Lone Star Beer Launches First-Ever Seasonal Brew and New Initiative For a Cause

"Keep The Lights On Y'all" Supports Local Restaurants and Bars

BY // 04.21.20
Rio Jade KV1 – Web Ready

Lone Star's first-ever seasonal beer launch comes with good vibes.

Lone Star Beer has been around a very long time — since 1884 to be exact. Locally brewed in the Hill Country of Austin, Lone Star has a special place in the hearts of Texans. Alongside the launch of its first-ever seasonal brew called Rio Jade, a Mexican-style lager inspired by Texas’ diverse land and waterways, the beer company is also taking an opportunity to give back to its home state.

Served in a summery turquoise can designed by Houston-based artist Cruz Ortiz, Rio Jade will be available later this month and through the end of summer. In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Lone Star is encouraging sippers to enjoy the crisp and citrusy light lager indoors or in your own backyard this summer. You can even order it straight to your door using Drizly.

As for how Lone Star plans to give back, “Keep The Lights On Y’all” is the beer brand’s new initiative to help support Texas bars and restaurants that have been impacted by COVID-19. Partnering with clothing brand Texas Humor, Lone Star has created a T-shirt with their message (as seen below). All proceeds will go to Houston chef Chris Shepard’s non-profit called Southern Smoke, which recently received a huge $1 million gift earlier this month.

Lone Star Beer T-Shirt

The T-shirt is inspired by the neon lights that are known for lighting up food and beverage establishments’ exteriors across the state. Lone Star hopes it serves as a call to action for Texans to help support our service industry. Each shirt can be purchased for $25 at txhumor.com and 100 percent of proceeds go toward the cause. Paired with a new Rio Jade, it sounds like a nice new summer patio drinking outfit to me.

