Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Hamilton, Dan + Shay, and COIN

Plus, Cedars Artists Open Their Studios to the Public

BY // 11.15.21
Hamilton Dallas this weekend

"Hamilton" begins at Music Hall at Fair Park this week. (Courtesy)

From Tony Award-winning Broadway musicals to a local artists’ open studios event, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Hamilton

On November 16 through December 5, you can see the Broadway hit Hamilton at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical follows the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this is a can’t-miss show of the season. Purchase tickets here.

 

Dan and Shay
Dan + Shay perform in Dallas this weekend. (Courtesy)

Dan + Shay

Heading to the American Airlines Center this Sunday at 7 pm is country pop duo Dan + Shay. The Nashville natives are known for hits like “10,000 Hours” and “Speechless.” The Band CAMINO and Ingrid Andress will also perform that night. Tickets are available here.

 

Luke Combs
Country singer Luke Combs performs at AAC this Thursday. (Courtesy)

Luke Combs

Country singer Luke Combs is taking over American Airlines Center on Thursday at 7 pm on his “What You See Is What You Get Tour.” Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher will open for the country star who’s known for hits like “Beautiful Crazy” and “She Got the Best of Me.” Tickets are available here.

COIN Dallas this weekend
Alternative band COIN plays at South Side Ballroom this weekend. (Courtesy)

COIN

This Friday night at 8 pm, catch pop rock band COIN at South Side Ballroom on their “Rainbow Dreamland Tour.” Chase Lawrence, Ryan Winnen, and Joe Memmel will play recent hits like “Talk Too Much” and “Chapstick.” Opening for the band is Valley, a pop band from Toronto. Get tickets here.

 

Lee Harvey’s Dallas bar
Lee Harvey’s is hosting the after party for Cedars Open Studios this weekend. (Courtesy of Lee Harvey’s)

Cedars Open Studios

On Saturday, the 19th Annual Cedars Open Studios takes place in the historic Cedars neighborhood. Local artists will be showcasing their work while opening their studios for the day for the public to explore. Maps will be available at all locations and studios are open from 11 am to 6 pm. The closing ceremony will take place at 6 pm at Lee Harvey’s and will feature live music from Nicole Marxen.

 

MUTTS Canine Cantina Holiday Activities in Dallas
On November 21, head to MUTTS Canine Cantina for pet photos with Santa. (Courtesy)

Deck the Halls at MUTTS Canine Cantina

On Sunday, November 21, head to Uptown Dallas’ MUTTS Canine Cantina for pet photos with Santa. Pups can enjoy PUPsicles (frozen beef broth, peanut butter, and edible bone) and a Doggie Dog alongside their owners. The park will have adoptions available on-site as well if you’re looking for an addition to your furry family. Admission is free for members and non-members may purchase a day pass.

