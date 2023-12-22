Doris Metropolitan’s Exuberant Wine Guru Dishes on the Houston Restaurant Life, Her Favorite Bottles and French Literature

I love to talk about wine with people who share my passion for it. We open bottles, we trade stories about travel and soil types, terroir and residual sugar, and we talk of taste and food and restaurants. We recommend wines to one another, we drink and we learn a lot.

In Wine Talk, I introduce you to friends, acquaintances and people I meet as I make my way around the world, individuals who love wine as much as I do, who live to taste, who farm and make wine and share their enthusiasm for life. You’ll appreciate their insight, and I hope you’ll learn something from them as well.

I first met Daisy Durham in 2016 or 2017 at The Texas Wine School in Houston. I was there for a tasting — was it a Piedmont evening, or perhaps selections from Umbria? No matter what we were tasting, I clearly recall Durham’s exuberance and curiosity. She politely asked questions about the wines, and tasted with thought. I spoke with her briefly, about food, as I knew that Durham cooked and worked as a private chef. I was unaware at the time that she studied French literature, or would have discussed Rimbaud and Colette with her.

I’ve kept up with Durham’s activities in the Houston wine world from afar, and she’s been on my Wine Talk candidate list for a while.

Durham, who was born and raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is now the wine director at the high-end Houston steakhouse Doris Metropolitan — she previously worked at Brennan’s — a job she began in July. Her current wine list at Doris Metropolitan reflects her skills and Durham has plenty of takes on sauternes and birth-year wines, among other topics.

Tell us about three wines you think are drinking well at the moment. What makes them worthwhile? How about a food pairing for each one?

Daisy Durham: First, Héritiers du Comte Lafon, Mâcon-Villages, chardonnay. The Héritiers wines demonstrate that Mâconnais expressions of chardonnay can stand side by side with many stalwarts of Burgundy. I often enjoy a glass or two with the scallop appetizer at Doris. (Editor’s note: One can find bottles of this wine starting at around $32.)

Next Flâneur, La Belle Promenade, pinot noir. I am a big fan of Oregon pinot noir in general. The higher elevation vineyards yield lighter bodied wines. This one is earthy yet refined. Mushroom ravioli with some sage would be a brilliant accompaniment. (Editor’s note: I recently purchased a 2019 vintage of this wine for $54.)

And finally, Château de la Font du Loup, Châteauneuf-du-Pape ($50). From vines on La Crau, winemaker Anne Charlotte Melia-Bachas crafts this elegant wine instinctually. It punches well above its weight and would pair beautifully with lamb chops and ratatouille.

How did COVID-19 change your life, both personally and professionally?

DD: COVID-19 brought the private dinner party back in vogue. My private chef work was in great demand. As a result, I was able to develop my wine and food pairing skills. That had always been an interest of mine. As I worked to find cool wines to serve with my food (and knowledgeable servers to pour them), I deepened my relationships with suppliers and distributors.