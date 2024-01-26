Daily Gather’s Harvest Salad is on the menu for this year’s Eat Drink HTX. (Photo by Debora Smail)
Tuck into a big, juicy burger at State Fair at this year’s Eat Drink HTX.
Phat Eatery’s Kerabu Prawn by Isabel Protomartir -1
Watermelon Salad by Kirsten Gilliam
01
04

Daily Gather's Harvest Salad is on the menu for this year's Eat Drink HTX. (Photo by Debora Smail)

02
04

Tuck into a big, juicy burger at State Fair at this year's Eat Drink HTX.

03
04

Phat Eatery's Kerabu prawn dish is one of many that will be included in the Eat Drink HTX fundraiser. (Photo by Isabel Protomartir)

04
04

BB Lemon's watermelon salad (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

Daily Gather’s Harvest Salad is on the menu for this year’s Eat Drink HTX. (Photo by Debora Smail)
Tuck into a big, juicy burger at State Fair at this year’s Eat Drink HTX.
Phat Eatery’s Kerabu Prawn by Isabel Protomartir -1
Watermelon Salad by Kirsten Gilliam
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Houston Restaurant Weeks’ More Casual Sister Event Brings Winter Dining Deals — Eat Drink HTX Returns With $25 and Under Meals

Making a Difference Without Breaking the Bank

BY // 01.26.24
Daily Gather's Harvest Salad is on the menu for this year's Eat Drink HTX. (Photo by Debora Smail)
Tuck into a big, juicy burger at State Fair at this year's Eat Drink HTX.
Phat Eatery's Kerabu prawn dish is one of many that will be included in the Eat Drink HTX fundraiser. (Photo by Isabel Protomartir)
BB Lemon's watermelon salad (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
1
4

Daily Gather's Harvest Salad is on the menu for this year's Eat Drink HTX. (Photo by Debora Smail)

2
4

Tuck into a big, juicy burger at State Fair at this year's Eat Drink HTX.

3
4

Phat Eatery's Kerabu prawn dish is one of many that will be included in the Eat Drink HTX fundraiser. (Photo by Isabel Protomartir)

4
4

BB Lemon's watermelon salad (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

It’s almost time to dine out at the third annual Eat Drink HTX, the charitable sister event to the hugely popular Houston Restaurant Weeks. Created and organized by The Cleverly Stone Foundation, EAT Drink HTX allows foodies to get a sneak peek of all the restaurants (and the menus they’ll be deploying) participating at EatDrinkHTX.com starting February 1 (menu reveal day). Then, with your appetite piqued, it’s time to mark your calendar to dine out at some of Houston’s best casual dining restaurants from February 15 to February 29.

This two-week-long foodie fundraiser, held to boost sales during one of the restaurant industry’s historically slow periods, benefits both the Houston Food Bank and DePelchin Children’s Center, which strives to improve the quality of life for Texas children. Designed to appeal to diners looking for a lower price point and casual environment than the traditional summer Restaurant Weeks, you can choose from three different prix fixe options: dinner ($25), lunch ($15), and brunch ($15)  during Eat Drink HTX. With a portion of each meal donated to the Food Bank and Children’s Center.

“I am proud and happy to be partnering with DePelchin Children’s Center on Eat Drink HTX for 2024,” Cleverley Stone Foundation president Katie Stone says. “Since 1892 they have been a beacon of hope and love for children and the community. As a mother myself, I know how their programs and services have added to the quality of life for so many children and families.”

Phat Eatery’s Kerabu Prawn by Isabel Protomartir -1
Phat Eatery’s Kerabu prawn dish is one of many that will be included in the Eat Drink HTX fundraiser. (Photo by Isabel Protomartir)

This year’s Eat Drink HTX participating restaurants include all Adair Kitchen locations, B.B. Lemon, Craft Burger, Cowboys & Indians, Dak & Bop, Harold’s Bistro & Bar, all Hughie’s Tavern & Vietnamese locations, KP’s Kitchen, Little Patagonia, Low Tide Kitchen & Bar, all Mala Sichuan Bistro locations, NoPo Cafe Market & Bar, Phat Eatery, Rim Tanon, Roost, Silom Station, Tom n Tom’s and Xin Chao. New participants include Carol Kay’s, Crisp & Green, Fainmous BBQ, Kriti Kitchen, both locations of Lankford’s Grocery & Market, Maine-ly Sandwiches, Mean Grille, Mimo, Mi Tierra Mexican Kitchen, MKT Bar, Red Dessert Dive, South X Saigon and The Barking Pig.

“Funds raised by Eat Drink HTX will help DePelchin Children’s Center provide guidance and support to vulnerable children and the families who care for them through life-changing programs like foster care and adoption, parenting and counseling, and residential care,” DePelchin president and CEO Jennifer Jarriel says in a statement. “This will ensure that more children will be part of safe and loving homes.”

Watermelon Salad by Kirsten Gilliam
BB Lemon’s watermelon salad (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

The Houston Food Bank’s mission is to provide food for better lives by providing access to more than 150 million nutritious meals in 18 counties with the help of 1,600 community partners of food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers and schools. Filling gaps on plates, the food bank puts a strong focus on healthy foods and fresh produce. In collaboration with the community, the food bank also advocates for policy change and racial equity and promotes dialogue on ways to increase access to food and to improve the lives of those most vulnerable. Houston Food Bank brings services and connections to programs that address the root causes of hunger with the aim of helping families achieve longterm stability. Nutrition education, health management and help with securing state-funded assistance are all part of that push.

Valentine's Day Gifts For Her

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024

And all you have to do to help is eat out.

Tommy Kanarellis
Aspen, CO
[email protected]  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
2336 Suffolk Drive
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

2336 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2336 Suffolk Drive
720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point
FOR SALE

720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point, TX

$2,860,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
720 Marchmont Drive
11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
11821 Chapelwood Lane
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Houston, TX

$715,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
512 W. Drew
Montrose
FOR SALE

512 W. Drew
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
512 W. Drew
75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place
FOR SALE

75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place, TX

$1,535,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
75 Crain Square Blvd
2004 Fulham Court
Hammersmith
FOR SALE

2004 Fulham Court
Houston, TX

$648,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
2004 Fulham Court
616 E. 18th
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

616 E. 18th
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
616 E. 18th
3422 Eckert Drive
Laffites Cove
FOR SALE

3422 Eckert Drive
Gavelston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3422 Eckert Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X