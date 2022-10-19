Enter to Win The Ultimate Foodie Experience with Chefs For Farmers

Buckle up, folks …. it’s about to get delicious! Chefs For Farmers, Texas’ premier food and wine festival, is back this November bigger and better than ever! Returning for its 11th consecutive year, don’t miss the feasts of all feasts at multiple signature events leading up to a grand finale Main Event, highlighting the best of the best from Texas and beyond on Sunday, November 6.

PaperCity has partnered with Chefs for Farmers to give one lucky winner the ultimate foodie experience. One lucky winner will receive two tickets to a private dinner series at Water Boy Farms AND four VIP tickets to The Main Event, showcasing over 50 of Texas’ best chefs.

Now, you have the chance to dine the VIP way by entering PaperCity’s Sweepstakes.

CHEFS FOR FARMERS 2022 PRIZE:

– 2 tickets to From Dirt to Dish Dinner A Dinner on the Farm Series with Chefs Andrea Schackelford & Andy Knudson at Water Boy Farms (Thursday, November 3)

Your hosts for the evening are none other than the highly acclaimed Chefs Andrea Shackelford from Harvest Seasonal Kitchen and Andy Knudson from Camp Lucy, who will be taking you on an intimate journey of all-natural, farm-to-table dishes that will blow your mind! Hosted at Water Boy Farms, this intimate farm-to-table dinner affair will be supporting our official charity partner, The SEED Project Foundation, dedicated to supporting their efforts in conservation and farming sustainability that positively impact Texas’ communities. Expect nothing less than the perfect, multi-course dinner menu showcasing the best products of the season paired with Maker’s Mark bourbon cocktails, and wines that will tantalize your palates all night long. Ticket prices include food, drink, and gratuity.

– 4 VIP tickets to Chefs For Farmers Main Event at Old City Park (Sunday, November 6, 2 PM – 6 PM)

Taking place at Old City Park, turn up the heat on your taste buds as you sample delectable bites, showcasing the very best tastes from The Lone Star State at Chefs For Farmers’ signature Main Event. We’ve curated over 50 of the most talented chefs from our own backyard and other favorite, culinary destinations across the country, pairing them with an array of local, family farms from the 214 to concoct unforgettable dishes to show you why supporting local is what it’s all about. But that’s not all!

We’ll keep the drinks flowing as you WINE down with sips from various wineries and spirit brands. Loosen up your belts folks – each ticket is all-inclusive of unlimited food, drinks, live entertainment, and more.

Total Prize Value: $1,100

Sweepstakes end Friday, October, 28 at 10 am.