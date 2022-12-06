7 Luxury Texas Wellness Resorts to Start the New Year Right

The Collective Hill Country offers a 'Work from Tent' option for those who need to stay connected.

Lake Austin Spa Resort in the Texas Hill Country continues to benefit from an interest in wellness. The posh resort dates back to the 1940s and was originally a rustic fishing camp.

You deserve all good things in the New Year, including beautiful wellness retreats to help you achieve the best possible mindset for brighter days ahead. From custom-built yurts in Big Bend (with running water and electricity — very important) to a meditative oasis in the Hill Country, these luxury resorts and dreamy destinations offer serenity with a Texas twist.

Updated in December 2022.

Miraval Austin

One of the newest outposts of celebrity favorite Miraval Resort is set in the Texas Hill Country, just minutes from the Austin airport. With sweeping views of Lake Travis, healthy farm-to-table meals, a stunning spa, and quite possibly the most comfortable beds in the country, the inclusive resort is one of the most soothing places to unplug and unwind.

Coming up next: the Miraval Austin Bluebonnet Festival. Held from March 31 through May 31, the retreat focuses on finding the beauty in nature, as well as fostering resilience and renewal in 2022. Learn more here, and prepare to immerse yourself in a field of Texas-famous flowers for an unforgettable meditation.

Collective Texas Hill Country Wellness Retreat

Easily accessible from both Austin and San Antonio, the Texas location of Collective Retreats blends the travel brand’s knack for luxurious outdoor accommodations and top-notch culinary experiences in the Hill Country. Book a variety of picture-perfect tents, all overlooking scenic Montecito Ranch, to find your secluded, indoor/outdoor sanctuary (complete with Wi-Fi, designer lighting, spa-like bathroom, Turkish towels, and luxurious robes).

Ritual Hotel and Wellness Retreat

Just a two-hour drive from Dallas, the swoon-worthy Ritual Hotel and Wellness Center offers an all-inclusive wellness retreat dedicated to self-care in Jacksonville. Amenities include a gourmet breakfast in the main house dining room, private yoga, reiki, facials, massages, and Ritual’s signature sauna experience. Sidle up with a frozen margarita at the Amethyst pool bar, curl up by the outdoor fireplace, or head to Luncheonette for a healthy brunch.

Current “Transformation Packages” include the three-day “Super Human Aura Restore” (featuring “earth bathing,” reiki, and Shirodhara) and the three-hour “Aura Boost.”

Cibolo Creek Ranch

If you’re looking for true seclusion, immerse yourself in the luxurious West Texas wonderland of Cibolo Creek Ranch. Situated in the Chinati Mountains, the scenic, pet-friendly retreat is home to gorgeous hiking paths, ATV tours, horseback riding, sporting clay courses, a heated outdoor pool, and wellness classes led by Diana Wassef of Cremona Studios. Enjoy authentic, ranch-style dining, unplug in your cozy guest room (a reconstructed 19th-century fort) or burrow into El Cibolo Library to learn more about the rich history of the property — established prior to the civil war, the former cattle ranch has served as a setting in movies like There Will Be Blood and No Country for Old Men, in addition to housing a luxury hotel.

The ranch is an easy 30-minute drive from Marfa and offers Tesla charging stations, but there is a private airstrip (5,300 feet long and 60 feet wide) that can accommodate most private planes.

Lake Austin Spa

There’s a good chance you haven’t visited the renowned wellness wonderland that is Lake Austin Spa since its major renovation in 2020. Remedy that fact with the “Spa Premiere Package,” a rejuvenation-focused getaway that includes unlimited complimentary smoothies, access to all lakeside equipment, three fresh gourmet meals, a $290 credit per person to use toward the spa and activities each night, and much more.

Deer Lake Lodge

A resort dedicated entirely to the art of detoxing, this Houston-area hideaway beautifully blends wellness and pampering. Programs feature fasting and juice cleansing, with a full spa that includes facials and massages as well as colonic hydrotherapy (read more about that last option here.) Reiki, yoga, and iridology are available to guests, as well as unlimited access to the Deer Lake Lodge sauna.

The Local Chapter

For those craving a true escape, The Local Chapter, founded by Dallas-based rewardStyle’s Baxter and Amber Box, offers a small community of rentable yurts (all extremely stylish and equipped with running water and electricity — no need to rough it too much) in the desert oasis of Big Bend National Park. With thoughtful itineraries that include hiking down to the Rio Grande, golfing at the highly-rated Blackjacks course, and taking in the mysterious Marfa Lights beneath the stars, anyone could find their perfect form of rejuvenation at the private Texas retreat.

The Local Chapter’s four rentable yurts, each with a maximum occupancy of two, have limited availability in January, so be sure to book swiftly if interested.