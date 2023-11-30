Specialty cocktails at The Decoy (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The Decoy Volleyball Courts (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The Decoy Bar (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The Decoy Exterior (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The Decoy Co-owner and Managing Partner Omid Rafiei, Area General Manager Miguel Cruz, and Co-owner & Managing Partner Aly Valiani_© Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
01
05

Quench your thirst with The Decoy's speciality cocktails: Blue Lagoon, Watermelon Burro, Branch Water and the Riz-berry Cosmo. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

02
05

The new bar The Decoy features a trio of sand volleyball courts, cornhole and yard games. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

03
05

Inside the Decoy Bar decked out with large screen TVs to take in the game. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

04
05

Outside, a vast green space adjoins the sand volleyball courts at The Decoy. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

05
05

The Decoy Co-owner and Managing Partner Omid Rafiei, Area General Manager Miguel Cruz, and Co-owner and Managing Partner Aly Valiani. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Specialty cocktails at The Decoy (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The Decoy Volleyball Courts (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The Decoy Bar (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The Decoy Exterior (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The Decoy Co-owner and Managing Partner Omid Rafiei, Area General Manager Miguel Cruz, and Co-owner & Managing Partner Aly Valiani_© Alex Montoya (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Restaurants / Bars

New Sand Volleyball Bar Brings Something Different to the Greater Houston Scene — Inside The Decoy

Plenty of Food Theme Nights Beckon in Spring Branch Too

BY // 11.29.23
photography Alex Montoya
Quench your thirst with The Decoy's speciality cocktails: Blue Lagoon, Watermelon Burro, Branch Water and the Riz-berry Cosmo. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The new bar The Decoy features a trio of sand volleyball courts, cornhole and yard games. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Inside the Decoy Bar decked out with large screen TVs to take in the game. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Outside, a vast green space adjoins the sand volleyball courts at The Decoy. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The Decoy Co-owner and Managing Partner Omid Rafiei, Area General Manager Miguel Cruz, and Co-owner and Managing Partner Aly Valiani. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
1
5

Quench your thirst with The Decoy's speciality cocktails: Blue Lagoon, Watermelon Burro, Branch Water and the Riz-berry Cosmo. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

2
5

The new bar The Decoy features a trio of sand volleyball courts, cornhole and yard games. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

3
5

Inside the Decoy Bar decked out with large screen TVs to take in the game. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

4
5

Outside, a vast green space adjoins the sand volleyball courts at The Decoy. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

5
5

The Decoy Co-owner and Managing Partner Omid Rafiei, Area General Manager Miguel Cruz, and Co-owner and Managing Partner Aly Valiani. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

You’ve tried throwing axes, tossing bocce balls and bowled so often that you could start a league of your own. If you’re looking to get together with friends to do something active but crave something new, The Decoy in Spring Branch could be the answer.

This new bar is more than a drinking hole built in a former warehouse space along Witte Road. It is a 10,500 square-foot space with a trio of sand volleyball courts, cornhole and myriad yard games. It is created and run by co-owner and managing partner Omid Rafiei, co-owner and managing partner Aly Valiani and area general manager Miguel Cruz. You might recognize this trio their other entertaining enterprise — the bar called Wakefield Crowbar in The Heights.

You can meet friends and colleagues court side, or watch the action on Decoy’s expansive patio replete with a semi-shaded pergola and trellis overhead while listening to a cast of rotating local DJs spin. The bar features a selection of house cocktails from the watermelon burro stirred up with vodka, ginger beer, lime and fresh watermelon puree to the spicy pineapple margarita created with reposado tequila, pineapple juice, a squeeze of lime, agave and for a kick, muddled jalapenos. Beer and wine options also beckon.

If you’re hungry, Decoy neighbors Underbelly Burger and Wild Oats offer place-and-pickup order options so you can make a night of it. In the coming months, The Decoy team also plans to collaborate on special food-centered events like steak nights, crawfish boils and other fun eating-centered pop-ups.

“When my partners and I decided to venture out and develop this wholly new concept, we immediately identified Spring Branch as an area that was lacking in high-energy entertainment options that extended beyond the typical happy hour hours of 5 pm to 7 pm,” notes Rafiei, who also owns the prominent area recreational sports organization Houston Sports & Social Club. “We wanted to offer something that could enhance the neighborhood for adults looking to stay out later.

“The Decoy is specifically designed to be un-specific in its approach. That is to say we cater to all different types of bar goers. From the rec league enthusiasts looking to play or watch sand volleyball to the fantasy football team looking for a place to draft, to the college or NFL fan base organizing somewhere to watch an upcoming game, to the group of women celebrating a bachelorette party, to the corporate outfit seeking a place for team bonding, The Decoy has it covered.”

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
The Decoy Volleyball Courts (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The new bar The Decoy features a trio of sand volleyball courts, cornhole and yard games. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Every day of the week there seems to be a theme night from mix and mingle Monday – also known as Industry Night (with $3 Jameson and fireballs) to Western Wednesday ($2 off all whiskey drinks and a selection of specialty cocktails, plus specials on steak from Wild Oats) to Fridays’ Ladies’ Night (half off Veuve Cliquot and other select bottles plus $5 house wine).

Did we mention that The Decoy has a partnership with Houston Sports & Social Club and will host recurring sand volleyball league play and tournaments throughout the week and on weekends? Outside of the Houston SSC-sanctioned volleyball matches, The Decoy’s courts are available to be rented for $25 an hour Mondays through Wednesday. It’s $45 an hour on Thursdays through Sundays. Additionally, The Decoy has partnered with Rare Breed Cornhole to facilitate cornhole league play and tournaments.

The Decoy is located at 1222 Witte Road, Building B, suite 200. It is open from 2 pm to 2 am Mondays through Thursdays and 11 am to 2 am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Featured Events
A Winter Wonderland in Dallas
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
2310 Steel
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2310 Steel
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2310 Steel
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
616 E. 18th
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

616 E. 18th
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
616 E. 18th
208 Aurora, #A
Heights
FOR SALE

208 Aurora, #A
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
208 Aurora, #A
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
2323 W MAIN S
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2323 W MAIN S
Houston, TX

$1,119,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2323 W MAIN S
5807 Fordham
West University
FOR SALE

5807 Fordham
West University, TX

$1,825,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5807 Fordham
75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place
FOR SALE

75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place, TX

$1,535,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
75 Crain Square Blvd
1 Gage Ct.
Memorial
FOR SALE

1 Gage Ct.
Houston, TX

$3,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
1 Gage Ct.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X