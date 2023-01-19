Houston’s Ladies-Only Another Great Night Gets a Kickoff to Make Fashion and Art Lovers Swoon

Models strike a pose at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies. The luxury retailer is the underwriter for the upcoming ladies-only fundraiser. (Photo by Johnny Than)

The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston is getting ready to once again host its annual Another Great Night fundraiser, always a memorable evening for the most art loving and fashion forward women of Houston. To kickoff and build anticipation for this signature Houston event, luxury retailer Tootsies hosted an evening of cocktails, jewelry and elegance at its Westheimer store.

CAMH director Hesse McGraw and co-chair Danielle Burns Wilson began the evening by welcoming everyone and thanking them for supporting the museum and Houston’s dynamic contemporary arts scene.

“We’re excited to continue to celebrate an event honoring the Houston women philanthropists in the arts with Another Great Night,” McGraw says. “This year really brings together generations of women leaders.

“We have first time hosts alongside longtime attendees, all with a common passion for what we do at CAMH.”

Tootsies also announced that it would be contributing a portion of its sales from the kickoff evening to the upcoming fundraiser. The gathered guests enjoyed a jewelry trunk show provided by Tootsies, while feasting on delicious bites and champagne cocktails catered by luxury event design firm Monarch Hospitality, which will also cater the Another Great Night celebration.

Another Great Night will be hosted by contemporary art collector Poppi Massey, who will open up her newly designed River Oaks home for the special night and allow attendees the rare chance to see her powerful art collection. There also will be a seated dinner with co-chairs Loraine Christ Speier and Danielle Burns Wilson.

As the exclusive retail sponsor, Tootsies will contribute luxurious fashion items, including designer handbags, sunglasses and jewelry, for Another Great Night’s signature raffle.

FYI: Another Great Night is a major source of funds for CAMH. All of the night’s proceeds go towards exhibitions, free admission and education programs.

PC Seen: The Tootsies team led by owners Donna and Norman Lewis, director Kari Gonzales Dagley, creative director Fady Armanious, and experience director Shelley Taylor Ludwick; CAMH board members including Jessica Phifer and Cabrina Owsley; Project Row Houses director Eureka Gilkey; gallerists Janice Bond, Barbara Davis and Britt Sager; collectors Marita Fairbanks, Mary Arocha and Jereann Chaney; artists Karen Navarro, Mary Ellen Carroll and Rabéa Ballin; CAMH curators Rebecca Matalon and Patricia Restrepo, and newly minted development director Sarah Atwood.

Save the Date: Another Great Night is next Tuesday, January 24. For more information or to buy tickets for this signature ladies-only evening click here.

Additional reporting by Catherine D. Anspon.