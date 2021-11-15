Written by the Seasons
Restaurants / Openings

Written By The Seasons Is The Freshest New Restaurant in Bishop Arts

From Owners of Tribal All Day Cafe, the Farm-To-Table Spot Is A Must-Try

BY // 11.15.21
Making its quiet debut in Bishop Arts just a couple of weeks ago, Written By The Seasons is a new farm-to-table restaurant from the same minds behind Tribal All Day Cafe, the much-loved healthy haven along Bishop Avenue. Focusing on the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients, the dishes are, quite literally, penned by the seasons.

Located right next to the new Casablanca, the space is simple and refreshing. Sliding doors bring the outdoors in, while a heated patio makes things cozy on colder evenings. Written by the Seasons’ bar area is separated from the main dining room with a small, glass wall, making it feel not too cut off from the rest of the space.

The cocktail menu is simple, as the Oak Cliff restaurant offers an extensive wine list. This season, you can try a Beetarita with tequila, apple, beet, lime, and ginger flavors or the Harvest Moon — a bourbon, apple, orange, apple cider vinegar, cinnamon, and allspice concoction. They also offer a few classics like a dirty martini, gimlet, and Old Fashioned. As for the draft beer menu, there’s an emphasis on local brewery Manhattan Project with four options from their lineup available.

On a recent visit, we started with the garden focaccia (currently on the fall menu). It was a must-try starter paired with the sticky sesame ginger chicken meatballs and the coconut braised rainbow carrots. If you’re with a date or group, I suggest mixing and matching a few small plates and mains.

After debating ordering two large plates — the fall menu offers several intriguing options including a banana leaf mahi mahi, kimchi fried cauliflower rice, and seared scallops with sweet potato puree — my date and I opted to share the grilled 44 Farms steak with red potato and grilled peppers. Topped with salsa verde, the steak was perfect for two and delicious.

You’ll want to have some room left for dessert at Written by the Seasons. The apple cranberry crumb with cinnamon, lemon, and fresh whip was the perfect ending to our meal, but I’ll also be looking to try the cacao creme with cashew, maple, coconut, vanilla, and espresso next time.

Elizabeth Anthony

Written By The Seasons is now open on Melba Street Wednesday through Sunday for dinner and late-night drinks.

