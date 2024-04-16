Houston’s Most Fabulous Hats, Selfies and Air Kisses Reign at Beloved Unforgettable Hats in the Park Affair

Lindley Arnoldy, Allie Fields IMG_0953 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Hats in the Park Chairs Isabel David, Rishma Mohamed, Julie Longoria Chen IMG_0264 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Honoree Paula Harris, Doreen Stoller (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Allison Stasney, Ting Bresnahan IMG_0308 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Ayesha Rashid, Brigitte Kalai, Alice Mao Brams IMG_0398 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Brooke Bentley Gunst, Holly Radom, Carolyn Sabat IMG_1154 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Caroline Kelly, Phoebe Tudor IMG_1165 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Catherine Matthews, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala IMG_0980 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mindy Hildebrand, Doreen Stoller 662 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Demetra Jones (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Gracie Cavnar, Laura McWilliams IMG_0285 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Hallie Vanderhider, Jennifer Allison IMG_0128 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Hats in the Park IMG_0695 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Holly Alvis IMG_0528 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristen Berger IMG_6978 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristy Bradshaw, Kelley Lubanko, Phoebe Tudor IMG_0651 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Susie Criner IMG_1012 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Alla Thomas, Paula Harris, Laura Murillo, Qiana James IMG_0337 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Maria Lowrey, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala IMG_0523 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Melissa Juneau IMG_1095 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Monica Hoz de Vila IMG_1227 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Neekie Kashani, Katherine Whaley IMG_0360 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Paula DesRoches, Morgan Garvey, Doreen Stoller IMG_0479 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Phyllis Williams, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Lauren Randle IMG_0376 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Ping Sun, Mei Leebron IMG_0388 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, Cheryl Byington IMG_0111 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Honoree Paula Harris IMG_6961 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
01
27

Lindley Arnoldy, Allie Fields at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

02
27

Hats in the Park chairs Isabel David, Rishma Mohamed, Julie Longoria Chen. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

03
27

Honoree Paula Harris, Doreen Stoller at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

04
27

Allison Stasney, Ting Bresnehan at the Hats in the Park luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

05
27

Ayesha Rashid, Brigitte Kalai, Dr. Alice Mao Brams at the Hats in the Park luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

06
27

Brooke Bentley Gunst, Holly Radom, Carolyn Sabat at the Hats in the Park luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

07
27

Caroline Kelly, Phoebe Tudor at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

08
27

Catherine Matthews, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

09
27

Mindy Hildebrand, Doreen Stoller at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

10
27

Demetra Jones at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
27

Gracie Cavnar, Laura McWilliams at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

12
27

Hallie Vanderhider, Jennifer Allison at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
27

The 2024 Hats in the Park luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
27

Holly Alvis at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
27

Kristen Berger at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

16
27

Kristy Bradshaw, Kelley Lubanko, Phoebe Tudor at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
27

Susie Criner at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
27

Alla Thomas, Paula Harris, Laura Murillo, Qiana James at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

19
27

Maria Lowery, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

20
27

Melissa Juneau at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

21
27

Monica Hoz de Vila at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

22
27

Neekie Kashani, Katherine Whaley at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

23
27

Paula DesRoches, Morgan Garvey, Doreen Stoller at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

24
27

Phyllis Williams, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Lauren Randle at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

25
27

Ping Sun, Mei Leebron at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

26
27

Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, Cheryl Byington at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

27
27

Honoree Paula Harris at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lindley Arnoldy, Allie Fields IMG_0953 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Hats in the Park Chairs Isabel David, Rishma Mohamed, Julie Longoria Chen IMG_0264 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Honoree Paula Harris, Doreen Stoller (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Allison Stasney, Ting Bresnahan IMG_0308 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Ayesha Rashid, Brigitte Kalai, Alice Mao Brams IMG_0398 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Brooke Bentley Gunst, Holly Radom, Carolyn Sabat IMG_1154 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Caroline Kelly, Phoebe Tudor IMG_1165 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Catherine Matthews, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala IMG_0980 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mindy Hildebrand, Doreen Stoller 662 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Demetra Jones (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Gracie Cavnar, Laura McWilliams IMG_0285 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Hallie Vanderhider, Jennifer Allison IMG_0128 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Hats in the Park IMG_0695 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Holly Alvis IMG_0528 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristen Berger IMG_6978 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristy Bradshaw, Kelley Lubanko, Phoebe Tudor IMG_0651 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Susie Criner IMG_1012 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Alla Thomas, Paula Harris, Laura Murillo, Qiana James IMG_0337 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Maria Lowrey, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala IMG_0523 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Melissa Juneau IMG_1095 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Monica Hoz de Vila IMG_1227 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Neekie Kashani, Katherine Whaley IMG_0360 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Paula DesRoches, Morgan Garvey, Doreen Stoller IMG_0479 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Phyllis Williams, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Lauren Randle IMG_0376 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Ping Sun, Mei Leebron IMG_0388 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, Cheryl Byington IMG_0111 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Honoree Paula Harris IMG_6961 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Society

Houston’s Most Fabulous Hats, Selfies and Air Kisses Reign at Beloved Unforgettable Hats in the Park Affair

Boosting Hermann Park With a Major Assist From the Astros Foundation

BY // 04.16.24
photography Jenny Antill
Lindley Arnoldy, Allie Fields at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Hats in the Park chairs Isabel David, Rishma Mohamed, Julie Longoria Chen. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Honoree Paula Harris, Doreen Stoller at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Allison Stasney, Ting Bresnehan at the Hats in the Park luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Ayesha Rashid, Brigitte Kalai, Dr. Alice Mao Brams at the Hats in the Park luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Brooke Bentley Gunst, Holly Radom, Carolyn Sabat at the Hats in the Park luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Caroline Kelly, Phoebe Tudor at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Catherine Matthews, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mindy Hildebrand, Doreen Stoller at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Demetra Jones at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Gracie Cavnar, Laura McWilliams at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Hallie Vanderhider, Jennifer Allison at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
The 2024 Hats in the Park luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Holly Alvis at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristen Berger at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristy Bradshaw, Kelley Lubanko, Phoebe Tudor at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Susie Criner at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Alla Thomas, Paula Harris, Laura Murillo, Qiana James at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Maria Lowery, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Melissa Juneau at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Monica Hoz de Vila at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Neekie Kashani, Katherine Whaley at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Paula DesRoches, Morgan Garvey, Doreen Stoller at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Phyllis Williams, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Lauren Randle at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Ping Sun, Mei Leebron at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, Cheryl Byington at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Honoree Paula Harris at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
1
27

Lindley Arnoldy, Allie Fields at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

2
27

Hats in the Park chairs Isabel David, Rishma Mohamed, Julie Longoria Chen. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

3
27

Honoree Paula Harris, Doreen Stoller at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

4
27

Allison Stasney, Ting Bresnehan at the Hats in the Park luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

5
27

Ayesha Rashid, Brigitte Kalai, Dr. Alice Mao Brams at the Hats in the Park luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

6
27

Brooke Bentley Gunst, Holly Radom, Carolyn Sabat at the Hats in the Park luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

7
27

Caroline Kelly, Phoebe Tudor at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

8
27

Catherine Matthews, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

9
27

Mindy Hildebrand, Doreen Stoller at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

10
27

Demetra Jones at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
27

Gracie Cavnar, Laura McWilliams at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

12
27

Hallie Vanderhider, Jennifer Allison at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
27

The 2024 Hats in the Park luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
27

Holly Alvis at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
27

Kristen Berger at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

16
27

Kristy Bradshaw, Kelley Lubanko, Phoebe Tudor at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
27

Susie Criner at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
27

Alla Thomas, Paula Harris, Laura Murillo, Qiana James at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

19
27

Maria Lowery, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

20
27

Melissa Juneau at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

21
27

Monica Hoz de Vila at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

22
27

Neekie Kashani, Katherine Whaley at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

23
27

Paula DesRoches, Morgan Garvey, Doreen Stoller at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

24
27

Phyllis Williams, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Lauren Randle at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

25
27

Ping Sun, Mei Leebron at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

26
27

Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, Cheryl Byington at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

27
27

Honoree Paula Harris at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Ah, Hermann Park Conservancy’s divine “Hats in the Park” luncheon. Who could deny the absolute fabulousness of the colorful tableau of chapeaux of every imaginable design bobbing in the spring breezes? The 2024 edition of the beloved fundraiser was true to tradition, as stunning as ever.

Hats in the Park Chairs Isabel David, Rishma Mohamed, Julie Longoria Chen IMG_0264 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Hats in the Park chairs Isabel David, Rishma Mohamed, Julie Longoria Chen. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Champagne glasses in hand, the throng of 480 shared awkward air kisses (those pesky hat brims!) and selfies as the City Kitchen staff scurried around, pre-setting the luncheon tables under the traditionally massive tent. The bubbly-infused reception for the Hermann Park Conservancy fundraiser began at the Cherie Flores Garden Pavilion where the view led across the dancing fountains to the McGovern Centennial Gardens, where the grand party tent awaited.

Kristy Bradshaw, Kelley Lubanko, Phoebe Tudor IMG_0651 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristy Bradshaw, Kelley Lubanko, Phoebe Tudor at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

As always, it was a special day for park patron Susie Criner, who with Ann Short, conceived of the beloved Hats in the Park fundraiser which is now in its 16th year. Taking bows as luncheon chairs were Julie Longoria Chen, Isabel David and Rishma Mohamed who stewarded the affair to $490,000 in proceeds.

Phyllis Williams, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Lauren Randle IMG_0376 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Phyllis Williams, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Lauren Randle at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The event honored Paula Harris, the Houston Astros Foundation executive director and senior vice president of community affairs. As is tradition with this luncheon, conservancy director Doreen Stoller presented Harris with a young tree, a sycamore to be planted at Hermann Park’s Lott Hall.

Through her roles with the Astros, Harris has made a significant impact on the Conservancy’s mission, especially with the Commons, which received a $1.5 million donation from the Astros Foundation.

“It’s not just Minute Maid Park that we believe in,” Harris told the throng. “We believe in all the parks. And our gift here to the Hermann Park Conservancy means a lot to the Houston Astros.”

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
ASSAEL
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
EMILY P. WHEELER
EMILY P. WHEELER
MARIA OLIVER
KATHERINE JETTER
MEREDITH YOUNG
LEIGH MAXWELL
MEREDITH YOUNG
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
Catherine Matthews, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala IMG_0980 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Catherine Matthews, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

In anticipation of a successful 2025 luncheon, the conservancy revealed next year’s luncheon chairs — Brooke Bentley Gunst, Holly Radom, and Carolyn Sabat — and honorees — Brittany Sakowitz Kushner and Katie Arnoldy.

Holly Alvis IMG_0528 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Holly Alvis at the Hats in the Park luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

PC Seen: Conservancy board chair Kristy Bradshaw, Cece and Mac Fowler, Phoebe Tudor, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Shawn Stephens, Allie Fields, Sanford Criner, Lauren Randle, Sandy Godfrey, Demetra Jones, Ting Bresnehan, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala, Allie Fields, Leigh Smith, Kelley Lubanko, Jennifer Allison, Lindley Arnoldy, Phyllis Williams, Fady Armanious, Kim Tutcher, Stephanie Tsuru, and Paula DesRoches.

Hop into Bering's this Easter for Egg-citing Finds!
Shop Berings
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
11015 Lakeside Forest
Lakeside Forest
FOR SALE

11015 Lakeside Forest
Houston, TX

$945,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
11015 Lakeside Forest
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Saddle Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Cypress, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
11610 Monica
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

11610 Monica
Bunker Hill, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11610 Monica
3029 Tangley
West University
FOR SALE

3029 Tangley
West University, TX

$2,485,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Arcidiacono
This property is listed by: Kathy Arcidiacono (713) 822-1749 Email Realtor
3029 Tangley
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X