The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Father’s Day 2024

Upscale Spots Offering Special Menus, To-Go Packages, and More For Dad

BY // 05.23.24
Stillwell’s Father’s Day

This Father's Day, celebrate with Smokehouse Sunday at Stillwell's. (Courtesy of Harwood Hospitality Group)

Father’s Day 2024 is Sunday, June 16, and what better way to treat Dad than by booking a reservation for a special meal at one of his favorite Dallas restaurants? Or, you can opt for a swanky to-go package to enjoy at home. From classy brunch buffets to brand-new spots, these are the best local restaurants to treat Dad this Father’s Day.

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-945-2222

Website

Monarch Fathers Day

This Father's Day, treat Dad with an outdoor grilling kit from Monarch. (Courtesy)

Get outdoors with Dad this Father’s Day by picking up a to-go grill cut from this wood-fired Italian restaurant in downtown Dallas. For $275, the kit feeds four people and includes two six-ounce Rosewood Gold filets, a 12-ounce Rosewood Platinum strip, truffle whipped potatoes, a spice mix, and a rigatoni kit. It all comes in a limited edition Monarch backpack cooler — which doubles as a gift for Dad.

Place orders in advance for pick up on June 14 or 15.

Monarch will also host a brunch for $120 per adult and $65 for kids, which includes featured dishes like king crab Benedict and a black truffle omelette.

Goldie’s

Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 305
Dallas, TX 75238  |  Map

 

Website

Goldie’s Dallas

Goldie's is This and That Hospitality's latest dining concept. (Photo by Joon Koo)

This new Lake Highlands restaurant is offering a special Commissary Ribs (from sister concept Ferris Wheelers), which comes with house sauce and your choice of secret sauce or roasted yams for $22 on Father’s Day. A new frozen watermelon Paloma will also be available for $13.

Terra

Park Cities

8687 N. Central Expressway, Suite 2172
Dallas, TX 75225  |  Map

 

Website

eataly dallas EATALY_TERRA_PATIO (Photo by Allison David)

A view from the patio at Terra. (Photo by Allison David)

For $75 per person, this Eataly restaurant is hosting a Father’s Day brunch on June 16. Each person will receive access to the buffet (including a raw bar, prime rib, and caviar), a la carte eggs, drip coffee, tea,  juices, and specialty drinks sold separately.

Stillwell’s

Harwood District

2575 McKinnon Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Stillwell’s Father’s Day

This Father's Day, celebrate with Smokehouse Sunday at Stillwell's. (Courtesy of Harwood Hospitality Group)

For $125 per person, enjoy Father’s Day at this Hotel Swexan steakhouse. Crafted by chef James Ash, this “Smokehouse Sunday” will feature BBQ glazed smoked beef rib, grilled Caesar salad, Mac and cheese, table-side Old Fashioned service, donut bread pudding, and more.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Dean’s Kitchen

Chef Dean Fearing's namesake restaurant is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. (Courtesy)

Take Dad to lunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas this Father’s Day for a special three-course menu by chef Dean Fearing. For $138 per person, the menu will feature dishes like duck carnitas, cast iron seared Bay of Fundy salmon, maple glazed pork chops, and more.

Encina

Bishop Arts

614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-620-3644

Website

Encina Dallas (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Encina's remodeled climate-controlled, outdoor patio is perfect for a cool, fall evening. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

On Father’s Day only, this favorite Bishop Arts restaurant is offering a fried chicken feast for $45 per adult (and $25 for kids). The three-course menu will feature a green salad, fried chicken, sides, and peach cobbler with ice cream.

UnaVida

Uptown

3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 307
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

UnaVida Dallas

Chef Matt McCallister and Local Favorite Restaurants Group opened Mexican restaurant, UnaVida, in West Village. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Treat Dad to a great new brunch special on June 16 from 11 am to 3 pm. This new West Village Mexican spot is offering chilaquiles made with scrambled egg and skirt steak for $14, and a mezcal Old Fashioned for $12 — just for dads.

Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar

Harwood District

2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-782-9807

Website

Saint Ann Restaurant Dallas

Saint Ann's outdoor patio is expansive and covered with garden vibes. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

Book a table at this Harwood District restaurant this Father’s Day for a barbecue feast and bourbon specials. For $65 per person, a brunch buffet will feature a carving station, pulled pork shoulder, jalapeño cheddar sausage, salmon, sides, and dessert. There will also be a 50 percent discount on whiskeys.

SER Steak + Spirits

Design District

2201 N. Stemmons Freeway
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

SER Steak + Spirits

SER Steak + Spirits is the restaurant on the 27th floor of Hilton Anatole. (Courtesy)

A special Father’s Day dish will be available from June 13 through 15 at this top Dallas steakhouse at the Hilton Anatole. For $49, treat Dad to an over-the-top “Land, Sea, and Air” Burger featuring a Texas wagyu patty, foie gras, tempura fried lobster tail, Iberico bacon, English cheddar cheese, Profound farms greens, secret sauce, house-made pickles, and a sesame seed bun. There will be truffle fries on the side.

Live! by Loews

Arlington

1600 E. Randol Mill Road
Arlington, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Live! by Loews Cut and Bourbon

Celebrate Dad at Cut & Bourbon at Live! by Loews this Father's Day. (Courtesy)

Head to this Arlington hotel’s steakhouse Cut & Bourbon for a special Father’s Day Dinner. For $100 per person,  the four-course meal will feature French onion soup, smoked beetroot, spiced coffee-rubbed Texas Akaushi beef, and dessert. Each dish will be paired with a bourbon.

Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge

Downtown

1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

972-629-0924

Website

ELLIE’S Lounge_HALL Arts Hotel_Robert Tsai

Ellie's is HALL Art’s Hotel’s signature restaurant.

On June 16 from 11 am to 2 pm, this HALL Arts Hotel restaurant will host a Father’s Day Jazz Brunch. Specials include a Texas spiced coffee-rubbed brisket sandwich, lemon ricotta pancakes, huevos rancheros, and more. There will also be a special tasting of Casa Dragones tequila, a custom cigar-rolling experience, and live jazz.

