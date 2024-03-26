The Best Restaurants For Easter Brunch In The Woodlands — Spots That Hop Into the Holiday

Create your own elaborate Easter Brunch spread with help from talented chefs at The Refuge.

Easter Sunday, March 31st from 10am

Creekside’s neighborhood steakhouse and whiskey bar is offering some delicious specials this Easter Sunday. Refuge Steakhouse’s to-go menu has been updated with some seasonal goodies, so you can skip the cooking this year. The Easter buffet includes smoked salmon deviled eggs, a spring orchard salad, honey-roasted ham, butter dill peas and carrots, and horseradish mash potatoes.

The package is designed to feed a family of four for $149. Contact the restaurant directly to reserve your Easter feast by this Friday, March 29.

You can also book a table at the restaurant for some in-person Easter food and drink specials.

Make a reservation on Open Table.