Dessert Gallery Is Moving North To The Woodlands, and Celebrating a Major Houston Milestone With Rare New Sweet Treats

Strawberry cake lovers check out the strawberry crunch slab slice at Dessert Gallery. Made with cream cheese icing and strawberry cake it's topped with crunchy golden Oreo cookie crumbs and freeze-dried strawberries. (Photo by Becca Wright)

DG Dessert Slabs of giant sheet cakes are perfectly portioned into individual slices and include this funfetti flavor made with vanilla cake, caramel buttercream, and those colorful sprinkles. (Photo by Becca Wright)

Breakfast cereal fans check out the new Fruity Pebbles cookie at Dessert Gallery. Made with the crunchy rainbow cereal. (Photo by Becca Wright)

One of the new menu additions at Dessert Gallery is the classic chilled French silk pie made with an Oreo cookie crust. (Photo by Becca Wright)

The new marble cake at Houston's Dessert Gallery features swirls of chocolate and vanilla cake layered with creamy chocolate buttercream frosting and chocolate ganache. (Photo by Becca Wright)

For more than 40 years Sara Brook has made life in Houston a whole lot sweeter. The University of Texas grad didn’t initially plan on being a chef and baking for a living. In fact, Brook was working at a law firm studying for the LSAT right out of school. Yet one day she looked around and thought a life in law might be a bit dull. Determined to do something for a living she actually loved, Brook turned to the kitchen and soon after at the age of 21 her first dessert business The Executive Sweet was born.

Fast forward several successful sweet ventures later and Sara Brook is the owner of the Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe at 3600 Kirby Drive and is celebrating her beloved bakery’s 28th anniversary this year. To commemorate the occasion, this dessert queen has introduced a new menu, the first time since 2019 she’s updated her sweet offerings.

In addition, if you reside in The Woodlands, we’ve got even sweeter news for you. Brook is making her way North, opening a new Dessert Gallery at 25 Waterway Suite A-125. With construction breaking ground last month, Brook anticipates that the 1,150-square-foot bakery-cafe will open by the end of this year. The Woodlands’ own Dessert Gallery will be open daily and ship baked goods nationwide too.

In the meantime, when you wish to quell that nagging sweet tooth, pick up a birthday cake for that special celebration, or want to create a lavish spread during the holidays, Houston’s Dessert Gallery has lots of delicious options. Consider the new DG Dessert Slabs of giant sheet cakes perfectly portioned into individual slices. Baked in-house slab flavors include strawberry crush with layers of pink strawberry cake with cream cheese frosting and a crunchy topping made with crushed golden Oreo cookie crumbs and freeze-dried strawberries, a nostalgic-sounding orange creamsicle cake, a colorful sprinkle-laden vanilla cake with a sweet caramel buttercream, and a butter pecan slab with the subtle flavors of maple syrup, toasted pecans and scent of cinnamon.

“I’m always excited about new desserts,” Brook says. “We researched, pondered, took recipes to the kitchen, worked with new ingredients and taste-tested ideas for months with our team, friends and neighbors. We had to really feel it.

“We’ve landed on some great new desserts, and I hope our customers love them.”

The Dessert Gallery Treats Lineup

The Dessert Gallery’s delectable cakes, cookies and sweets include:

— Flourless Chocolate Cake: A rustic, fudgy single chocolate layer cake.

— Marble Cake: Swirls of chocolate and vanilla cake layered with creamy chocolate buttercream frosting and chocolate ganache.

— French Silk Pie with Oreo Crust: Silky smooth chocolate filling in a buttery Oreo crust, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

— Carr-Oat Whoopie Pies: Cream cheese filling sandwiched between two layers of cake-like carrot, spice and oat cookies.

— Fruity Pebbles Cookies: Crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside cookies made with everyone’s favorite rainbow cereal.

— Cookie Dough Rice Krispie Mash-Ups: Cookie dough combined with Rice Krispie treats all come together in this fun new bar iced with chocolate.

— Chocolate Nutella PB Supremes: A rich and creamy Nutella peanut butter mousse topped with ganache and a delicate, crispy finish.

— Billionaire Brownies: Elegant and rich fudge brownies topped with chocolate glaze and splashed with gold leaf.

— Cranberry Shortbread Hearts: Buttery shortbread hearts with bits of cranberry scattered throughout.

— Pumpkin Dream Parfait: An individual portion of Dessert Gallery’s Pumpkin Dream Cake (layers of pumpkin cake, cream cheese filling and pumpkin mousse topped with a homemade toffee crunch topping).

— Raspberry Sugar Cookies: Part of Dessert Gallery’s commitment to supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, these chewy sugar cookies feature a delicious raspberry flavor.

The Houston Dessert Gallery is located at 3600 Kirby Drive and a second Dessert Gallery is slated to open in The Woodlands later this year.