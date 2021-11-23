A First Taste of Villa Azur Dallas — A New Miami Restaurant and Dinner Party in Victory Park
And By "Dinner Party," We Mean All-Out NightclubBY Megan Ziots // 11.23.21
Villa Azur Dallas just debuted in Dallas' W Hotel with French Mediterranean food.
Villa Azur Dallas opens in the W Hotel in Victory Park. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Appetizers at Villa Azur Dallas include King Crab, seared octopus, artichoke hearts, and more.
Appetizers at Villa Azur Dallas include King Crab, seared octopus, artichoke hearts, and more.
The ambiance at Villa Azur is very classy until after 10 pm when it gets a bit more exciting on Thursday through Saturday nights. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
The pan seared sea bass at Villa Azur Dallas is a favorite.
The Nutella mousse is a must-try dessert at Villa Azur Dallas. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Before booking a reservation at Victory Park’s newest French-Mediterranean restaurant, Villa Azur, I had heard that things get theatrical after 10 pm. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the spot transforms into an all-out nightclub complete with a DJ, dancers, live saxophonists, contortionists, and stilt-clad entertainers. I am intrigued to experience that side of Villa Azur at some point, but I was first interested to know what the dining experience was like on its own.
Originally debuting in Miami Beach in 2012 by co-owners Jean-Philippe Bernard, Michael Martin and Paul Breuza, Villa Azur has since opened up outposts in Saint-Tropez, Bodrum, Mexico City, and Las Vegas. The latest venture, Dallas, is located by the lobby of the W Hotel.
“The design of Villa Azur Dallas is spectacular,” Bernard shares in a release about the space, executed by architect Jose Jafif. “From the cuisine and drink menus to the overall atmosphere and ambiance, Villa Azur will definitely bring the authentic, vibrant, and festive South of France energy to Dallas.”
Villa Azur is definitely a place to celebrate. The decadent dinner menu (the kitchen is led by Executive Chef Carlos Torres) is full of several high-priced dishes like a $300 Tomahawk steak and a seafood tower. You can also cheers with seasonal cocktails ($16 to $20 each) like the Illegal Tea (a mezcal, passion fruit, citrus, egg white, and mint concoction) or a refreshing rum cocktail called the Samba.
On a recent visit, my guest and I shared the Arancini — fried lobster risotto spheres with truffle aioli that are absolutely worth it. The Apple Crab Louie was a lighter, citrusy option that paired nicely with the heavier risotto. One of the best dishes of the night, however, was the pan-seared seabass, which came highly recommended by our waitress.
If you’re coming in for a special occasion, I’d recommend ordering the pâte à la meule, presented in a large wheel of parmesan cheese flambéed with cognac. More acts of tableside showmanship at Villa Azur include a de-boning of the whole Branzino or the elaborate preparation of the dover sole meunière.
On a chill Monday evening, the ambiance was nice at Villa Azur. There was one big group celebrating, several pairs of friends having a cocktail, and quite a few families dining out. We’ll eventually have to see what the nightclub aspect is all about. Do I want to see people dance on the tables? Apparently, it’s a common occurrence.