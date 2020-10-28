This Napa Valley Winery Makes Cabernet Sauvignon With Love — Now You Get a Rare Chance to Taste Di Costanzo’s Magic in Texas

Do you have your tickets for PaperCity‘s CellarSelect yet? This special Napa Valley wine tasting event is no ordinary virtual affair.

Mark your calendar for November 12, because it’s a red-letter day for oenophiles. Four top Napa Valley wine producers, SOMM TV and Napa’s Connector-in-Chief Scotti Stark will come into your home for an evening of conversation, learning, and, of course, great wine that will be delivered right to your door.

Ten wines (plus accoutrements) will be sent to your home, with selections from Cimarossa, Behrens Family Winery, Di Costanzo and Harumph Wines. While tasting, you’ll be treated to SOMM TV’s cinematic portrayals of wineries (view all of the episodes on November 12th, or dip into them at your leisure) and the terroirs and people behind the wines.

This is a virtual event, with a live forum that will allow participants to pose questions to the winemakers and winery owners, Stark and the SOMM TV filmmakers.

To prepare you for this special wine night, we’re taking a look at the participating wineries. These are not mass market wines you’ll find in your local grocery store. And that’s part of what sets CellarSelect apart. These are wines you wouldn’t be able to taste unless you took a trip to Napa Valley otherwise.

We began our winery tour by highlighting Behrens Family Winery and Cimarossa, and now it’s time to discover Di Costanzo.

Massimo Di Costanzo founded his namesake brand in 2010, and he and Erin Di Costanzo have gone from strength to strength since their first vintage. If you like cabernet sauvignon, you will love the wines the couple produces.

Di Costanzo was raised in an Italian household in Berkeley, California, and wine was part of daily life for him and his family, along with the food with which it pairs so well. He attended UC Davis, and planned to study business, but an introductory course in winemaking was an epiphany. He changed course and graduated with a degree in oenology.

Degree in hand, he set out to learn more, and worked in Italy, Argentina, and South Africa. In 2005, he was at Ovid on Pritchard Hill, working with Andy Erickson, with whom he went on to make wine at Screaming Eagle for several years. He has also worked with Phillipe Melka.

The Farella Vineyard, as the Di Costanzos say, is the birthplace of their wine brand. Tom Farella sold fruit from the Coombsville property to the couple in 2010, and the relationship was cemented. Di Costanzo has also sourced grapes from Caldwell Vineyard and Rafael Vineyard.

Erin Di Costanzo — who is from Alaska originally and worked in New York as a sommelier — met Massimo in 2009, and they picked their first batch of cabernet sauvignon a few weeks later. This is truly a family affair.

Here’s what you’ll sample from Cimarossa during the CellarSelect experience:

Di Costanzo Caldwell Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Coombsville 2018

DI CO Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2018

For all of the details and ticket options, go to the full PaperCity CellarSelect site. Your price of admission entitles you to discounts on featured wines (because you will want to add these bottles to your cellar), a one-year subscription to SOMM TV, and a chance to win the CellarSelect Grand Prize. A $150 ticket gets a tasting kit delivered right to your door that includes tasting samples (three ounce pours) of 10-plus wines, light snacks and accoutrements, exclusive access to the three tasting SOMM TV episodes produced by Wise, those exclusive discounts on full bottles of the featured wines and that one-year subscription to SOMM TV.

The Ultimate Wine Night

To enjoy a truly extravagant evening, there are also a limited number of unique entertaining packages that will wow colleagues, friends, or prospective clients. These $3,250 packages will set up a private wine tasting in your home for up to eight guests with a caterer and waiter provided.

You won’t even have to worry about the stemware. That — and all the food for the evening — is also included. Of course, only a limited number of these packages are available.