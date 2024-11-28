fbpx
A pecan pie makes a lovely hostess gift and is a great way to cap off dinner with friends and family anytime. (Photo courtesy Goode Company)

A set of smoked salts from the Texas Salt Company is a great gift for the gourmand on your list. (Photo courtesy Texas Salt Company)

Gift boxes from Cacao & Cardamom are available in sizes ranging from two pieces to a deluxe 48-piece sampler with more than 50 flavors to choose from. (Photo courtesy Cacao & Cardamom)

This leather-bound recipe book contains much-loved Texas favorites and space for families to include their own signature recipes. (Photo courtesy Taste of Texas)

A 12-inch cast iron skillet from the Fredericksburg Cast Iron Company is a gift that will last a lifetime. (Photo courtesy Fredericksburg Cast Iron Company)

Celebrate the Texas ruby red grapefruit, declared the state fruit in 1993, with a Texas-made liqueur from the Marfa Spirit Company. (Photo courtesy Marfa Spirit Company)

A keepsake box gift from the Texas Hill Country Olive Oil Company makes a great gift for the chef on your list. (Photo courtesy Texas Hill Country Olive Oil)

Restaurants / Lists

The Definitive Foodie Gift Guide — Presents With a Texas Twist That Prove Everything’s Bigger (and Tastier) in the Lone Star State

Bold Flavors, Handcrafted Goodies and Texas-Made Treasures

BY // 11.27.24
A pecan pie makes a lovely hostess gift and is a great way to cap off dinner with friends and family anytime. (Photo courtesy Goode Company)

A set of smoked salts from the Texas Salt Company is a great gift for the gourmand on your list. (Photo courtesy Texas Salt Company)

Gift boxes from Cacao & Cardamom are available in sizes ranging from two pieces to a deluxe 48-piece sampler with more than 50 flavors to choose from. (Photo courtesy Cacao & Cardamom)

This leather-bound recipe book contains much-loved Texas favorites and space for families to include their own signature recipes. (Photo courtesy Taste of Texas)

A 12-inch cast iron skillet from the Fredericksburg Cast Iron Company is a gift that will last a lifetime. (Photo courtesy Fredericksburg Cast Iron Company)

Celebrate the Texas ruby red grapefruit, declared the state fruit in 1993, with a Texas-made liqueur from the Marfa Spirit Company. (Photo courtesy Marfa Spirit Company)

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up — The Ultimate Texas Foodie Gift Guide:

Shopping for the ultimate Texas foodie? Look no further than this Texas foodie gift guide. When you give a Texas-made gift, you’re offering something truly one-of-a-kind. These picks are perfect for those who live and breathe all things Texas — and love indulging in the Lone Star State’s bold flavors. From handcrafted chocolates to smoky salts, these foodie holiday gifts will wow any passionate Texas foodie.

Build Your Own Chocolate Box

Cacao & Cardamom, an award-winning chocolatier in Houston, is known for its stunning, hand-painted chocolates. Each piece is created using ethically sourced ingredients. The intricate designs reflect the flavors inside. There are vegan and gluten-free options, too. 

Customize a box with more than 50 flavors, from mango caramel to raspberry pistachio. A 48-piece build-your-own box is just about perfect for any occasion.

If you want something different, explore the artisan chocolate bars. Flavors include Triple Citrus Crunch and Peanut Butter Pretzel.

Set Your Holiday Table

Visit Cacao & Cardamom’s Houston shop at 5000 Westheimer, Suite 602, or shop online with the assurance of a no melt guarantee.  

A State Fruit Liqueur

Marfa Spirit Company, founded in 2018, offers spirits inspired by the high Chihuahuan Desert. One standout is the Rio Grande Valley Grapefruit Liqueur. The ruby red grapefruit was declared the  Texas state fruit in 1993, making this liqueur the perfect Texas holiday treat.

You can stop by Marfa Spirit Company’s tasting room at 320 West El Paso Street in Marfa or buy online.

A Timeless Cast Iron Skillet

Fredericksburg Cast Iron Company makes heirloom-quality skillets built to last for generations. The 12-inch skillet is a versatile gift for anyone who loves cooking. These skillets and griddles come in several sizes and are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.

If your Texas lover already has plenty of cookware, consider a cast iron Smash Burger Press for making the trendy burgers at home. 

You can find Fredericksburg Cast Iron Company’s products in select Central Markets in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston. You can also visit the Fredericksburg factory store at 1039 Kerr Road.

The Most Texas Pecan Pie Ever

Goode Company’s Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie is a holiday staple that’s sure to impress. This decadent sweet treat is made with fresh Texas pecans harvested from the banks of the Brazos River. Even the wooden box it arrives in is handmade, featuring a stamped quote on the top that’ll make you proud to be a Texan.

This pie stays fresh for three months when refrigerated, but it’s likely to be long gone before then. Order online for a memorable gift that’s perfect for the holidays.

Gourmet Smoked Salts

Texas Salt Company, a Bandera-based business, offers a full line of smoked salts and paprika that’ll take your Texas chef’s cooking to the next level. These locally made products add a distinctive, bold flavor to any dish. Some salts even pack a serious punch, like the fiery Scorching Scorpion Smoked Salt. 

A starter set is the perfect way to introduce someone to the world of smoked salts, Texas-style. Visit Texas Salt Company’s store in Bandera at 206 Main Street.

A Taste of Luxury

The Texas Hill Country Olive Oil Company offers a luxurious gourmet gift box ($75), featuring tasting bottles of Super Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Harissa Infused Olive Oil. These oils are perfect for adding bold flavors to any dish. The set also features a rich Fig Balsamic Vinegar and classic Traditional Balsamic Vinegar, made with all-natural ingredients.

These oils come beautifully presented in an exclusive keepsake box, available in three color options and tied with a satin ribbon, making this gift truly memorable.

 

 

 

Texas Hill Country Olive Oil Company offers guided tasting tours at its Dripping Springs location at 2530 West Fitzhugh Road. The bistro is also open from 10 am to 3:30 pm. If you can’t make it there, you can also shop online.

A Family Recipe Book

Taste of Texas offers a beautiful leather-bound recipe book, ideal for preserving treasured family recipes. This ring-bound book contains the 11 most-requested recipes from the Taste of Texas. It also includes 25 pages for building a collection of your own cherished family recipes.

This book makes a thoughtful foodie holiday gift for anyone who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. 

Whether you’re shopping for a foodie who loves bold flavors or someone who appreciates handcrafted gifts, this Texas foodie gift guide offers the best of the Lone Star State. These Texas-made treasures will bring a taste of the state right to their doorstep.

