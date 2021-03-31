Inventive, Over-the-Top Easter Treats From Favorite Texas Bakeries

Societea Bakery (the afternoon tea to-go concept from Society Bakery) will offer a limited-edition spring tea set. ($42.50, image courtesy of vendor)

Last spring, many were trying their hand at creating daring dishes at home. One year later, the novelty of attempting a your own culinary feat has likely worn off, but fret not. Dallas and Fort Worth bakeries have you and your Easter holiday needs covered.

Emporium Pies’ “Bunny Bait”

The return of Emporium’s carrot cake chess pie is a miracle all its own. Click here to place your Easter order at one of Emporium’s North Texas shops.

Bird Bakery’s Easter Egg Cupcakes

Known for presenting their cupcakes in egg crates, the Highland Park Village bakery naturally nailed the egg-centic holiday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIRD bakery (@birdbakery)

Stir Crazy Baked Good’s Flourless Chocolate Bunnies

The all natural shop along Fort Worth’s Magnolia Avenue is serving up their chocolate bunnies sans flour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stir Crazy Baked Goods (@stircrazybakedgoods)

Dude, Sweet’s Evil Bunnies and More

Only the Dallas-based confectioner, which also offers anatomical chocolate hearts for Valentine’s Day, could give us evil, marshmallow-filled bunnies. And for that we are grateful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KatherineClapner > Dude,Sweet (@dudesweetchocolate)

La Casita Bake Shop’s “Peep Shows”

Made with a chocolate mousse “cruffin” and honey marshmallow chicks, the purest peep show in the game can be found at this Richardson bake shop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casita Bakeshop (@lacasitabakeshop)

Sweet Lucy’s Bite-Size Easter Pies

The Fort Worth shop quickly sold out of these bite-size Easter pies, but word has it they’ll be making an appearance at the Clearfork Farmer’s Market this Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Lucy’s Pies (@sweetlucyspies)

Kate Weiser’s Easter Eggs

A true artist, the Dallas confectioner creates speckled Easter eggs that are almost too pretty to eat. Of course, with fillings like salted caramel and cookie butter, we’ll make the sacrifice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Weiser Chocolate (@officialkwchocolate)

Bisous Bisous Patisserie

The West Village bakery whipped up an Easter work of macaron art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie (@bisousbisouspatisserie)

Kessler Baking Studio’s Easter Kits

The Oak Cliff bake shop is offering kits ($30 each) to help you get creative in your own kitchen this Easter weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kessler Baking Studio™️📍Dallas (@kesslerbakingstudio)

Societea Bakery’s Spring Afternoon Tea

Fun fact: Dallas-based Society Bakery has a sister company devoted to afternoon tea kits to go. It’s called Societea Bakery, which is almost as amazing as their limited-edition spring tea box. Filled with hot cross bun scones, dainty tea sandwiches, and Easter-themed sweets, the kits can be ordered online for $42.50.