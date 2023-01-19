New Orleans Pizza Is About to Have a Houston Moment — Fat Boy’s Embraces Monster Pies

The first location of the Louisiana based pizza chain Fat Boy's Pizza has arrived in the Houston area. The Richmond restaurant serves slices, garlic bread knots, loaded waffle fries and more. (Photo by Photos Courtesy of Fat Boy's Pizza)

The Fat Boy's PIzza Slice is reputed to be "the World's Biggest." It is available in 10-inch, 16-inch and 30-inch sized pizza pies. (Photo by Photos Courtesy of Fat Boy's Pizza)

It bills itself as the “world’s biggest slice” and now the Louisiana export Fat Boy’s Pizza is coming to the Houston area, daring you to eat its signature mighty 30-inch pizza pie. The pizza chain was created by Gabe Corchiani and his wife Karen in 2019. Started in the New Orleans area, Fat Boy’s quickly grew there and beyond.

Now, it’s hitting the Houston area with a new Richmond Fat Boy’s Pizza the first step in a Bayou City expansion.

Thankfully you can also indulge in more approachable sized pies at Fat Boy’s Pizza — from 10 inch to 16 inch too. Pizza choices include BBQ chicken (or Buffalo-style spicy chicken), pepperoni and a pie called “The Meats,” which like the name suggests is topped with lots and lots of meats from smoked bacon to Italian sausage to seasoned ground beef.

The new 4,800-square-foot Richmond restaurant with a 1,500-square-foot covered patio opened this week in The Grand at Aliana development (10445 W. Grand Parkway). George Malek, who many will remember from his stay at Fleming’s, is the director of Texas operations for Fat Boy’s Pizza. The small chain, which currently operates eight locations throughout Louisiana and Mississippi, is expected open four to five more restaurants in the greater Houston area. The second is slated for Katy.

“We are thrilled to start our expansion into the Houston market and plan to become a staple in the community,” Malek says in a statement. “Fat Boy’s Pizza is a fun, family-oriented concept that we think we will thrive in Richmond and the Houston area.”

In addition to those mighty nearly three-foot diameter pizza pies, you’ll find dishes like baked meatballs (and meatball sliders), waffle fries, wings, garlic knots and a full bar including daiquiris that can be purchased by the gallon.

The new Richmond Fat Boy’s Pizza will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 10 pm.