full City Rooster Coffee with brown butter glaze).

“What is more magical than to think of a happy time in our lives and relive it through some delicious craft made soft serve ice cream made with cereal and all the sweet, crunchy, gooey things that come from the extremely talented Katherine Clapner!” co-owner Brian McCullogh says.

The two new spots are now open along with The Exchange’s 10 other eateries.