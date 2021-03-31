Inventive, Over-the-Top Easter Treats From Favorite Texas Bakeries
Peep Shows Make an Appearance, “Bunny Bait” Pie Returns, and More Festive Desserts To Celebrate the Holiday WeekendBY Caitlin Clark // 03.31.21
Last spring, many were trying their hand at creating daring dishes at home. One year later, the novelty of attempting a your own culinary feat has likely worn off, but fret not. Dallas and Fort Worth bakeries have you and your Easter holiday needs covered.
Emporium Pies’ “Bunny Bait”
The return of Emporium’s carrot cake chess pie is a miracle all its own. Click here to place your Easter order at one of Emporium’s North Texas shops.
Bird Bakery’s Easter Egg Cupcakes
Known for presenting their cupcakes in egg crates, the Highland Park Village bakery naturally nailed the egg-centic holiday.
Stir Crazy Baked Good’s Flourless Chocolate Bunnies
The all natural shop along Fort Worth’s Magnolia Avenue is serving up their chocolate bunnies sans flour.
Dude, Sweet’s Evil Bunnies and More
Only the Dallas-based confectioner, which also offers anatomical chocolate hearts for Valentine’s Day, could give us evil, marshmallow-filled bunnies. And for that we are grateful.
La Casita Bake Shop’s “Peep Shows”
Made with a chocolate mousse “cruffin” and honey marshmallow chicks, the purest peep show in the game can be found at this Richardson bake shop.
Sweet Lucy’s Bite-Size Easter Pies
The Fort Worth shop quickly sold out of these bite-size Easter pies, but word has it they’ll be making an appearance at the Clearfork Farmer’s Market this Saturday.
Kate Weiser’s Easter Eggs
A true artist, the Dallas confectioner creates speckled Easter eggs that are almost too pretty to eat. Of course, with fillings like salted caramel and cookie butter, we’ll make the sacrifice.
Bisous Bisous Patisserie
The West Village bakery whipped up an Easter work of macaron art.
Kessler Baking Studio’s Easter Kits
The Oak Cliff bake shop is offering kits ($30 each) to help you get creative in your own kitchen this Easter weekend.
Societea Bakery’s Spring Afternoon Tea
Fun fact: Dallas-based Society Bakery has a sister company devoted to afternoon tea kits to go. It’s called Societea Bakery, which is almost as amazing as their limited-edition spring tea box. Filled with hot cross bun scones, dainty tea sandwiches, and Easter-themed sweets, the kits can be ordered online for $42.50.
