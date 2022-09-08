Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Dining in the Dark
Indianola (Photo by Ralph Smith)
Indianola (Photo by Ralph Smith)
Indianola (Photo by Ralph Smith)
Dining in the dark events are cropping up all over the country. (Photo by Ralph Smith)

Another view of the peach colored interiors of Agricole Hospitality's Indianola Restaurant. (Photo by Ralph Smith)

Indianola restaurant serves Modern Texas cuisine in the EaDo section of Houston. (Photo by Ralph Smith)

The dining room of Indianola in Houston's East End. (Photo by Ralph Smith)

Foodie Events / Restaurants

Dining in the Dark Hits Houston — Eating a Meal While Blindfolded at a Top Restaurant

Indianola Wants You to Use Your Other Food Senses

09.08.22
photography Ralph Smith
Dining in the dark events are cropping up all over the country. (Photo by Ralph Smith)

Another view of the peach colored interiors of Agricole Hospitality's Indianola Restaurant. (Photo by Ralph Smith)

Indianola restaurant serves Modern Texas cuisine in the EaDo section of Houston. (Photo by Ralph Smith)

Up for a food adventure? How’s this for a challenge: Dining in the dark. We’re not talking merely by candlelight or atmospheric lighting so low that you have to pull out a pair of readers to make your way through the menu. No, we mean dark as in you would be blindfolded as you dine upon a three-course meal, each course a complete and utter surprise.

The only decision you’ll have to make is to choose between a vegan, seafood or meat-centered meal.

Dining in the dark events are cropping up all over the country — and now Houston is getting a special one of its own. The secret sensorial meal will be hosted by none other than the talented team at Indianola in EaDo next Thursday, September 15th and Thursday, September 29th. From 6 pm to 8:30 pm both nights.

Created by the powers that be at Agricole Hospitality, Indianola is known for its modern Texas cuisine under the direction of chef/owner Ryan Pera, beverage director Morgan Weber, culinary director Vincent Huynh and operations master Bryan Davis.

For years psychologists have touted the benefits of dining in the dark as a means to enhance your senses. Think of it, most of us eat with our eyes. But eliminate that critical sense for a couple of hours, and the theory is that your other senses will dominate the dining experience, Namely your taste and smell.

Tickets to this unique tasting event are $80 each and can be purchased at Dining in the Dark Experience. No need to bring a blindfold. They will be provided as the meal begins. (And in case we have to tell you, no one under 18 is allowed.)

Indianola is located at 1201 St. Emanuel Street.

