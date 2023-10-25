Marble Cake at Dessert Gallery (Photo by Becca Wright)
French Silk Pie with Oreo Crust at Dessert Gallery (Photo by Becca Wright)
Fruity Pebbles Cookies at Dessert Gallery (Photo by Becca Wright)
Funfetti with Caramel Buttercream DG Dessert Slab Slice (Photo by Becca Wright)
Strawberry Crunch DG Dessert Slab Slice (Photo by Becca Wright)
01
05

The new marble cake at Houston's Dessert Gallery features swirls of chocolate and vanilla cake layered with creamy chocolate buttercream frosting and chocolate ganache. (Photo by Becca Wright)

02
05

One of the new menu additions at Dessert Gallery is the classic chilled French silk pie made with an Oreo cookie crust. (Photo by Becca Wright)

03
05

Breakfast cereal fans check out the new Fruity Pebbles cookie at Dessert Gallery. Made with the crunchy rainbow cereal. (Photo by Becca Wright)

04
05

DG Dessert Slabs of giant sheet cakes are perfectly portioned into individual slices and include this funfetti flavor made with vanilla cake, caramel buttercream, and those colorful sprinkles. (Photo by Becca Wright)

05
05

Strawberry cake lovers check out the strawberry crunch slab slice at Dessert Gallery. Made with cream cheese icing and strawberry cake it's topped with crunchy golden Oreo cookie crumbs and freeze-dried strawberries. (Photo by Becca Wright)

Marble Cake at Dessert Gallery (Photo by Becca Wright)
French Silk Pie with Oreo Crust at Dessert Gallery (Photo by Becca Wright)
Fruity Pebbles Cookies at Dessert Gallery (Photo by Becca Wright)
Funfetti with Caramel Buttercream DG Dessert Slab Slice (Photo by Becca Wright)
Strawberry Crunch DG Dessert Slab Slice (Photo by Becca Wright)
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Dessert Gallery Is Moving North To The Woodlands, and Celebrating a Major Houston Milestone With Rare New Sweet Treats

It's The First Time Since 2019 That the Menu's Been Updated

BY // 10.25.23
photography Becca Wright
The new marble cake at Houston's Dessert Gallery features swirls of chocolate and vanilla cake layered with creamy chocolate buttercream frosting and chocolate ganache. (Photo by Becca Wright)
One of the new menu additions at Dessert Gallery is the classic chilled French silk pie made with an Oreo cookie crust. (Photo by Becca Wright)
Breakfast cereal fans check out the new Fruity Pebbles cookie at Dessert Gallery. Made with the crunchy rainbow cereal. (Photo by Becca Wright)
DG Dessert Slabs of giant sheet cakes are perfectly portioned into individual slices and include this funfetti flavor made with vanilla cake, caramel buttercream, and those colorful sprinkles. (Photo by Becca Wright)
Strawberry cake lovers check out the strawberry crunch slab slice at Dessert Gallery. Made with cream cheese icing and strawberry cake it's topped with crunchy golden Oreo cookie crumbs and freeze-dried strawberries. (Photo by Becca Wright)
1
5

The new marble cake at Houston's Dessert Gallery features swirls of chocolate and vanilla cake layered with creamy chocolate buttercream frosting and chocolate ganache. (Photo by Becca Wright)

2
5

One of the new menu additions at Dessert Gallery is the classic chilled French silk pie made with an Oreo cookie crust. (Photo by Becca Wright)

3
5

Breakfast cereal fans check out the new Fruity Pebbles cookie at Dessert Gallery. Made with the crunchy rainbow cereal. (Photo by Becca Wright)

4
5

DG Dessert Slabs of giant sheet cakes are perfectly portioned into individual slices and include this funfetti flavor made with vanilla cake, caramel buttercream, and those colorful sprinkles. (Photo by Becca Wright)

5
5

Strawberry cake lovers check out the strawberry crunch slab slice at Dessert Gallery. Made with cream cheese icing and strawberry cake it's topped with crunchy golden Oreo cookie crumbs and freeze-dried strawberries. (Photo by Becca Wright)

For more than 40 years Sara Brook has made life in Houston a whole lot sweeter. The University of Texas grad didn’t initially plan on being a chef and baking for a living. In fact, Brook was working at a law firm studying for the LSAT right out of school. Yet one day she looked around and thought a life in law might be a bit dull. Determined to do something for a living she actually loved, Brook turned to the kitchen and soon after at the age of 21 her first dessert business The Executive Sweet was born.

Fast forward several successful sweet ventures later and Sara Brook is the owner of the Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe at 3600 Kirby Drive and is celebrating her beloved bakery’s 28th anniversary this year. To commemorate the occasion, this dessert queen has introduced a new menu, the first time since 2019 she’s updated her sweet offerings.

In addition, if you reside in The Woodlands, we’ve got even sweeter news for you. Brook is making her way North, opening a new Dessert Gallery at 25 Waterway Suite A-125. With construction breaking ground last month, Brook anticipates that the 1,150-square-foot bakery-cafe will open by the end of this year. The Woodlands’ own Dessert Gallery will be open daily and ship baked goods nationwide too.

In the meantime, when you wish to quell that nagging sweet tooth, pick up a birthday cake for that special celebration, or want to create a lavish spread during the holidays, Houston’s Dessert Gallery has lots of delicious options. Consider the new DG Dessert Slabs of giant sheet cakes perfectly portioned into individual slices. Baked in-house slab flavors include strawberry crush with layers of pink strawberry cake with cream cheese frosting and a crunchy topping made with crushed golden Oreo cookie crumbs and freeze-dried strawberries, a nostalgic-sounding orange creamsicle cake, a colorful sprinkle-laden vanilla cake with a sweet caramel buttercream, and a butter pecan slab with the subtle flavors of maple syrup, toasted pecans and scent of cinnamon.

“I’m always excited about new desserts,” Brook says. “We researched, pondered, took recipes to the kitchen, worked with new ingredients and taste-tested ideas for months with our team, friends and neighbors. We had to really feel it.

“We’ve landed on some great new desserts, and I hope our customers love them.”

SHOP

Swipe
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023
Fruity Pebbles Cookies at Dessert Gallery (Photo by Becca Wright)
Breakfast cereal fans check out the new Fruity Pebbles cookie at Dessert Gallery. Made with the crunchy rainbow cereal. (Photo by Becca Wright)

The Dessert Gallery Treats Lineup

The Dessert Gallery’s delectable cakes, cookies and sweets include:

— Flourless Chocolate Cake: A rustic, fudgy single chocolate layer cake.

— Marble Cake: Swirls of chocolate and vanilla cake layered with creamy chocolate buttercream frosting and chocolate ganache.

— French Silk Pie with Oreo Crust: Silky smooth chocolate filling in a buttery Oreo crust, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

—  Carr-Oat Whoopie Pies: Cream cheese filling sandwiched between two layers of cake-like carrot, spice and oat cookies.

— Fruity Pebbles Cookies: Crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside cookies made with everyone’s favorite rainbow cereal.

— Cookie Dough Rice Krispie Mash-Ups: Cookie dough combined with Rice Krispie treats all come together in this fun new bar iced with chocolate.

— Chocolate Nutella PB Supremes: A rich and creamy Nutella peanut butter mousse topped with ganache and a delicate, crispy finish.

— Billionaire Brownies: Elegant and rich fudge brownies topped with chocolate glaze and splashed with gold leaf.

— Cranberry Shortbread Hearts: Buttery shortbread hearts with bits of cranberry scattered throughout.

— Pumpkin Dream Parfait: An individual portion of Dessert Gallery’s Pumpkin Dream Cake (layers of pumpkin cake, cream cheese filling and pumpkin mousse topped with a homemade toffee crunch topping).

— Raspberry Sugar Cookies: Part of Dessert Gallery’s commitment to supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, these chewy sugar cookies feature a delicious raspberry flavor.

The Houston Dessert Gallery is located at 3600 Kirby Drive and a second Dessert Gallery is slated to open in The Woodlands later this year.

Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985

Featured Properties

Swipe
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$331,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$459,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$649,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Open House
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/29 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Enclave, The Heights
FOR SALE

2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
4801 Palm Street
Open House
Bellaire
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/29 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
13639 Cherrydown Street
Open House
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/29 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
8406 Gentlewood Court
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8406 Gentlewood Court
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
8406 Gentlewood Court
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
1505 Early Lane
Open House
Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/28 Saturday 12 - 2 PM

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
5311 Pocahontas Street
Peaceful Valley, Bellaire
FOR SALE

5311 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
5311 Pocahontas Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X