Maple & Ash will open at the newly developed Maple Terrace in Uptown in 2023. (Courtesy of DBOX for Hines)

Revolver Taco, Val's Cheesecakes, and more are opening at The Exchange food hall this week. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Downtown Dallas’ first food hall, The Exchange, is opening at the AT&T Discovery District on Friday, June 25. With local favorites like Revolver Taco, Val’s Cheesecakes, and The Dock (plus a whopping 13 other spots), the last piece of the new district is sure to draw diners in even more than it already does.

JAXON Texas Kitchen and The Second Floor at The Exchange (Ounce and Ichi Ni San) were the first to open, along with AT&T Experience Store. And starting this weekend, you’ll be able to get Monkey King Noodle Co., Press Waffle Company, and Baboushi (a smaller version of Uptown’s Baboush) all in one place.

Double Tap will offer cocktails served on draft to pair with your bites including pineapple ranch water, Old Fashioneds, and frozen espresso martinis.

Starting on June 25, The Exchange will feature a 5-minute light show, Digital Double. It’ll take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 9:30 pm.

Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant is bringing another concept to Dallas: Maple & Ash — an upscale steakhouse from Chicago. (Courtesy)

Maple & Ash

Chicago-based, Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant is taking over Dallas. Just recently, he opened the glittering Monarch at The National, one of the most in-demand new spots to dine out in Dallas. Then, it was announced that he’d be opening his more casual, pizza and pasta concept, Etta, in the East Quarter. And now, he’s bringing his Chicago-based steakhouse in Uptown, as first reported by the Dallas Morning News.

fMaple & Ash, an upscale steakhouse from hospitality group What If Syndicate, will settle into the new Maple Terrace mixed-development by international real estate firm Hines. Along with ensuring the preservation of Uptown’s 1920s Maple Terrace building, the new 12,000-square foot restaurant should become a unique new destination for Dallas diners.

Expected to open in 2023, the steakhouse is known for its “I Don’t Give a F*@K” option for $200 per person, where the restaurant will surprise you (like a steakhouse version of omakase). Individual steaks go as high as $220 for 40-ounce portions.