A First Taste of Villa Azur Dallas — A New Miami Restaurant and Dinner Party in Victory Park

“The design of Villa Azur Dallas is spectacular,” Bernard shares in a release about the space, executed by architect Jose Jafif. “From the cuisine and drink menus to the overall atmosphere and ambiance, Villa Azur will definitely bring the authentic, vibrant, and festive South of France energy to Dallas.”

Villa Azur is definitely a place to celebrate. The decadent dinner menu (the kitchen is led by Executive Chef Carlos Torres) is full of several high-priced dishes like a $300 Tomahawk steak and a seafood tower. You can also cheers with seasonal cocktails ($16 to $20 each) like the Illegal Tea (a mezcal, passion fruit, citrus, egg white, and mint concoction) or a refreshing rum cocktail called the Samba.

On a recent visit, my guest and I shared the Arancini — fried lobster risotto spheres with truffle aioli that are absolutely worth it. The Apple Crab Louie was a lighter, citrusy option that paired nicely with the heavier risotto. One of the best dishes of the night, however, was the pan-seared seabass, which came highly recommended by our waitress.

If you’re coming in for a special occasion, I’d recommend ordering the pâte à la meule, presented in a large wheel of parmesan cheese flambéed with cognac. More acts of tableside showmanship at Villa Azur include a de-boning of the whole Branzino or the elaborate preparation of the dover sole meunière.

The pan-seared seabass at Villa Azur Dallas is a favorite.

Post-dinner, the Nutella mousse completely satisfied. The over-the-top dessert includes a hazelnut chocolate crumble, a chocolate mirror glaze, Valrhona azalea ganache, cocoa nibs, Valrhona Jivara chocolate gelato, passion fruit coulis, and 24k gold leaf.

On a chill Monday evening, the ambiance was nice at Villa Azur. There was one big group celebrating, several pairs of friends having a cocktail, and quite a few families dining out. We’ll eventually have to see what the nightclub aspect is all about. Do I want to see people dance on the tables? Apparently, it’s a common occurrence.