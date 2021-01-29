Dirty Bones – mixology from sister restaurant Stirr in Dallas
Stirr at the corner of University and West Seventh
Stirr Fort Worth inside near the wine wall.
Dirty Bones will soon arrive in West Seventh. Photo of mixology from sister restaurant Stirr.

Dirty Bones will take over at the corner of University and West Seventh.

The former wine wall inside Stirr.

Restaurants / Bars

New Wings Spot and Sports Bar to Take Over Prime Fort Worth Restaurant Space

Dirty Bones Replaces Stirr in West 7th

BY // 01.29.21
Dirty Bones will soon arrive in West Seventh. Photo of mixology from sister restaurant Stirr.

Dirty Bones will take over at the corner of University and West Seventh.

Restaurant group Milkshake Concepts shuttered the Fort Worth location of its popular Stirr restaurant at the height of the COVID-19 closures last year. There it sat, the sleekly modern, redesigned space at the corner of University and West Seventh street ― a prime piece of the West 7th puzzle.

Worst case scenario, the space might have become just another drop in the ever growing tidal wave of bars and nightclubs in the area.

Instead Dirty Bones, a new wings place and sports bar, is taking over the space. The brand new restaurant concept gets a 7,500-square-foot restaurant and rooftop at 3028 Crockett Street. The menu will feature what Milkshake Concepts is calling, “high-quality wings smothered in classic and out-of-the-ordinary sauces.”

“Dirty Bones is a concept we’ve been excited to introduce for some time,” says Imran Sheikh, co-founder and CEO of Milkshake Concepts. “The ambiance will be edgy and captivating, all while providing great wings and the ideal spot for game watching.”

Milkshake Concepts is not opposed to nightlife, far from it. Under its umbrella, there’s Citizen, a bar and lounge with a thumping beat in Uptown Dallas. Other Milkshake spots include Serious Pizza in Deep Ellum (which will reopen soon following a remodel), Vidorra (authentic Mexican) and Stirr, with restaurants in Dallas and Addison. There are plans to open a Stirr in Nashville soon, too.

The former wine wall inside Stirr.

 

Dirty Bones’ vibe is touted as a “multi-sensory, immersive experience.” Picture an urban tattoo parlor with a touch of retro 1970s feel. It’s a game watching spot, a hangout locale and a late night bar with spirits and beer offered by the glass. In other words, it will be a near 180 degree shift from the modern and minimal Stirr.

Another new restaurant from Milkshake Concepts dubbed Harper’s is set to open in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood in February. Looks like Milkshake’s blender is set to Pivot, Crush and Repeat.

