Houston’s Ladies-Only Another Great Night Gets a Kickoff to Make Fashion and Art Lovers Swoon

Copy of Renetta Lee, Rabéa Ballin, Nell Potasznik-Langford, Danielle Burns Wilson, Eureka Gilkey (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Co-Chair Danielle Burns Wilson, Executive Director of CAMH Hesse McGraw, Tootsies Co-Owner Donna Lewis, Co-Chair Loraine Christ Speier (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Tootsies Owner Norman Lewis and Tootsies Store Director Shelley Taylor Lewis (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of CAMH Curator Rebecca Matalon, Karen Navarro, Mary Ellen Carroll, CAMH Curator Patricia Restrepo (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Amber Mullins and Ellie Francisco (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Barbara Davis and Janice Bond (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Brit Sager (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Renetta Lee, Rabéa Ballin, Danielle Burns Wilson, Nell Potasznik-Langford, Eureka Gilkey, Barbara Davis and Janice Bond (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of CAMH Board Member Cabrina Owsley, Jereann Chaney, Co-Chair Loraine Christ Speier and Marita Fairbanks (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Shawna Campbell, Renetta Lee, Eureka Gilkey (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of CAMH Board Member Jessica Phifer and CAMH Development Director Sarah Atwood (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Christyn Breckenridge and Shawna Campbell (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Co-Chairs Danielle Burns Wilson and Loraine Christ Speier (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Faye Hosein and Eureka Gilkey (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Jereann Chaney and Mary Arocha (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Loraine Christ Speier, Karen Navarro, Emily Berghoefer, Laura Van Syoc Cuesta (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Mary Lou Swift and Anna Dean (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Rabéa Ballin, Danielle Burns Wilson, Nell Potasznik-Langford, Eureka Gilkey (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Tootsies Models 2 (Photo by Johnny Than)
01
19

Renetta Lee, Rabéa Ballin, Nell Potasznik-Langford, co-chair Danielle Burns Wilson, Eureka Gilkey at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

02
19

Co-chair Danielle Burns Wilson, CAMH executive director Hesse McGraw, Tootsies co-owner Donna Lewis, co-chair Loraine Christ Speier at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

03
19

Tootsies owner Norman Lewis and Tootsies experience director Shelley Taylor Ludwick at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

04
19

CAMH curator Rebecca Matalon, Karen Navarro, Mary Ellen Carroll, CAMH curator Patricia Restrepo at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

05
19

Amber Mullins, Ellie Francisco at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

06
19

Barbara Davis, Janice Bond at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

07
19

Britt Sager at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

08
19

Renetta Lee, Rabéa Ballin, Danielle Burns Wilson, Nell Potasznik-Langford, Eureka Gilkey, Barbara Davis, Janice Bond at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

09
19

CAMH board member Cabrina Owsley, Jereann Chaney, co-chair Loraine Christ Speier, Marita Fairbanks at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

10
19

Shawna Campbell, Renetta Lee, Eureka Gilkey at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

11
19

CAMH board member Jessica Phifer and CAMH development director Sarah Atwood at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

12
19

Christyn Breckenridge, Shawna Campbell at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

13
19

Co-chairs Danielle Burns Wilson, Loraine Christ Speier at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

14
19

Faye Hosein, Eureka Gilkey at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

15
19

Jereann Chaney, Mary Arocha at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

16
19

Loraine Christ Speier, Karen Navarro, Emily Berghoefer, Laura Cuesta Van Syoc at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

17
19

Mary Lou Swift, Anna Dean at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

18
19

Rabéa Ballin, Danielle Burns Wilson, Nell Potasznik-Langford, Eureka Gilkey at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

19
19

Models strike a pose at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies. The luxury retailer is the underwriter for the upcoming ladies-only fundraiser. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Copy of Renetta Lee, Rabéa Ballin, Nell Potasznik-Langford, Danielle Burns Wilson, Eureka Gilkey (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Co-Chair Danielle Burns Wilson, Executive Director of CAMH Hesse McGraw, Tootsies Co-Owner Donna Lewis, Co-Chair Loraine Christ Speier (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Tootsies Owner Norman Lewis and Tootsies Store Director Shelley Taylor Lewis (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of CAMH Curator Rebecca Matalon, Karen Navarro, Mary Ellen Carroll, CAMH Curator Patricia Restrepo (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Amber Mullins and Ellie Francisco (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Barbara Davis and Janice Bond (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Brit Sager (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Renetta Lee, Rabéa Ballin, Danielle Burns Wilson, Nell Potasznik-Langford, Eureka Gilkey, Barbara Davis and Janice Bond (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of CAMH Board Member Cabrina Owsley, Jereann Chaney, Co-Chair Loraine Christ Speier and Marita Fairbanks (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Shawna Campbell, Renetta Lee, Eureka Gilkey (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of CAMH Board Member Jessica Phifer and CAMH Development Director Sarah Atwood (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Christyn Breckenridge and Shawna Campbell (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Co-Chairs Danielle Burns Wilson and Loraine Christ Speier (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Faye Hosein and Eureka Gilkey (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Jereann Chaney and Mary Arocha (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Loraine Christ Speier, Karen Navarro, Emily Berghoefer, Laura Van Syoc Cuesta (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Mary Lou Swift and Anna Dean (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Rabéa Ballin, Danielle Burns Wilson, Nell Potasznik-Langford, Eureka Gilkey (Photo by Johnny Than)
Copy of Tootsies Models 2 (Photo by Johnny Than)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Ladies-Only Another Great Night Gets a Kickoff to Make Fashion and Art Lovers Swoon

Generations of Women Leaders Come Together For CAMH at Tootsies

BY // 01.19.23
photography Johnny Than
Renetta Lee, Rabéa Ballin, Nell Potasznik-Langford, co-chair Danielle Burns Wilson, Eureka Gilkey at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Co-chair Danielle Burns Wilson, CAMH executive director Hesse McGraw, Tootsies co-owner Donna Lewis, co-chair Loraine Christ Speier at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Tootsies owner Norman Lewis and Tootsies experience director Shelley Taylor Ludwick at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
CAMH curator Rebecca Matalon, Karen Navarro, Mary Ellen Carroll, CAMH curator Patricia Restrepo at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Amber Mullins, Ellie Francisco at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Barbara Davis, Janice Bond at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Britt Sager at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Renetta Lee, Rabéa Ballin, Danielle Burns Wilson, Nell Potasznik-Langford, Eureka Gilkey, Barbara Davis, Janice Bond at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
CAMH board member Cabrina Owsley, Jereann Chaney, co-chair Loraine Christ Speier, Marita Fairbanks at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Shawna Campbell, Renetta Lee, Eureka Gilkey at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
CAMH board member Jessica Phifer and CAMH development director Sarah Atwood at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Christyn Breckenridge, Shawna Campbell at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Co-chairs Danielle Burns Wilson, Loraine Christ Speier at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Faye Hosein, Eureka Gilkey at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Jereann Chaney, Mary Arocha at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Loraine Christ Speier, Karen Navarro, Emily Berghoefer, Laura Cuesta Van Syoc at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Mary Lou Swift, Anna Dean at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Rabéa Ballin, Danielle Burns Wilson, Nell Potasznik-Langford, Eureka Gilkey at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Models strike a pose at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies. The luxury retailer is the underwriter for the upcoming ladies-only fundraiser. (Photo by Johnny Than)
1
19

Renetta Lee, Rabéa Ballin, Nell Potasznik-Langford, co-chair Danielle Burns Wilson, Eureka Gilkey at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

2
19

Co-chair Danielle Burns Wilson, CAMH executive director Hesse McGraw, Tootsies co-owner Donna Lewis, co-chair Loraine Christ Speier at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

3
19

Tootsies owner Norman Lewis and Tootsies experience director Shelley Taylor Ludwick at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

4
19

CAMH curator Rebecca Matalon, Karen Navarro, Mary Ellen Carroll, CAMH curator Patricia Restrepo at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

5
19

Amber Mullins, Ellie Francisco at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

6
19

Barbara Davis, Janice Bond at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

7
19

Britt Sager at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

8
19

Renetta Lee, Rabéa Ballin, Danielle Burns Wilson, Nell Potasznik-Langford, Eureka Gilkey, Barbara Davis, Janice Bond at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

9
19

CAMH board member Cabrina Owsley, Jereann Chaney, co-chair Loraine Christ Speier, Marita Fairbanks at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

10
19

Shawna Campbell, Renetta Lee, Eureka Gilkey at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

11
19

CAMH board member Jessica Phifer and CAMH development director Sarah Atwood at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

12
19

Christyn Breckenridge, Shawna Campbell at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

13
19

Co-chairs Danielle Burns Wilson, Loraine Christ Speier at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

14
19

Faye Hosein, Eureka Gilkey at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

15
19

Jereann Chaney, Mary Arocha at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

16
19

Loraine Christ Speier, Karen Navarro, Emily Berghoefer, Laura Cuesta Van Syoc at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

17
19

Mary Lou Swift, Anna Dean at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

18
19

Rabéa Ballin, Danielle Burns Wilson, Nell Potasznik-Langford, Eureka Gilkey at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

19
19

Models strike a pose at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies. The luxury retailer is the underwriter for the upcoming ladies-only fundraiser. (Photo by Johnny Than)

The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston is getting ready to once again host its annual Another Great Night fundraiser, always a memorable evening for the most art loving and fashion forward women of Houston. To kickoff and build anticipation for this signature Houston event, luxury retailer Tootsies hosted an evening of cocktails, jewelry and elegance at its Westheimer store.

Co-chairs Danielle Burns Wilson, Loraine Christ Speier at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Co-chairs Danielle Burns Wilson, Loraine Christ Speier at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

CAMH director Hesse McGraw and co-chair Danielle Burns Wilson began the evening by welcoming everyone and thanking them for supporting the museum and Houston’s dynamic contemporary arts scene.

“We’re excited to continue to celebrate an event honoring the Houston women philanthropists in the arts with Another Great Night,” McGraw says. “This year really brings together generations of women leaders.

“We have first time hosts alongside longtime attendees, all with a common passion for what we do at CAMH.”

Tootsies also announced that it would be contributing a portion of its sales from the kickoff evening to the upcoming fundraiser. The gathered guests enjoyed a jewelry trunk show provided by Tootsies, while feasting on delicious bites and champagne cocktails catered by luxury event design firm Monarch Hospitality, which will also cater the Another Great Night celebration. 

Barbara Davis, Janice Bond at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)
Barbara Davis, Janice Bond at the CAMH Another Great Night Kick-Off hosted by Tootsies (Photo by Johnny Than)

Another Great Night will be hosted by contemporary art collector Poppi Massey, who will open up her newly designed River Oaks home for the special night and allow attendees the rare chance to see her powerful art collection. There also will be a seated dinner with co-chairs Loraine Christ Speier and Danielle Burns Wilson.

Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day

As the exclusive retail sponsor, Tootsies will contribute luxurious fashion items, including designer handbags, sunglasses and jewelry, for Another Great Night’s signature raffle.

Tootsies once again steps up as luxury retail underwriter for Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Tootsies once again steps up as luxury retail underwriter for Contemporary Arts Museum Houston’s Another Great Night. (Photo by Johnny Than)

FYI: Another Great Night is a major source of funds for CAMH. All of the night’s proceeds go towards exhibitions, free admission and education programs. 

PC Seen: The Tootsies team led by owners Donna and Norman Lewis, director Kari Gonzales Dagley, creative director Fady Armanious, and experience director Shelley Taylor Ludwick; CAMH board members including Jessica Phifer and Cabrina Owsley; Project Row Houses director Eureka Gilkey; gallerists Janice BondBarbara Davis and Britt Sager; collectors Marita Fairbanks, Mary Arocha and Jereann Chaney; artists Karen Navarro, Mary Ellen Carroll and Rabéa Ballin; CAMH curators Rebecca Matalon and Patricia Restrepo, and newly minted development director Sarah Atwood

Save the Date: Another Great Night is next Tuesday, January 24. For more information or to buy tickets for this signature ladies-only evening click here.

Additional reporting by Catherine D. Anspon.

Featured Events
Texas Capital Bank
Trust is a bank that knows what you need
today and way down the road.
LEARN MORE
Americas Most Trusted Companies 2022 - Newsweek

Curated Collection

Swipe
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
10573 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10573 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman
10573 Inwood Road
9818 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9818 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9818 Hathaway Street
9511 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9511 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$8,175,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9511 Inwood Road
2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake
FOR SALE

2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake, TX

$7,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susan Mathews
This property is listed by: Susan Mathews (817) 653-0200 Email Realtor
2006 Navasota Cove
3548 University Blvd
University Park
FOR SALE

3548 University Blvd
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
3548 University Blvd
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
4209 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4209 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
4209 Beverly Drive
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
Newberry Road
Millsap
FOR SALE

Newberry Road
Millsap, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
Newberry Road
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Dallas, TX

$15,850,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
6915 Baltimore Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6915 Baltimore Drive
Dallas, TX

$35,999,999 Learn More about this property
Diana Stewart
This property is listed by: Diana Stewart (214) 215-6516 Email Realtor
6915 Baltimore Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X