de Gama
DSC06955
DSC06952
DSC06940
DSC06946
DSC06847
DSC06874
MH-Portrait-768×1024
DSC06920
DSC06956
01
10

da Gama Canteen in M-K-T Heights serves Indian-Portuguese cuisine in a stunning space created by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

02
10

The da Gama patio in M-K-T Heights overlooks the Heights Hike and Bike Trail (Photo by Chase Daniel)

03
10

Entry to da Gama Canteen in the M-K-T Heights mixed-use development (Photo by Chase Daniel)

04
10

The de Gama Canteen dining space features fig wallpaper, flagstone flooring, white oak walls and millwork, and ornate textiles. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

05
10

Mementoes of the owners' distinct heritages are scattered throughout da Gama Canteen. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

06
10

The da Gama patio features a walk-up cafe window serving those from the Heights Hike and Bike Trail. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

07
10

The da Gama bar features organic wines as well as a full range of cocktails and wines. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

08
10

Architect Michael Hsu has more than a dozen Houston restaurants in his portfolio. (Photo courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture) (Photo by Chase Daniel)

09
10

Playful fig wallpaper establishes a casual feel in the dining room of da Gama Canteen. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

10
10

The da Gama Canteen patio, overlooking the Heights Hike and Bike Trail, seats 50. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

de Gama
DSC06955
DSC06952
DSC06940
DSC06946
DSC06847
DSC06874
MH-Portrait-768×1024
DSC06920
DSC06956
Restaurants / Openings

New Heights Restaurant Brings Two Cuisines Together With a Striking Design Sense — The Story of da Gama

Striking Michael Hsu Designed Space is a True Labor of Love

BY // 08.17.21
da Gama Canteen in M-K-T Heights serves Indian-Portuguese cuisine in a stunning space created by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. (Photo by Chase Daniel)
The da Gama patio in M-K-T Heights overlooks the Heights Hike and Bike Trail (Photo by Chase Daniel)
Entry to da Gama Canteen in the M-K-T Heights mixed-use development (Photo by Chase Daniel)
The de Gama Canteen dining space features fig wallpaper, flagstone flooring, white oak walls and millwork, and ornate textiles. (Photo by Chase Daniel)
Mementoes of the owners' distinct heritages are scattered throughout da Gama Canteen. (Photo by Chase Daniel)
The da Gama patio features a walk-up cafe window serving those from the Heights Hike and Bike Trail. (Photo by Chase Daniel)
The da Gama bar features organic wines as well as a full range of cocktails and wines. (Photo by Chase Daniel)
Architect Michael Hsu has more than a dozen Houston restaurants in his portfolio. (Photo courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture) (Photo by Chase Daniel)
Playful fig wallpaper establishes a casual feel in the dining room of da Gama Canteen. (Photo by Chase Daniel)
The da Gama Canteen patio, overlooking the Heights Hike and Bike Trail, seats 50. (Photo by Chase Daniel)
1
10

da Gama Canteen in M-K-T Heights serves Indian-Portuguese cuisine in a stunning space created by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

2
10

The da Gama patio in M-K-T Heights overlooks the Heights Hike and Bike Trail (Photo by Chase Daniel)

3
10

Entry to da Gama Canteen in the M-K-T Heights mixed-use development (Photo by Chase Daniel)

4
10

The de Gama Canteen dining space features fig wallpaper, flagstone flooring, white oak walls and millwork, and ornate textiles. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

5
10

Mementoes of the owners' distinct heritages are scattered throughout da Gama Canteen. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

6
10

The da Gama patio features a walk-up cafe window serving those from the Heights Hike and Bike Trail. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

7
10

The da Gama bar features organic wines as well as a full range of cocktails and wines. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

8
10

Architect Michael Hsu has more than a dozen Houston restaurants in his portfolio. (Photo courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture) (Photo by Chase Daniel)

9
10

Playful fig wallpaper establishes a casual feel in the dining room of da Gama Canteen. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

10
10

The da Gama Canteen patio, overlooking the Heights Hike and Bike Trail, seats 50. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

When chefs Shiva and Rick Di Virgilio envisioned their latest restaurant — da Gama Canteen in M-K-T Heights — they sought an ambience that would reflect their love story that has evolved into 15 years of cooking and serving Houston. She of Indian descent and he of Portuguese were combining their cultural heritages in a restaurant that reflected the cuisines of both. They tasked the Michael Hsu Office of Architecture to interpret this dream.

“We wanted to create a lively space with a strong sense of community and an organic atmosphere. An airy tropical Goan inspired-all day ‘canteen’ and bar where the trail-park setting and space are symbiotic,” Rick Di Virgilio tells PaperCity. “A community space to have a drink and snack or to have a more formal dinner with friends.”

The casual Indian-Portuguese restaurant overlooks the Heights Hike and Bike trail and offers, in addition to seating for 70 indoors, an ample patio opening to the adjacent green space. A walk-up cafe window, taking advantage of the trail location, offers casual beverages, snacks and curated seasonal offerings in the morning and early afternoon.

Since its opening earlier this summer, da Gama has been packing in diners swooning over the lamb keema tartine, piri piri chicken, grilled sardines, lamb rib mattar with canteen curry and more. The varied offerings are inspired by the former Portuguese colony and current Indian state of Goa. Da Gama, named after Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama, is a multi-cultural cousin to the couple’s Oporto in Midtown and an amicable replacement for their Queen Vic, which closed in 2018.

The restaurant is tucked within the heart of M-K-T under the iconic yellow canopy where a beautifully carved antique door imported from India signals the atmosphere within. Da Gama’s dining space features fig wallpaper, flagstone flooring, white oak walls and millwork, ornate textiles and bold color blocking. Varied textures, handmade details and cultural motifs can be found underneath the yellow ceiling oculus which is inspired by a museum in Lisbon.

DSC06956 (Photo by Chase Daniel)
The da Gama Canteen patio, overlooking the Heights Hike and Bike Trail, seats 50. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

“The design represents a blend of cultures and cuisines; which is a very Houston experience,” architect Hsu tells PaperCity. “The dynamic heritage of the owners is represented with a mixture of patterns, colors and art.

“The space provides great activation for this part of M-K-T. Food can be served outward to the trail and gives the restaurant an opportunity to provide a variety of experiences during the day.”

Hus’s office is doing the complete reimagining of the former industrial park into a sophisticated mixed-use development at 600 N. Shepherd.

Da Gama is merely the most recent in Hsu’s portfolio of restaurant designs in Houston, in Austin and across the country. Among his Houston restaurant credits are Uchi, Katz’s, La Lucha, Mendocino Farms in Uptown Park, Shake Shack in Rice Village, Ninfa’s Uptown and soon-to-open Uchiko in Zadok Jewelers’ Post Oak Place development.

The PaperCity Magazine

July Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Midway

District

By Midway
Houston’s Emerging New Downtown Epicenter — Life Time’s World of Wonder, New Stores Give GreenStreet an Urban Luxe Vibe
Houston’s Emerging New Downtown Epicenter — Life Time’s World of Wonder, New Stores Give GreenStreet an Urban Luxe Vibe
Renting For a Better Texas Lifestyle — These Distinctive Apartments Offer True Retreats From a Crazy Housing Market
Renting For a Better Texas Lifestyle — These Distinctive Apartments Offer True Retreats From a Crazy Housing Market
The Texas Sweet Life — Where Desserts, Ice Cream and Candy Treats Reign
The Texas Sweet Life — Where Desserts, Ice Cream and Candy Treats Reign
Fourth of July Fireworks, Live Music and Summer Fun — Midway Developments at the Heart of Texas Coming Back Together Again
Fourth of July Fireworks, Live Music and Summer Fun — Midway Developments at the Heart of Texas Coming Back Together Again
Houston’s New Natural Wonderland — Be Among the First to Discover East River
Houston’s New Natural Wonderland — Be Among the First to Discover East River
Houston’s New Office Future — How CITYCENTRE 6 Breaks the Mold and Opens Up Major Possibilities
Houston’s New Office Future — How CITYCENTRE 6 Breaks the Mold and Opens Up Major Possibilities
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
4543 Shetland Ln
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4543 Shetland Ln
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4543 Shetland Ln
1818 South Boulevard
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1818 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1818 South Boulevard
1053 W 17th St
Shady Acres
FOR SALE

1053 W 17th St
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
1053 W 17th St
13527 Windlass Circle
Lafittes Cove
FOR SALE

13527 Windlass Circle
Galveston, TX

$1,085,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13527 Windlass Circle
6713 Edloe
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6713 Edloe
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
6713 Edloe
4219 San Domingo
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

4219 San Domingo
Galveston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
4219 San Domingo
5511 Sauve Lane
Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5511 Sauve Lane
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Lynn Russell
This property is listed by: Lynn Russell (713) 819-4563 Email Realtor
5511 Sauve Lane
5810 Augusta Court
Galleria Area
FOR SALE

5810 Augusta Court
Houston, TX

$647,000 Learn More about this property
Lynn Russell
This property is listed by: Lynn Russell (713) 819-4563 Email Realtor
5810 Augusta Court
3123 Lafayette
West University
FOR SALE

3123 Lafayette
West University, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
3123 Lafayette
243 Piney Point Road
Piney Point
FOR SALE

243 Piney Point Road
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
243 Piney Point Road
8859 Stable Lane
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8859 Stable Lane
Houston, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Ginny Galtney
This property is listed by: Ginny Galtney (713) 818-8791 Email Realtor
8859 Stable Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X