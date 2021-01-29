Best TV Shows and Movies to Stream Right Now — New Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max Hits

Over this epically long first month of 2021, I have thankfully found some great TV shows and movies to fill the extra time that Covid-19 still has us spending at home. Netflix brought us a surprising French mystery hit, HBO Max gave us a deeper look into Tiger Woods, and Amazon Prime offers new female-centric films with powerful stories. These are the best TV shows and movies to stream right now.

Lupin (Netflix Show)

This new Netflix show is in French, but you quickly forget that you’re reading subtitles as the first of five action-packed episodes begin. Starring Omar Sy (The Intouchables), the mystery show follows Assane Diop as he sets out to avenge his late father, as a wealthy family had framed him for theft many years ago. Diop is inspired by Arsène Lupin, a gentleman thief and master of disguise from a classic French story. The last episode is left on a cliff-hanger as a Part 2 will be coming to the streaming service soon.

Clare Dunne and Molly McCann star in “Herself,” a new film on Amazon. Prime. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Herself (Amazon Prime Movie)

An Irish drama, this film follows a single mother named Sandra (Clare Dunne) after she escapes from her abusive husband and works to build her own home to live at with her two young daughters. Just 97-minutes long, Herself is a powerful story of rebuilding and rediscovery.

HBO Max’s new Tiger Woods documentary offers a closer look into the rise, fall, and return of the golf legend.

Tiger (HBO Max Documentary)

If you didn’t know a lot about the rise and fall (and comeback) of golf legend Tiger Woods like me, this new two-part documentary is quite the show. The doc offers a closer look at Woods’ childhood, relationship with his father, marriage, scandal, more scandal, and then ultimate comeback to the game.

FERN FREEMAN Swipe

















Next

“Promising Young Woman” is available to rent for $20 on Amazon Prime.

Promising Young Woman

Available to rent for $20 on Amazon Prime

This new dark comedy from Emerald Fennell is worth the $20 to stream. Starring Carey Mulligan, this thriller follows Cassie as she seeks revenge for her late best friend’s sexual assault during medical school. Comedian Bo Burnham also plays a new love interest that could possibly deter Cassie’s plans against their former med-schoolmates. Smart, quick, and unexpected, Promising Young Woman is a must-watch.