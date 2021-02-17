A Neighborhood Guide to Dallas Restaurants and Coffee Shops Currently Open During The Winter Storm

The Bishop Arts District in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood during the winter snow storm. (courtesy of Bishop Arts)

As a week of historically low temperatures and dangerous power outages continues, many Dallas restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops have been forced to close their doors for days on end. Fortunately, a lucky few have access to the power (and heat!) that so many do not, and are opening their doors during limited hours to offer a bit of comfort during the winter storm.

Since proximity is key when roads are treacherous, we’re categorizing open destinations by neighborhood. We will continue to update this list as we see more restaurant openings.

Knox-Henderson

LDU Coffee (Fitzhugh) will be open Wednesday from 8 am to 3 pm.

Village Baking Co. is only serving coffee on Wednesday from 9 am to 3 pm.

Enrique Tomas will be open on Wednesday for dinner from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Taverna is open with a limited menu until 8:30 pm.

Toulouse Cafe is open with a limited menu until 8:30 pm.

Lower Greenville

Val’s Cheesecakes is offering up its Greenville location beginning at 11 am as a warming and charging station Wednesday and Thursday.

Halcyon is open on Wednesday and Thursday until 3:30 pm.

Snuffers will be open on Wednesday.

Alamo Club is open for drinks only from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Sundown on Granada is open on Wednesday.

Leela’s Wine Bar is open on Wednesday night.

Christies Sports Bar is open on Wednesday for drinks only.

East Dallas

Cultivar Coffee is open Wednesday from 9 am to 3 pm.

El Porton Coffee is open on Wednesday.

Fiction Coffee is open from 10 am to 3 pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

Invasions will open on Wednesday from 2 pm to 8 pm. Chef Airric Heidelberg is also offering up help to anyone who is in need of food. You can contact him at 214-272-8312.

BarNone opens at 11 am on Wednesday.

Lucky’s Hot Chicken is open on Wednesday with dine-in and takeout currently available.

Lakewood

Meso Maya is open for lunch and dinner on Wednesday.

Palmer’s Hot Chicken will open Wednesday from noon to 7 pm.

White Rock Coffee is open on Wednesday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Hudson House will open until 7 pm on Wednesday for takeout.

Haystack opens at noon on Wednesday.

Buzzbrews is open on Wednesday until 9 pm.

Lake Highlands

One90 Smoked Meats is open on Wednesday.

White Rock Coffee is open on Wednesday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Vector Brewing is open until 8 pm on Wednesday hosting anyone in the area that needs to warm up with heat, slices of pizza, and beer.

Oak Cliff/Bishop Arts

Wayward Coffee Co. is open Wednesday until 6 pm.

Davis Street Espresso is open Wednesday.

bbbopseoul is open in Oak Cliff (Upper Greenville location is closed) on Wednesday.

Tribal All Day Cafe is open with a limited menu on Wednesday until supplies last.

Oddfellows is open on Wednesday with a limited menu.

Trompo is open on Wednesday until 9 pm.

Oak Cliff Brewing is open Wednesday from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Nora is open for takeout from 3 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday.

Eno’s Pizza is open for pickup and has limited dine-in.

Revelers Hall is open on Wednesday night.

Park Cities

White Rock Coffee‘s Preston Hollow location is open on Wednesday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Hudson House on Lovers Lane will be open on Wednesday at noon for dine-in only.

il Bracco is open on Wednesday at Preston Center from 11 am to 9 pm.

R&D Kitchen is open on Wednesday at Preston Center.

Grimaldi’s Pizza is open at The Shops at Park Lane.

Uptown

Sip Stir Coffee House is open until 3 pm on Wednesday.

Brewed + Pressed is open in West Village on Wednesday until 6 pm.

Doc B’s opens at 11 am on Wednesday.

Nodding Donkey opens at 11 am on Wednesday.

Blackfriar Pub opens at 3 pm on Wednesday and closes at 3 pm.

Anju is open on Wednesday evening.

Bowen House is open on Wednesday evening.

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine is open on Wednesday night.

Downtown

Weekend Coffee and Otto’s are open at The Joule and Adolphus hotels.

JAXON will be open until 5 pm on Wednesday.

Chimalma Taco Bar is offering free coffee and $5 pozole on Wednesday until 6 pm.

Second Floor at The Exchange is open Wednesday until 4 pm.

Catbird is open at The Thompson hotel for dinner and drinks until 9:30 pm.

Harwood Tavern is open from 5 pm to 10 on Wednesday.

Scout, Primo’s, and Sfereco are open at The Statler on Wednesday until midnight.

Victory Park

Hatchways co-working space and cafe is offering $25 for the day for wi-fi, coffee, and snacks on Wednesday.

Feed Me Pronto is open today for as long as they can be. The clean, modern take on the convenience store offers all the essentials, including shelf-stable and frozen meals, alcohol, CBD, and sundries.

Deep Ellum

Westlake Beer is open Wednesday from 9 am to 6 pm for anyone who needs a warm place. They’re also cooking up chicken wings and flatbreads until they’re sold out.

Ebb & Flow is open on Wednesday.

St. Pete’s Dancing Marlin is open on Wednesday from 11 am to 5 pm.

The Cedars

Opening Bell Coffee is open on Wednesday as long as they have power.

Dallas Farmers Market

Ka-Tip, Rex’s Seafood and Market, 8 Cloves and The 2nd Tap will be open at the market on Wednesday.

Medical District

Maple Landing is opening its doors for warmth, wifi, and a limited food menu on Wednesday at noon.

Social Pie opens at noon on Wednesday.

Redfields Tavern is open on Wednesday from 2 pm to 2 am.

The Ivy Tavern is serving food on Wednesday until midnight.

Design District

Meddlesome Moth is open from noon to 8 pm on Wednesday.

Rodeo Goat is open on Wednesday.

Trinity Groves

Steam Theory Brewing is open for food and drinks on Wednesday.