Not Just Another Wine Tasting — Ultimate Virtual Event Brings Rare Wines, a Sommelier Guru and Streaming TV Together

Lovers of wine, take note. Something special is coming to Houston and Dallas, and you can have a front-row seat to all of the vino-centric action. You won’t even have to leave your home. PaperCity’s CellarSelect brings together four Napa Valley wine producers — plus SOMM TV and Napa-based sommelier Scotti Stark —for an evening of virtual tasting, conversation and discovery. It’s a special night that wine devotees will not want to miss.

Here’s what to expect: On November 12, a driver will deliver nine wines (plus accoutrements) to your home (see the complete vintage list below), selections from Cimarossa, Behrens Family Winery, Di Costanzo and Harumph Wines. While tasting, you’ll be treated to SOMM TV’s cinematic portrayals of wineries (view all of the episodes on November 12th, or dip into them at your leisure) and the terroirs and people behind the wines.

This is a virtual event, with a live forum that will allow participants to pose any questions to the winemakers and winery owners, Stark, and SOMM TV filmmakers. Want to know about the highlights or difficulties of this year’s harvest? How about soil types and vine age? Ask away.

Stark, who was the wine director at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse and is known as Napa’s Connector-in-Chief, co-owns Harumph, and he’s the CellarSelect Master of Ceremonies. He’ll be joined by Event Ambassadors Doug and Caroline Bailey, Devinder and Gina Bhatia, and Mace and Melanie Meeks in Houston, and Boyd and Wendy Messman, John and Beccah Wallace, and Dennie Pitzer and Dodie Foxworth in Dallas.

On the SOMM TV side, Jason Wise — the award-winning director of the Somm documentaries and the founder of this wine network — will make sure the virtual tasting goes way beyond your ordinary Zoom. This will be a true high-end virtual production.

For all of the details and ticket options, go to the full PaperCity CellarSelect site. Your price of admission entitles you to discounts on featured wines (because you will want to add these bottles to your cellar), a one-year subscription to SOMM TV, and a chance to win the CellarSelect Grand Prize. A $150 ticket gets a tasting kit delivered right to your door that includes tasting samples (three ounce pours) of nine-plus wines, light snacks and accoutrements, exclusive access to the three tasting SOMM TV episodes produced by Wise, those exclusive discounts on full bottles of the featured wines and that one-year subscription to SOMM TV. The Ultimate Wine Night To enjoy a truly extravagant evening, there are also a limited number of unique entertaining packages that will wow colleagues, friends, or prospective clients. These $3,250 packages will set up a private wine tasting in your home for up to eight guests with a caterer and waiter provided. You won’t even have to worry about the stemware. That — and all the food for the evening — is also included. Of course, only a limited number of these packages are available.

The Selected Featured Wines

CIMAROSSA

Cimarossa Rive di Cimarossa Estate Cabernet Sauvignon (2016)

Cimarossa Riva di Ponente Estate Cabernet Sauvignon (2017)

Cimarossa Buriana Estate Cabernet Sauvignon (2017)