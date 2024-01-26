Houston Restaurant Weeks’ More Casual Sister Event Brings Winter Dining Deals — Eat Drink HTX Returns With $25 and Under Meals

Phat Eatery's Kerabu prawn dish is one of many that will be included in the Eat Drink HTX fundraiser. (Photo by Isabel Protomartir)

It’s almost time to dine out at the third annual Eat Drink HTX, the charitable sister event to the hugely popular Houston Restaurant Weeks. Created and organized by The Cleverly Stone Foundation, EAT Drink HTX allows foodies to get a sneak peek of all the restaurants (and the menus they’ll be deploying) participating at EatDrinkHTX.com starting February 1 (menu reveal day). Then, with your appetite piqued, it’s time to mark your calendar to dine out at some of Houston’s best casual dining restaurants from February 15 to February 29.

This two-week-long foodie fundraiser, held to boost sales during one of the restaurant industry’s historically slow periods, benefits both the Houston Food Bank and DePelchin Children’s Center, which strives to improve the quality of life for Texas children. Designed to appeal to diners looking for a lower price point and casual environment than the traditional summer Restaurant Weeks, you can choose from three different prix fixe options: dinner ($25), lunch ($15), and brunch ($15) during Eat Drink HTX. With a portion of each meal donated to the Food Bank and Children’s Center.

“I am proud and happy to be partnering with DePelchin Children’s Center on Eat Drink HTX for 2024,” Cleverley Stone Foundation president Katie Stone says. “Since 1892 they have been a beacon of hope and love for children and the community. As a mother myself, I know how their programs and services have added to the quality of life for so many children and families.”

This year’s Eat Drink HTX participating restaurants include all Adair Kitchen locations, B.B. Lemon, Craft Burger, Cowboys & Indians, Dak & Bop, Harold’s Bistro & Bar, all Hughie’s Tavern & Vietnamese locations, KP’s Kitchen, Little Patagonia, Low Tide Kitchen & Bar, all Mala Sichuan Bistro locations, NoPo Cafe Market & Bar, Phat Eatery, Rim Tanon, Roost, Silom Station, Tom n Tom’s and Xin Chao. New participants include Carol Kay’s, Crisp & Green, Fainmous BBQ, Kriti Kitchen, both locations of Lankford’s Grocery & Market, Maine-ly Sandwiches, Mean Grille, Mimo, Mi Tierra Mexican Kitchen, MKT Bar, Red Dessert Dive, South X Saigon and The Barking Pig.

“Funds raised by Eat Drink HTX will help DePelchin Children’s Center provide guidance and support to vulnerable children and the families who care for them through life-changing programs like foster care and adoption, parenting and counseling, and residential care,” DePelchin president and CEO Jennifer Jarriel says in a statement. “This will ensure that more children will be part of safe and loving homes.”

The Houston Food Bank’s mission is to provide food for better lives by providing access to more than 150 million nutritious meals in 18 counties with the help of 1,600 community partners of food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers and schools. Filling gaps on plates, the food bank puts a strong focus on healthy foods and fresh produce. In collaboration with the community, the food bank also advocates for policy change and racial equity and promotes dialogue on ways to increase access to food and to improve the lives of those most vulnerable. Houston Food Bank brings services and connections to programs that address the root causes of hunger with the aim of helping families achieve longterm stability. Nutrition education, health management and help with securing state-funded assistance are all part of that push.

Valentine's Day Gifts For Her Swipe

















Next

And all you have to do to help is eat out.