Houston Icehouse Favorite Moves Into EaDo, Bringing Rooftop Patio Power — Inside the New Eight Row Flint

Inside Agricole hospitality's second location of Eight Row Flint, their popular ice house and eatery that originated in the Houston Heights. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

Another look inside the completely renovated Eight Row Flint in the East End. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

Eight Row Flint is known for making their own homemade tortillas. Try one with Baja popcorn shrimp. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

East Downtown (EaDo) is having a Houston moment. A very long extended moment indeed. With reasonable rents and lots of developers with big, big plans (we’re looking at you Midway with the city changing waterfront East River mixed-use development to name just one) restauranteurs, bar owners and bakeries are flocking here along with diners. Some of the East End favorites already include Nancy’s Hustle, Huynh, Tiny Champions, and Louie’s Italian American. Now, a new Eight Row Flint, the ice house with a lengthy food menu has arrived.

Eight Row Flint is founded by Morgan Weber, Ryan Pera and Vincent Huynh who a few years back also brought Indianola, Vinny’s Pizza and Miss Carousel to this same trendy neighborhood.

The trio which operates under the Agricole Hospitality banner opened the first Eight Row Flint in The Heights where they quickly gained a following for its cool signature cocktails, an extensive selection of whiskey and agave-based spirits, not to mention house-made tortillas and delectable bar food. Did we mention they were one of the first bars in the country to offer ranch water?

Christina Ramey, a veteran of Eight Row Flint, oversees both locations as the new concept manager. Christian Garza, steps up to the GM role in the East End while chef Marcelo Garcia, whose been with Eight Row Flint since 2013 has been promoted to the executive chef position of both The Heights and the new EaDo locations.

Situated along the MetroRail Green Line, the space was completely renovated and outfitted with rustic elements like salvaged wood and duck canvas, a custom rick house inside (a nod to The Heights Eight Row Flint), and a colorful mural painted inside the stairway by Christian Garza and his young daughter. In addition to an indoor bar and table seating for almost 200, this EaDo Eight Row Flint boasts an expansive rooftop patio with ample standing space and seating for 80.

Swing by for a drink and peruse the extensive list to find standout cocktails like the Palomita ($15) the grapefruit tincture enlivened with green chile spiced vodka, ginger liquor and mezcal, and the Mesquite Manhattan ($15) the cocktail classic turned on its head care of ingredients like rye whiskey, Spanish brandy and mesquite bitters. While carbonated cocktails include the aforementioned “OG” ranch water ($13), and the fermented junglebird ($14) made with Jamaican rum, Campari and pineapple.

Chef Garcia’s menu includes lots of fun shareable snacks like crab Rangoon empanadas ($12) with a sweet chili mustard, picadillo bean dip ($14) and Baja popcorn shrimp taco ($5.50). If you’ve come for something more substantial there’s the requisite burger ($12) here made with beef from 44 Farms, a three-piece buttermilk fried chicken plate with hot honey ($16) and pickled green tomatoes and adobe pollo asada ($19) to name but just a few options off this lengthy menu.

Eight Row Flint is located at 3501 Harrisburg Boulevard. It is open seven days a week from 2 am to 2 pm.