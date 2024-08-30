The grand finale of the annual Chefs for Farmers food and wine festival in Dallas' Old City Park is the Main Event. (Photo by Robert Lerma)

Oktoberfest season starts this September, and we’ve got a guide to all of the best ones in North Texas for biers, brats, and polka. But once the beer settles and the lederhosen are hung back up, there are still plenty of great food and beverage festivals in and around Dallas through the rest of the year.

From wine and brew festivals to one of the biggest foodie events in Dallas, these are the best food and drink festivals in North Texas this fall.

38th Annual GrapeFest — A Texas Wine Experience

Downtown Grapevine (September 12 – 15)

One of the largest wine festivals in the southwest, this annual event begins on Thursday, September 12. The four-day festival features special wine tastings and family-friendly events all weekend long as Grapevine’s Main Street closes down to traffic just for the occasion. Wine lovers can’t miss the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, Champagne Terrace, Liberty Park Plaza International Wine Experience, and so much more. Guests can opt for complimentary admission all day on Thursday, or, after 5 pm on Friday, tickets are required for entry.

7th Annual Plano Food and Wine Festival

Legacy West (November 2)

From noon to 6 pm on Saturday, November 2, the 7th annual Plano Food and Wine Festival takes place at Legacy West. The event features over 100 award-winning wines, bites from local restaurants, culinary demos, and more. Tickets are available for purchase here.

14th Annual Chefs For Farmers Festival

Old City Park (November 1 – 3)

Head to historic Old City Park from November 1 through 3 for one of Dallas’ biggest foodie events of the season. The Main Event takes place on November 3 featuring local chefs/restaurants, wineries, and more, but guests can also purchase tickets for special events (exclusive dinners, etc.) leading up to the big day. This year, CFF Dallas’s charity beneficiary is the Seed Project Foundation (SPF). Find tickets here.

2024 Dallas Brew Festival

Old City Park (November 9)

Also taking place at Old City Park this fall, the Dallas Brew Festival begins at noon on Saturday, November 9. The event will feature over 50 breweries and 150 beers, food trucks, ’80s and ’90s cover bands, lawn games, and more. General admission starts at $50 and includes beer samples. VIP Admission and Early Admission are also available for a higher cost. Some participating breweries include Community Beer Co., Odd Muse, Panther Island, and so many more. Guests can expect food for purchase from Cuates Kitchen, Cousins Maine Lobster, and more.