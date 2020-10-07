Fort Worth Restaurant Openings and Closings You Need to Know — With Some Extra Taco, Designer Donut and Beer Power

Since spring threw us a massive curveball, it seems like fall has become the season of new beginnings this year instead. Whatever. . . we’ll happily roll with it. A lot has changed on the Fort Worth restaurant and bar scene, but good news is blowing into town just as the leaves and temperatures start to fall.

Here are the Fort Worth restaurant and bar comings and goings you need to know about:

Maestro Tacos

West 7th District will welcome another taqueria soon. Maestro Tacos plans to open a new fast-casual concept at 3011 Bledsoe Street by early November. With more than 16 years of experience as a butcher in Monterrey, Mexico, chef Miguel Mendoza’s goal is to create a taqueria and margarita bar reminiscent of his hometown.

Mendoza will highlight family recipes married with local ingredients. The menu lineup at Maestro Tacos will include carnitas, barbacoa, pollo asado, plus the current craze known as birra tacos, which are dipped in broth then grilled, and trompo — a slow-roasted, marinated pork al pastor served with pineapple bits. Everything will be made in-house, from the handmade tortillas to the fresh salsa. Classic aqua frescas will be offered seasonally.

Maestro Tacos taqueria, coming soon to Crockett Row.

“Fresh ingredients and fantastic service are what we’re built on. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been cooking up,” Mendoza says.

The atmosphere will be welcoming, simple and vibrant ― true to a Mexico City taqueria. Elements will include an open-air patio with comfortable seating and ambient lighting. And to fit in with Crockett Row, the taqueria will serve margaritas and a selection of both mezcal and tequila, with expanded hours to accommodate late-night dining as well as to-go orders.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

Dough Boy Donuts

Melvin Roberson, owner of Dough Boy Donuts, is on the move. He is the process of closing his first brick-and-mortar shop at 4910 Camp Bowie. The last day there will be Sunday, October 25.

Thankfully that’s not the end of the story. Dough Boy Donuts is moving to Burleson with a new location opening at 291 West Hidden Creek in the new development called The Standard at Chisenhall. The move brings adjacent green space and plenty of parking.

Dough Boy Donuts owner Melvin Roberson.

The made-to-order donut shop has recently tweaked its decadent breakfast sandwich offerings and plans to expand its menu with brunch selections at the Burleson location. The grand opening date and details are still up in the air.

“Our new space will be a little smaller. . . Even though we are relocating, our products and customer service will remain topnotch,” Roberson wrote in a social media post. “I know that some of you will be disappointed that we are leaving Fort Worth, but please know that we will be working hard to eventually come back. I promise.”

Meso Maya

After a prolonged COVID closure, Meso Maya Comida y Copas on Hulen reopens this week. With two locations in Dallas and one in Addison, Meso Maya has a Mexican menu, composed by executive chef Nico Sanchez, that includes several types of Budin ― stacked layers of white corn tortillas and three kinds of melting cheeses. The weather is perfect to dine on one of its patios, under the shade of a giant oak tree.

Meso Maya’s popular Carne Budin Azteca dish.

Lettuce Cook

The second location of Lettuce Cook opens on Blue Bonnet Circle this week. As first reported by PaperCity Fort Worth, Lettuce Cook has transformed the former Greenwood’s German space, installing a 1961 Corvair pickup truck, which is now appropriately painted purple for TCU fans. A gourmet grab-and-go superstar, Lettuce Cook opens this Wednesday, October 7 at 3522 Blue Bonnet Circle.

Grab-and-go gourmet pork-chop meal from Lettuce Cook.

Maple Branch Craft Brewing

Another long-awaited spot has made its debut in The Foundry District. Stuart and Alyssa Maples finally opened the gates to Maple Branch Craft Brewing, with its sunny patio brewery and tap house, last weekend. Maple Branch was originally slated to open last spring, but it takes longer than you might think to get a craft brewery up and running — especially during coronavirus times.

Maple Branch has plenty of room to social distance, with 7,000 square feet inside and an equal amount of patio space (which they call the biergarten) to spread out on and enjoy a German-style beer. You can find this beer heaven at 2628 Whitmore.