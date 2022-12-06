Lake Austin Spa Resort in the Texas Hill Country continues to benefit from an interest in wellness. The posh resort dates back to the 1940s and was originally a rustic fishing camp.
best texas wellness retreat JamesBaigrie_MiravalAustin_serenitypool_0719
cibolo creek ranch
The Collective Hill Country
the local chapter
deer lake lodge
hotel ritual
01
07

Lake Austin Spa Resort in the Texas Hill Country continues to benefit from an interest in wellness. The posh resort dates back to the 1940s and was originally a rustic fishing camp.

02
07

The Miraval Austin infinity pool offers views of Lake Travis. (Photo by James Baigrie for Miraval Austin)

03
07

The 19th century Cibolo Creek Ranch was renovated into a luxury hotel in the Chihuahua Desert

04
07

The Collective Hill Country offers a 'Work from Tent' option for those who need to stay connected.

05
07

(courtesy of The Local Chapter)

06
07

07
07

courtesy

Lake Austin Spa Resort in the Texas Hill Country continues to benefit from an interest in wellness. The posh resort dates back to the 1940s and was originally a rustic fishing camp.
best texas wellness retreat JamesBaigrie_MiravalAustin_serenitypool_0719
cibolo creek ranch
The Collective Hill Country
the local chapter
deer lake lodge
hotel ritual
Culture / Travel

7 Luxury Texas Wellness Resorts to Start the New Year Right

Escape To Hill Country, Get an "Aura Boost" in Jacksonville, or Soak up Starry Nights in Marfa

BY
Lake Austin Spa Resort in the Texas Hill Country continues to benefit from an interest in wellness. The posh resort dates back to the 1940s and was originally a rustic fishing camp.
The Miraval Austin infinity pool offers views of Lake Travis. (Photo by James Baigrie for Miraval Austin)
The 19th century Cibolo Creek Ranch was renovated into a luxury hotel in the Chihuahua Desert
The Collective Hill Country offers a 'Work from Tent' option for those who need to stay connected.
(courtesy of The Local Chapter)
courtesy
1
7

Lake Austin Spa Resort in the Texas Hill Country continues to benefit from an interest in wellness. The posh resort dates back to the 1940s and was originally a rustic fishing camp.

2
7

The Miraval Austin infinity pool offers views of Lake Travis. (Photo by James Baigrie for Miraval Austin)

3
7

The 19th century Cibolo Creek Ranch was renovated into a luxury hotel in the Chihuahua Desert

4
7

The Collective Hill Country offers a 'Work from Tent' option for those who need to stay connected.

5
7

(courtesy of The Local Chapter)

6
7

7
7

courtesy

You deserve all good things in the New Year, including beautiful wellness retreats to help you achieve the best possible mindset for brighter days ahead. From custom-built yurts in Big Bend (with running water and electricity — very important) to a meditative oasis in the Hill Country, these luxury resorts and dreamy destinations offer serenity with a Texas twist.

Updated in December 2022. 

best texas wellness retreat
Pathways to enlightenment, balance, and serenity at Miraval Austin. (Photo by James Baigrie for Miraval Austin)

Miraval Austin

One of the newest outposts of celebrity favorite Miraval Resort is set in the Texas Hill Country, just minutes from the Austin airport. With sweeping views of Lake Travis, healthy farm-to-table meals, a stunning spa, and quite possibly the most comfortable beds in the country, the inclusive resort is one of the most soothing places to unplug and unwind.

Coming up next: the Miraval Austin Bluebonnet Festival. Held from March 31 through May 31, the retreat focuses on finding the beauty in nature, as well as fostering resilience and renewal in 2022. Learn more here, and prepare to immerse yourself in a field of Texas-famous flowers for an unforgettable meditation.

texas wellness retreat The Collective Hill Country Tents offer the luxuries of a five-star hotel.
The Collective Hill Country tents offer the amenities of a luxe hotel.

Collective Texas Hill Country Wellness Retreat

Easily accessible from both Austin and San Antonio, the Texas location of Collective Retreats blends the travel brand’s knack for luxurious outdoor accommodations and top-notch culinary experiences in the Hill Country. Book a variety of picture-perfect tents, all overlooking scenic Montecito Ranch, to find your secluded, indoor/outdoor sanctuary (complete with Wi-Fi, designer lighting, spa-like bathroom, Turkish towels, and luxurious robes).

 

best texas wellness retreat
This lovely off-the-beaten-path retreat is dedicated to good vibes only. (courtesy)

Ritual Hotel and Wellness Retreat

Just a two-hour drive from Dallas, the swoon-worthy Ritual Hotel and Wellness Center offers an all-inclusive wellness retreat dedicated to self-care in Jacksonville. Amenities include a gourmet breakfast in the main house dining room, private yoga, reiki, facials, massages, and Ritual’s signature sauna experience. Sidle up with a frozen margarita at the Amethyst pool bar, curl up by the outdoor fireplace, or head to Luncheonette for a healthy brunch.

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1
  • Valobra Nov 2022 1

Current “Transformation Packages” include the three-day “Super Human Aura Restore” (featuring “earth bathing,” reiki, and Shirodhara) and the three-hour “Aura Boost.”

 

best texas wellness retreat
The 19th-century Cibolo Creek Ranch was renovated into a luxury hotel in the Chihuahua Desert. (courtesy)

Cibolo Creek Ranch

If you’re looking for true seclusion, immerse yourself in the luxurious West Texas wonderland of Cibolo Creek Ranch. Situated in the Chinati Mountains, the scenic, pet-friendly retreat is home to gorgeous hiking paths, ATV tours, horseback riding, sporting clay courses, a heated outdoor pool, and wellness classes led by Diana Wassef of Cremona Studios. Enjoy authentic, ranch-style dining, unplug in your cozy guest room (a reconstructed 19th-century fort) or burrow into El Cibolo Library to learn more about the rich history of the property — established prior to the civil war, the former cattle ranch has served as a setting in movies like There Will Be Blood and No Country for Old Men, in addition to housing a luxury hotel.

The ranch is an easy 30-minute drive from Marfa and offers Tesla charging stations, but there is a private airstrip (5,300 feet long and 60 feet wide) that can accommodate most private planes.

best texas wellness retreat
Lake Austin means plenty of waterfront relaxation including a snooze on the floating dock. (Photo by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

Lake Austin Spa

There’s a good chance you haven’t visited the renowned wellness wonderland that is Lake Austin Spa since its major renovation in 2020. Remedy that fact with the “Spa Premiere Package,” a rejuvenation-focused getaway that includes unlimited complimentary smoothies, access to all lakeside equipment, three fresh gourmet meals, a $290 credit per person to use toward the spa and activities each night, and much more.

 

Deer Lake Lodge offers guests a relaxing, holistic getaway just outside of Houston. (courtesy)

Deer Lake Lodge

A resort dedicated entirely to the art of detoxing, this Houston-area hideaway beautifully blends wellness and pampering. Programs feature fasting and juice cleansing, with a full spa that includes facials and massages as well as colonic hydrotherapy (read more about that last option here.) Reiki, yoga, and iridology are available to guests, as well as unlimited access to the Deer Lake Lodge sauna.

 

(courtesy of The Local Chapter)

The Local Chapter

For those craving a true escape, The Local Chapter, founded by Dallas-based rewardStyle’s Baxter and Amber Box, offers a small community of rentable yurts (all extremely stylish and equipped with running water and electricity — no need to rough it too much) in the desert oasis of Big Bend National Park. With thoughtful itineraries that include hiking down to the Rio Grande, golfing at the highly-rated Blackjacks course, and taking in the mysterious Marfa Lights beneath the stars, anyone could find their perfect form of rejuvenation at the private Texas retreat.

The Local Chapter’s four rentable yurts, each with a maximum occupancy of two, have limited availability in January, so be sure to book swiftly if interested.

Light Up Your Holiday Season with Christmas at the Anatole
LEARN MORE
Christmas at Anatole featuring North Pole Texas
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X