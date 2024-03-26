The Best Restaurants For Easter Brunch In The Woodlands — Spots That Hop Into the Holiday
From a Whiskey Haven to a Kid-Friendly Place With Plenty of Special Easter ActivitiesBY Annierose Donnelly // 03.26.24
Easter Weekend is almost here and it’s not too late to get a brunch reservation sorted. Especially if you’re looking for a festive spot in The Woodlands. Special menus abound around this master planned community that’s grown into a hub of its own, so it’s easy to celebrate with friends and family in style. These are the Best Restaurants For Easter Brunch in The Woodlands:
The Refuge Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar
Easter Sunday, March 31st from 10am
Creekside’s neighborhood steakhouse and whiskey bar is offering some delicious specials this Easter Sunday. Refuge Steakhouse’s to-go menu has been updated with some seasonal goodies, so you can skip the cooking this year. The Easter buffet includes smoked salmon deviled eggs, a spring orchard salad, honey-roasted ham, butter dill peas and carrots, and horseradish mash potatoes.
The package is designed to feed a family of four for $149. Contact the restaurant directly to reserve your Easter feast by this Friday, March 29.
You can also book a table at the restaurant for some in-person Easter food and drink specials.
Easter Sunday from 11am
Amerigo’s Grille is opening early for Easter brunch. Amerigo’s elegant à la carte menu is filled with seasonal Italian-inspired favorites, including salmon carpaccio and lobster bisque. One of The Woodlands’ top fine dining restaurants, Amerigo’s will also be offering bottomless mimosas, sangrias and Bloody Mary’s for $12.
Easter Sunday from 10am
For a stylish brunch this Easter, Tommy Bahama on Market Street is a great place to start your celebrations. The restaurant has created two special dishes to try. The crab cake Benedict consists of perfectly prepared crab cakes, topped with soft poached eggs, rich buttery hollandaise sauce with a touch of lemon, fresh vine-ripe tomatoes and arugula.
On the sweeter side, the bananas foster French toast is made from soft, rich brioche bread, sprinkled with a dash of Hawaiian sea salt, drizzled with rum caramel and topped with whipped cream.
Easter Sunday.
Brunch 10am to 3pm, Dinner 4pm to 9pm
CRÚ’s annual Napa-style wine country Easter Brunch is back this year and this is a sophisticated spot in The Woodlands to take family and friends for good food, wine and company. Choose from an array of fabulous brunch items, including the signature goat’s cheese beignet, and build your own three course menu for $45 per person.
Extra bonus? CRU is offering for $6 mimosas, bellinis and ciprianis for Easter Sunday.
Later on, CRÚ will also be offering some dinner specials and discounted prices on some special bottles of wine and champagne, including Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label.
Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort
Easter Sunday from 10am to 3pm
With views of the surrounding lakefront and idyllic forest landscape, Harrison’s is a chic and inviting space. The Woodlands restaurant will be offering an Easter Brunch buffet for all ages to enjoy.
In addition to the brunch, The Woodlands Resort has curated a weekend full of Easter-themed activities to ensure its youngest guests have a magical holiday experience. From Bunny Ear – Ring Toss to exciting Easter Egg Hunts, family-friendly events abound.
Brunch runs $90 for adults and $45 for kids.
You can get a brunch reservations by calling (281) 364-6248.
Hearsay on The Waterway
With waterfront views and great vibes, brunch at Hearsay on The Waterway is another excellent excuse to get the gang together. Hearsay is offering a three-course prix fixe menu for both Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 of this Easter Weekend. Highlights include a gumbo to start, pistachio-crusted lamb chops or seared scallops for the main course, and a Cadbury Egg cheesecake for dessert. It costs $38 per person.
You can call (832) 585-1723 to book or make a reservation on Open Table.