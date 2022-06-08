Five Great Rosé Wines For Summer — For National Rosé Day or Any Chilled Time

Josh Cellars Rose with flavors of peach and strawberry, is like summertime in a glass.

After one of the windiest springs ever recorded in Texas, it’s about time for summer to come splashing in. Hot and sultry and just begging for a sip of chilled rosé, preferably poolside. As if you need another excuse to partake, National Rosé Day is fast approaching. It’s this Saturday, June 11th.

The varieties of pinks range wildly, their enticing color can either hint at a blush wine or fully submerge you in rich raspberry or salmon hues. They range from semi-sweet to dry, varying by region and most importantly by grape. Here are a few great rosés, you can find at your local wine shop.

These easy drinking and affordable rosés span from California to France. Here are 5 Great Wines For National Rosé Day or any other day of summer fun:

Sonoma-Cutrer Rosé of Pinot Noir 2021

Russian River Valley pinot noir grapes make for a smashingly good rosé. The beautiful light salmon color of this wine catches the light in the glass. It is 100 percent pinot noir, and fermented in stainless steel. This Sonoma-Cutrer Rose has already racked up quite a few medals including a Double Gold at the 2021 Sonoma County Harvest Fair Wine Competition.

Tasting Notes: Aromas of tangerine, pink grapefruit, strawberry, raspberry and a slight hint of rose petal. A crisp, refreshing mouthfeel with fresh fruit flavors of citrus, red berry fruit and a slight tropical twist.

Sonoma Cutrer Rose Pinot Noir with its blush raspberry hue.

2021 Pax ― Fanucchi Wood Road Vineyard Trousseau Gris

The creamy embossed label on this bottle simply reads Pax. That stands for the vintner Pax Mahle whose vineyard is located in California’s Russian River Valley. Trousseau Gris grapes are a bit unusual these days in California.

Once known as a gray riesling, there is only one remaining 10-acre vineyard producing them ― the Fanucchi Wood Road Vineyard.

Tasting Notes: Delicate and light, this delicious alpine-styled white wine has mouth-watering acidity and delicate stone fruit flavors. You’ll also taste a bit of quince, and notice delicate floral aromas in this slightly pink wine.

Pax – Trousseau Gris served with grilled shrimp with spicy chimichurri butter at the Pax tasting room.

Château Bonnet Rose 2021

This salmon-hued French import is a light-bodied wine with delicate aromas of red cherries with floral and herbal notes. A food-friendly acidity and long finish make it a bottle to savor all season long. The blend is mostly cabernet sauvignon and merlot grapes with a bit of semillion. Château Bonnet Rose is a well-balanced rosé that can be enjoyed poolside. Or with your supper hot off the grill.

Tasting Notes: Red Fruits, especially cherry with floral notes of rose, linger. It’s fresh and fruity, but not at all sweet. With a slight acidity on the finish.

Chateau Bonnet is well balanced with cherry, floral and herbal notes.

Fleurs de Prairie

With a name that literally means wildflowers, like the fields of wisteria, lavender, poppy and sunflowers that carpet the South of France, Fleurs de Prairie is guaranteed to be the prettiest thing on your picnic blanket. It also pairs perfectly with charcuterie and light bites.

This Mediterranean-influenced rose is made by the family-owned Les Grands Chais de France. Predominantly grenache noir and syrah, it also has carignan, cinsault and mourvèdre grapes in the blend, sourced from hand-selected vineyards throughout the Languedoc region.

Tasting Notes: Fleurs de Prairie is crafted in the traditional South of France style with a pale salmon color, delicate flavors of strawberry, rose petals and herbs, making for a bright, refreshing acidity.

Josh Cellars Rosé

While Josh Cellars recently come out with a prosecco rose, the original Josh Rose is dry ― 89 percent barbera grapes in fact, with just a touch of muscat and syrah thrown in. Barbera grapes are a favorite in Italian wines, adding acidic notes. Still a bottle of Josh rose is not overly tannic.

It stands its ground with tangy goat cheese and pairs well with seafood. Of course, it’s equally refreshing and rich when dining outdoors.

Tasting Notes: Fruit forward, this crisp rose is filled with citrus, white peach and strawberries.

Summer is the time to stock up on rose. Chill. Sip. Savor. There is something for every mood.