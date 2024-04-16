West Hollywood Hot Spot Delilah is Heading to the Dallas Design District

At each Delilah, the menu pays homage to the destination with location-specific dishes.

Each Delilah location features its own unique look and special menu items. (Courtesy of Delilah Miami)

The Dallas restaurant scene’s glitz factor has been on the rise thanks to Vegas and Miami imports like Crown Block or Komodo. Celebrity magnets from New York (such as Carbone and the soon-to-open Catch) even inspired a New York Times column that dubbed Dallas “the new Dubai” (which in turn inspired a thousand think pieces). And soon, another glamorous coastal dining destination is planting its flag in Texas: Delilah. The Los Angeles-based restaurant, which also has outposts in Las Vegas and Miami, is slated to open one of its extravagant, Roaring Twenties-inspired supper clubs along Hi Line Drive in the Dallas Design District later in 2024.

“We’ve had our eyes on Dallas for a while — location is a paramount factor for us,” Managing Partner of h.wood Group Brian Toll tells PaperCity. “Dallas is home to the largest contiguous urban arts district in the United States. We wanted to ensure proximity to some of the city’s biggest attractions, and be within a close radius of a major airport to fit the needs of our discerning clientele.”

The Design and Menu at Delilah Dallas Restaurant

“They say everything is bigger in Texas, so we really took that to heart and went big with Delilah Dallas,” h.wood Group co-founder John Terzian says. “The design will feature our signature Delilah look and feel but with special touches woven in.”

Designed by Built Inc., the same team behind the L.A. and Miami outposts, Delilah Dallas will feature three private dining rooms, an expansive wine cellar, and a stage that will host a full band at all times.

Each Delilah restaurant’s menu pays homage to its host city. Dallas will serve the brand’s signature lineup of steak, seafood, and caviar service, but you can also expect a Texas-inspired dish or two.

Cocktails include Delilah’s infamous Champagne Papi (a $45 drink accompanied by a split of Moët on ice) and Hollywood-inspired items like Film Noir, The Kylie, and Stepford Wife. The wine lists at Delilah are carefully crafted as well.

Outdoor Dining with Bering's Swipe













Next

“Delilah Dallas will stock thousands of labels sourced from well-known wine regions around the world,” Toll explains. “As a California-based company, we love to feature classic and often hard-to-find bottles from the West Coast and boutique producers making fantastic wine the right way, many of which will be available on our Delilah Dallas wine menu.”

The Entertainment Factor

Terzian and his team pride themselves on giving local performers a platform to shine. Band director Ryan Cross oversees the talent and will soon be on the lookout for local entertainers in Dallas.

“We have performers who opened the first Delilah in Los Angeles with us almost eight years ago and still have some of our opening talent roster gracing our stage today,” he says.

As for how Delilah will stand out amongst other new imports in Dallas, Terzain says that the Roaring Twenties theme embodying a modern-day supper club is unlike any other.

“Dining turns to dancing as a troupe of female entertainers moves to the sounds of a live jazz band,” he explains. “Eating, drinking, and dancing converge in this luxury space as guests enjoy lounge-style bottle service as the evening unfolds.

“The energy of Delilah is like stepping back in time. We love and admire so many restaurants in Dallas and are just planning on bringing a little different and fun aspect to the dining/nightlife scene.”

Delilah Dallas will open at 1616 Hi Line Drive later this year.