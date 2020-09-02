Restaurants / Openings

5 New Dallas Restaurants To Look Forward To This Fall

Southern Comfort Food, Vietnamese, Michelin-Starred Italian, and More

BY // 09.02.20
True Kitchen and Kocktails

TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails is now open in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of True Kitchen and Kocktails)

With just a few months left of this strange year, there are several Dallas restaurants bravely opening their doors and debuting new menus. Whether you’re beginning to dine in-person or plan to stick with takeout, here are five new Dallas restaurants you can look forward to trying.

TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails (Now Open)

1933 Elm Street, Downtown

Located  next to the Majestic Theatre in the historic Hart Furniture Building, this new Southern comfort food restaurant comes from Kevin Kelley, owner of Taste Bar & Kitchen in Houston. His newest concept, TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails, serves everything from chicken and waffles to oxtails and lamb chops. The cocktail menu is also incredibly extensive, and includes the True Flame, served on fire

 

LaVui Dallas
(Courtesy of LaVui)

LaVui Vietnamese Restaurant (Now Open)

5321 Maple Avenue, Medical District

From the minds behind popular Dallas sushi spot Oishii comes a new Vietnamese restaurant. A concept by Thanh Nguyen, LaVui’s menu will boast specialty spring rolls, banh mi sandwiches, pho, Vermicelli bowls, and signature dishes like shaken beef tenderloin and clay pot stew. There will also be drinks such as boba tea in flavors ranging from black milk tea to guava, and desserts including Vietnamese sweet cakes and sweet corn pudding.

Hurdy Gurdy Dallas
(Courtesy of Hurdy Gurdy)

Hurdy Gurdy (Coming This October)

900 S. Harwood Street

This summer, the Dallas Morning News announced that a new restaurant and bar is coming to the Dallas Farmers Market this October. Coming from The 2nd Tap owners Charles Nelson and David Herrera, Hurdy Gurdy (which does, admittedly, have a silly name) will move into the former Mudhen health food spot. Expect a range of comforting dishes, including poutine, corn dog pops, meatball wontons, and more that the restaurant can pair with craft cocktails. Hurdy Gurdy will also offer breakfast and weekend brunch. Stay updated about the upcoming opening on their Facebook page.

Dahlia Bar & Bistro (Coming This Fall)

3300 Ross Avenue

Taking over the former Ross & Hall space in East Dallas, Dahlia Bar & Bistro will open sometime this fall according to CultureMap. be a new restaurant and bar in East Dallas. A project by Felix Culpa owners Chris and Mark Beardon, the restaurant will feature a Southern European-inspired menu created by chef TJ Land. Craft cocktails will also be available, along with a wine selection. The will spot also come with an eclectic (and hopefully spacious) outdoor patio.

 

Carbone NYC
(Courtesy of Carbone New York)

Carbone (Coming This December)

1617 Hi Line Drive

Later this fall (December 1 to be exact), New York-based and Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Carbone will open in Dallas’ Design District. First reported by Dallas Morning News, the space will take over the current Sassetta and Wheelhouse locations. Founded by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalazinck in 2013, the flashy Italian-American restaurant has since expanded to Hong Kong and Las Vegas. Highly-priced dishes include veal parmesan, lobster, steak, rigatoni, and more. Every dessert on the menu, including lemon cheesecake, carrot cake, and chocolate torta, costs $18. It’s the kind of place that most would spend a special occasion, but an incredibly delicious one.

