Scenes from the LLS Saint Valentine’s Fashion Show and Luncheon

Valentine’s Day in May? Well, given the slightly skewed calendars that occurred due to the Omicron variant event postponements the date change worked for us. The LLS (Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) 2022 Saint Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show had moved from February 14 to mid-May. Chairing this year’s event, themed “Make a Statement,” was Lisa Loy Laughlin, who welcomed more than 450 attendees to the 38th annual fundraiser. And the best news to report — more than $570,000 was raised to support LLS’ mission of eradicating blood cancers.

Guest began arriving around 10 am for a pre-show reception and perhaps to indulge in a flute of morning bubbles. Those who had come early also got a chance to make some final bids for the online silent auction. All the while, artist Rolando Diaz, created an original work of art which also became available on the online auction.

After the adequate amount of air kissing and chit-chat, the well-Blahnik-heeled ladies (yes, I was only one of the handful of men) made their way to the auditorium for the program — the awards and fashion show, with Fox 4’s Good Day Dallas anchor Lauren Przybyl as mistress of ceremonies.

At the main event, one of the inspiring winners included Amelia Dammen, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in 2021, an adult blood cancer which fewer than 500 children are diagnosed with each year in the U.S. After staying at Children’s for over half a year Amelia’s donor cell count was at 99%. The inspiring little girl is now back at school and accepted the Spirit of Tom Landry Character Award (given to a youth aged 5 – 20 who has battled blood cancer) with her stuffed dog Buttercup to thunderous applause.

Later in the program alongside auctioneer Dean Lambert was another former Spirit of Tom Landry Character Award recipient and cancer survivor Luke Lange. They took the stage for the Fund the Fight, giving those in attendance an opportunity to give an additional gift in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Everyone I spoke to that day was overwhelmingly impressed with Luke’s mature stage presence (one might even call it swagger).

On to the main event, the much-anticipated fashion show, produced by the inimitable Jan Strimple with looks from Highland Park Village retailers, including Alice + Olivia, Carolina Herrera, ETRO, Hadleigh’s, Lela Rose, MARKET, St. Michael’s Women’s Exchange, and Veronica Beard.

SHOP Swipe























Next

Some of our favorites? Definitely the chunky knit fringe maxi dress from Etro, the Jonathan Simkhai pear maxi dress that is available at MARKET, Hadleigh’s long silk lobster dress, and the Lela Rose kelly green seersucker plaid dress.

Others I spotted that eventful day — Jacquelin Sewell, Melinda Knowles, Peggy Sewell, Reed Robertson, Nancy Gopez, Kristi Bare, and Lindsay Jacaman.