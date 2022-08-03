The Best Sushi Restaurants in Dallas — 10 Hot Spots That Make Raw Fish Sing

Shoyo is one of the hottest and best new sushi restaurants in Dallas. (Courtesy of Shoyo)

People are serious about their sushi, and it seems like everyone has “their spot” if they’ve been living in Dallas for longer than a couple of months. Some seek selections that let raw fish shine, while others fancy rolls with an ingredient list that lingers from here to Japan.

Regardless of your sushi style, our collection of the 10 best sushi restaurants in Dallas (presented in no particular order) will not disappoint. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some chopsticks — it’s time to eat.

*This list was updated in August 2022.

Uchi

2817 Maple Avenue

This restaurant is on the tip of everyone’s tongue as not only the best sushi, but one of the best places to dine in Dallas. With fresh fish flown in daily, you really can count on Tyson Cole’s Uptown restaurant to hook you up with everything from Tasmanian ocean trout from Tokyo’s most famous fish market to a killer “Zero Sen” roll packed with yellowtail, avocado, shallot, and cilantro.

A 10-course chef’s tasting is the best way to taste how talented this creative culinary truly team can be.

Dish to try: Hama chili

Yutaka Sushi Bistro

2633 McKinney Avenue, Suite 140

A mentor of mine once told me that you can tell a sushi place is legit if the place is named after the sushi chef. With that said, I paid no attention to this Uptown restaurant’s random shopping center location and locked in on its authentic menu from Yutaka Yamato, who was born and raised in Tokyo.

And while prestigious publications have hailed it as a “hip” sushi spot, I respectfully disagree. This is a place where you go to get A-plus sushi — meaning people are way too focused on demolishing fresh water eel and sea urchin to snap an Instagram photo.

Dish to try: Fresh water eel

Tei Tei Robata Bar

2906 N. Henderson Avenue

The absolute best thing about this Knox Henderson hotspot is the restaurant’s attitude towards picky eaters. They know that the menu may seem “weird” to Americans, and they are here to tell us all that this is what they grew up eating and that we need to open up our minds and mouths (and be blessed by the some of the best sushi in town).

Go online to check out the daily specials flown in fresh from Japan including things like Hokkaido fresh octopus and baby Yellowtail carpaccio.

Dish to try: Japanese snapper

Tei-An

1722 Routh Street, Suite 110

Teiichi Sakurai is essentially the God of Dallas Japanese food. I mean, do a little digging and his handprints are all over multiple mainstays on the Dallas dining scene (spoiler alert: Teppo and Tei Tei). None, of course, overshadow this swanky One Arts Plaza palace known for freshly made soba noodles and seasonal sashimi.

Check the restaurant’s Facebook page to stay in the loop in regard to all the exclusive Omakase experiences.

Dish to try: Spicy Tuna Pressed Sushi

Tatsu

3309 Elm Street, Suite 120

Brand new to Deep Ellum and the latest opening in the Dallas sushi scene, Tatsu is an intimate, eight-seat omakase concept in the Continental Gin Building. It comes from chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi and specializes in edomae-style sushi, a difficult-to-master technique where fish is cured, marinated, or aged before being served. In keeping with the spirit of omakase, there is no set menu at Tatsu — the chef will decide the dishes in real time based on interactions with diners. Reservations are open a month in advance so make sure to book quickly before spots fill up.

Shoyo

1916 Greenville Avenue

Another extremely popular new sushi spot where reservations book up fast, this Lower Greenville spot opened in 2021. It comes from former Nobu chef Jimmy Park, who offers two options for guests to book: a traditional omakase experience with traditional edomae sushi and classic techniques or a new omakase experience, featuring Shoyo’s own unique take on the Japanese cuisine. Reservations go live on the first of every month.

Nobu

400 Crescent Court

Sushi-lovers around the country know this iconic sushi spot is going to serve up fantastic fresh fish in a sophisticated setting regardless of which location you visit. In Dallas, you’ll find Nobu located within The Crescent Hotel in Uptown Dallas, where you can find endless sushi creativity and the perfect lychee martini to match.

A warning for your wallet: you are definitely paying for atmosphere alongside your uni.

Dish to try: Matteo Roll

Oishii

2525 Wycliff Avenue, Suite 110 and 5627 SMU Boulevard

Yet another random shopping center superstar to make the list. This Oak Lawn-area restaurant is always crowded and packed full of people ordering all of their crazy sushi rolls including the “Texas Roll” packed with chopped octopus, avocado, smelt egg, and jalapeño or the ever popular “On the Border” roll that consists of salmon and lots of pico de gallo.

Yep, they take it there, and it’s good.

Dish to try: Uptown Roll

Sushi Sake

2150 N. Collins Boulevard, Richardson

If I am going to send a reader to Richardson, it is going to be for good reason. Not that I have a beef (or shall we say fish) with the burbs, but why go if you don’t have to? This iconic restaurant has been in the business for over a decade and serves up some of the best sushi and sashimi samplers in The Metroplex.

Give me all the salmon skin handrolls with a “Crawfish Dynamite” roll on the side, and I am one happy diner.

Dish to try: Sushi & sashimi combination platter ($30)

Lounge 31

87 Highland Park Village

Hi haters. Yes, I know this last selection is going to make sushi snobs’ eyes roll back in their heads. However, I am here to tell everyone that Highland Park Village lounge is serving up some seriously fresh fish. Whether you opt for the “Special Cucumber” roll with salmon, spicy tuna, crab, avocado, and Daikon sprouts or venture a little more outside of your comfort zone with the “BBQ Eel”, the sushi experience here is exactly what people who dine in this zip code want it to be — high quality

Do not forget that a half-price happy hour makes this one of the best after-work spots to enjoy sushi in the city.

Dish to try: Hamachi tempura roll